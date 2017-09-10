Bobby Roode on his NXT farewell

WWE has posted a clip of Bobby Roode talking about the recent NXT tour of Canada this past weekend being his farewell with the brand now that he is on Smackdown Live.

You can check out a clip of Roode’s promo below courtesy of WWE.

"Since I became champion… I'd claim that this is is MY #WWENXT but, from this point forward, this is YOUR @WWENXT!" – @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/ly1Z5in1Dz — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2017

McGregor vs Mayweather in Ireland

I joined Darragh O’Connor on 92.5 Phoenix FM in Dublin on the latest edition of the Wrestleview International Desk to discuss the reaction in Ireland to McGregor vs Mayweather, the evolution of Impact to GFW and SummerSlam thoughts.