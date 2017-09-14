Ronda Rousey on possible WWE career

WWE posted an interview with Ronda Rousey on the red carpet for the Mae Young Classic finals that took place this past Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Rousey was asked about the possibility of her getting inside a WWE ring again. Rousey opted to keep the focus on her friend Shayna Baszler saying it was her night.

You can check out the interview below.

WWE talent talk Rousey

The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch about the possibility of Rousey ever wrestling in a ring for WWE.

Charlotte noted that any attention Rousey can put on the women’s division in WWE was a positive thing and again teased a possible confrontation with her.