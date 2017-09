Upcoming WWE schedule for 9/22-9/28

A look at the upcoming WWE schedule from September 22-September 28, 2017.

* NXT live event in Kingston, Rhode Island tonight (September 22).

* WWE live event in Sacramento, California tonight (September 22).

* NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Saturday (September 23).

* NXT live event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Saturday (September 23).

* WWE live event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday (September 23).

* WWE live event in Fresno, California on Saturday (September 23).

* No Mercy PPV live in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (September 24).

* NXT live event in Amherst, Massachusetts on Sunday (September 24).

* WWE live event in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Sunday (September 24).

* Monday Night RAW live in Ontario, California on Monday (September 25).

* WWE live event in El Paso, Texas on Monday (September 25).

* Smackdown Live taping in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday (September 26).

* NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday (September 28).

As always, Wrestleview.com is seeking live reports from those attending.

You can send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.

Alexander headed to EVOLVE

WWE.com is reporting that 205 Live star Cedric Alexander will be wrestling for the EVOLVE promotion this weekend at two live events.

Alexander will wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 92 in Detroit and then face Fred Yehi the following night at EVOLVE 93 in Chicago.