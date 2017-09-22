WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair joined “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPN Radio on Thursday to discuss his current health recovery in the last few weeks.

When asked what happened, Flair provided a blunt answer and simply said “I drank too much” when discussing the kind of lifestyle he had in the wrestling industry. He reiterated comments made in an interview with People TV this week that he would never wrestle drunk, but would always end up partying after the work was over.

Flair said he was averaging around “20 drinks a day” at one point and that the culmination of abusing alcohol literally began to shut down his organs. He mentioned having heart and kidney failure. “Everything shut down.” Flair said the big joke among the doctors was that his liver was completely fine despite all of these major health issues.

He talked more about his experience in the hospital saying he doesn’t remember much and is actually happy about that. In a rather surprising reveal, Flair noted that doctors actually had to restrain him in his hospital bed by tying him down. Flair said he tried to get away when the doctors were only trying to help him just five days in.

When asked about the worst part of the whole ordeal was, Flair said it was when he found out doctors informed his daughter (WWE star Charlotte Flair) that she needed to say goodbye because they didn’t think he was going to make it. Flair revealed he has a colostomy bag and will need it for the next six months, something Flair said he wasn’t really prepared for. In some good news, Flair noted he is now back at home, feels great and is continuing to recover. “I’m thankful for a lot of things, but mostly thankful to be alive.”

You can check out the full interview below courtesy of ESPN.