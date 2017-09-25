WWE.com is reporting on Monday evening that Jeff Hardy recently suffered a torn rotator cuff during last week’s Six Pack Challenge match on RAW.

Hardy will require surgery to repair the injury according to WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Stephen Daquino, providing further comment on the injury.

“It’s a full thickness tear of his supraspinatus tendon and a couple of other areas in the shoulder. He’s going to go for evaluation and probably for surgery next week.”

Hardy, 40, will have surgery next Tuesday (October 3). While talking with WWE.com about the injury, Jeff talked about his disappointment about suffering the injury.