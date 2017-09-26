WWE RAW Ratings are in for September 25, 2017.

This week’s show from Ontario drew 2.92 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.83 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic on Monday night. Like last week, the show saw viewers tune out as the show progressed.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (13.69 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.121 (down from 3.123 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.081 (up from 2.844 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.568 (up from 2.532 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Enzo Amore’s Cruiserweight Championship Celebration, averaged a 0.99 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.92 rating.