Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearance
WWE.com is advertising WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for a Monday Night RAW taping on November 13 in Atlanta, the week before the Survivor Series PPV.
This means it is likely Lesnar may be booked for Survivor Series. He is not scheduled to be part of the upcoming RAW-only TLC PPV on October 22 in Minneapolis.
Kane on his future with WWE
Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports is featuring an interview with WWE star Kane (Glenn Jacobs) talking about his current political run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee next spring. Kane was asked to address his current future with WWE.
“We have a saying in the WWE: never say never. So, I can’t answer that question. (laughs) I catch a little most Mondays. I’m really happy to see Braun Strowman. People ask me who reminds me of me, and it’s probably him. So, I’m really happy to see him doing so well. I think WWE is in very good hands with — they’re not even the younger generation anymore — but with the people that are there now carrying the flag for them.”