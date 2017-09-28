Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearance

WWE.com is advertising WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for a Monday Night RAW taping on November 13 in Atlanta, the week before the Survivor Series PPV.

This means it is likely Lesnar may be booked for Survivor Series. He is not scheduled to be part of the upcoming RAW-only TLC PPV on October 22 in Minneapolis.

Kane on his future with WWE

Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports is featuring an interview with WWE star Kane (Glenn Jacobs) talking about his current political run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee next spring. Kane was asked to address his current future with WWE.