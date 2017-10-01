Charlotte wants Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

ESPN.com is featuring an interview with WWE star Charlotte Flair where she talks about the possibility of Ronda Rousey getting back in the ring with WWE and why she would love to face Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 34 next year.

“I hope that’s the main event of WrestleMania. That’s my dream. I hope we can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having that opportunity would be huge. I don’t know what her goals are, but it’s just cool that she wants to be a part of our world.”

Falcons and Ric Flair

Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons are both wearing game shoes featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on Sunday.

You can check them out below.