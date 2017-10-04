Updated card for Hell in a Cell on Sunday

Added to WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday in Detroit is the return of The Fashion Files and a Kickoff Show match featuring The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Also added to the show is a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation for the scheduled main event between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Here is the updated card for this Sunday night.

Hell in a Cell Match
Falls County Anywhere Rules
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships
Hell in a Cell Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Plus, the return of The Fashion Files

Kickoff Show:
The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

Videos after 10/3 Smackdown

WWE posted these videos after last night’s Smackdown Live in Denver.

  • David Wells

    I predict Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler will steal the show!