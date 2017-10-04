Updated card for Hell in a Cell on Sunday

Added to WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday in Detroit is the return of The Fashion Files and a Kickoff Show match featuring The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Also added to the show is a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation for the scheduled main event between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Here is the updated card for this Sunday night.

Hell in a Cell Match

Falls County Anywhere Rules

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Hell in a Cell Match

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Plus, the return of The Fashion Files

Kickoff Show:

The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

Videos after 10/3 Smackdown

WWE posted these videos after last night’s Smackdown Live in Denver.