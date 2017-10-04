Updated card for Hell in a Cell on Sunday
Added to WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday in Detroit is the return of The Fashion Files and a Kickoff Show match featuring The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.
Also added to the show is a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation for the scheduled main event between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
Here is the updated card for this Sunday night.
Hell in a Cell Match
Falls County Anywhere Rules
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships
Hell in a Cell Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Plus, the return of The Fashion Files
Kickoff Show:
The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin
Videos after 10/3 Smackdown
WWE posted these videos after last night’s Smackdown Live in Denver.