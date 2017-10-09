Early 10/9 WWE RAW Preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Set for tonight is a MizTV segment with Sheamus and Cesaro as guests.

WWE.com is also teasing continuations of Kalisto now being part of the Cruiserweight Division going forward and the rivalries between Mickie James/Alexa Bliss and Finn Balor/ Bray Wyatt heading into the TLC PPV in two weeks.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Post-Hell in a Cell videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s Hell in a Cell PPV.