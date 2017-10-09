WWE returning to Abu Dhabi in December
WWE issued the following press release announcing a return to Abu Dhabi and the U.A.E. for live events in December.
You can check it out below.
WWE® LIVE Returns to Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, UAE and STAMFORD, Connecticut, October 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WWE LIVE in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium on Thursday, December 7 will be available this Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. GST via PlatinumList.net and UAE Exchange outlets. Ticket prices start as low as AED 250.
WWE LIVE Abu Dhabi will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns™, Seth Rollins™, Dean Ambrose™, Braun Strowman™, Bray Wyatt™, Finn Bálor™, Cesaro™ and Sheamus™, among others.*
“We are excited to bring WWE LIVE back to Abu Dhabi following overwhelming demand from our large, passionate fan base in the region,” said Carlo Nohra, WWE Middle East Vice President and General Manager. “Fans can look forward to a spectacular show of non-stop, family-friendly entertainment for WWE’s only Abu Dhabi show this year.”
WWE programming in the Middle East, including Raw®, SmackDown®, Main Event™, NXT™, 205 Live™,Vintage™, WWE Experience™, Bottom Line™, Afterburn™, This Week™and monthly specials, such as WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®, are broadcast on OSN, the region’s leading pay-TV platform. Earlier this year, WWE Wal3ooha, a new exclusive weekly highlights show in Arabic, launched on OSN Sports Action 1 HD, giving fans a unique, localized WWE viewing experience. Raw®,Afterburn™ and Main Event™ are also broadcast on free-to-air TV channel MBC Action.
*Talent line-up subject to change.
Sting at WWE 2K18 event
WWE also issued the following press release on Monday announcing that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be appearing at a launch event for WWE 2K18 in Abu Dhabi.
DUBAI, UAE — 2K, in partnership with local distributor Red Entertainment, today announced the official launch event of WWE 2K18 in the UAE on Tuesday, 17 October, from 7-9 p.m. local time, at Virgin Megastore, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. The event will feature a very special guest appearance by 2016 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Sting, and will be hosted by Virgin Radio’s very own DJ Kris Fade.
Often dubbed “The Franchise of WCW,” The Man Called Sting is one of the most recognizable and unique faces in sports-entertainment history. It was that distinction that made him the backbone of the Atlanta-based organization throughout the late 1980s until the end of WCW in 2001. Sting made his much-anticipated WWE debut during the main event of Survivor Series in 2014, kicking off a rivalry that saw him face Triple H at WrestleMania 31 before challenging WWE 2K18 cover star Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. No stranger to the WWE 2K franchise, Sting was also featured as the WWE 2K15 pre-order focus playable character.
The forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K18 is bigger than ever, boasting the largest playable roster in WWE games history, including five different versions of Sting from throughout his career. The Season Pass and downloadable content offerings will include additional playable WWE and NXT Superstars, including fan-favorites The Hardy Boyz, a host of new in-game moves, and access to unlockable content and player progression features.
Anyone who purchases the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition will have access to all Season Pass content. This will also be included for those who purchase the Cena (Nuff) Edition of the game, which is available in the UAE exclusively at Virgin Megastores. Packed with an impressive collection of exclusive memorabilia and digital content, the offering will celebrate the 15-year career of WWE Superstar John Cena while paying homage to his distinct position as WWE’s most frequently cheered – and frequently booed – personality.
“The WWE Universe in the Middle East are some of the most passionate in the world,” Sting said. “I am looking forward to visiting Dubai and celebrating the launch of WWE 2K18 with them.”
Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated PEGI 16. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, 17 October, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch. For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1, or subscribe on YouTube.