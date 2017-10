Title match set for WWE TLC

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship is now set for WWE TLC in two weeks on October 22 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The match had been previously scheduled until the title change this past Monday night.

WWE.com is now listing the championship rematch following 205 Live last night.

