UFC President Dana White shot down any rumors of Conor McGregor being in talks with WWE about a possible appearance at WrestleMania 34 next year.

During an interview with FOX 5 in New York, White was asked about a report in The Irish Sun stating that McGregor was in talks to appear for WWE next April in New Orleans. White quickly addressed the rumor saying, “It’s not true. It’s absolutely not true.”

White noted he sent a text message to Vince McMahon and that the information was news to him. While McMahon did admit to White via text that McGregor making an appearance for the company would be great down the line, it wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

McGregor is coming off unquestionably one of the biggest fights in combat sports history after fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather back in August. He is expected to make a return to the world of mixed martial arts in 2018 as the current reigning and defending UFC Lightweight Champion, with an expected title defense against Tony Ferguson or a possible third fight against Nate Diaz if he is able to come to terms on a price.

