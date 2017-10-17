On Monday night, WWE responded to comments made by bodybuilder turned nutritionist Dave Palumbo on “The Matt Riviera Show” recently.

Palumbo remarked that WWE “wasn’t a true competitive sport” and that “they allowed talents to take hormone replacement” as part of the Wellness Policy.

“They’re [WWE Talents] allowed to take hormone replacement. They can go to an HRT place and get testosterone replacement, 100 mg a week, whatever they prescribe nowadays. Those are acceptable. A lot of the wrestlers do it. It’s not for me to say who’s using what, but they’re very minimal doses.”

Palumbo’s comments came after a remark by Riviera who questioned how Triple H got in such great shape for WrestleMania 33, as Palumbo currently works with Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon. Triple H was never mentioned directly by Riviera.

WWE issued the following statement in response to Palumbo’s comments:

“WWE’s comprehensive Talent Wellness Policy, which is administered by an independent, third-party, clearly states hGH and hCG are among a long list of banned substances, however, due to certain medical conditions, there are a variety of therapeutic exemptions that account for approximately 7% of our contracted talent.”

The episode of the show with the comments can be heard below.