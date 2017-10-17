WrestleMania 34 tickets on sale soon

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 34 tickets go on sale November 17 starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. CT). An online pre-sale order is expected as well.

You can check out WWE’s announcement video below.

Kane returns to WWE on RAW

If you missed it last night during RAW, Kane made his return to WWE attacking Roman Reigns and helping Braun Strowman secure a win in a Steel Cage match.

The win by Strowman helped make Kane the 5th member for the big main event at TLC this Sunday night in a 3-on-5 handicap match featuring The Shield vs. The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Kane in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

You can check out a clip below courtesy of WWE.