In a statement released to ESPN on Friday, WWE cited that four talents have been pulled from the road (Reigns, Wyatt, ring announcer JoJo Offerman and Bo Dallas) due to a “viral infection” and that they are testing several other members of their roster as a preventive measure. Other media reports have noted that the illness has been said to be a “communicable disease”.

“We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines.

Dallas and Wyatt (Bo and Windham Rotundo) have been off the road for the last couple weeks, with The Miz making mention of Dallas being away due to illness on last Monday’s RAW, giving him a “get well soon” shout-out on the program.

This has brought several major changes to the TLC PPV card this Sunday live from Minneapolis. RAW GM Kurt Angle will replace Reigns to team with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins against The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane and Braun Strowman in a TLC Match in Angle’s first WWE match since 2006. Also, AJ Styles from Smackdown Live will replace Wyatt and now face Finn Balor in somewhat of a dream match-up between the first two leaders of New Japan’s Bullet Club faction (Balor from 2013-2014, Styles from 2014-2016).