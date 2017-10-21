WWE released the following information on Saturday on travel packages for Wrestlemania 34 weekend in April 2018 in New Orleans.

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME PACKAGE:

Each person in this group (maximum two people per group) will receive:

WrestleMania 34 Ticket

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Collectible Chair

Sunday, April 8, 2018

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Private Charter Flight with WWE Legends

(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)

Fly to New Orleans in style! Board a private jet departing a New York based airport and enjoy the ride in luxury with the undivided attention of WWE Legends.

Round-trip flight to and from New Orleans airport from New York airport

Round-trip transportation to and from New Orleans airport and New Orleans hotel

Saturday, April 7, 2018 and Monday, April 9, 2018

Behind-The-Scenes Experience with WWE Superstars

(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)

An exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the Smoothie King Center prior to NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Food and Beverages included

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars

(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)

Reception prior to WrestleMania

Food and Beverages included

Sunday, April 8, 2018

Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room

Two-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Saturday, April 7, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018

Package Prices

One Person: $9,175

Two People: $8,525 per person

MARDI GRAS PACKAGE:

Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:

WrestleMania 34 Ticket

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Collectible Chair

Sunday, April 8, 2018

WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Floor or Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Friday, April 6, 2018

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Monday, April 9, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket

(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

WrestleMania Axxess Tickets

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Attend One Premium VIP Session and One VIP Session (session selected in January 2018)

Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018

Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars

(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)

Reception prior to NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Mardi Gras Tour Experience with WWE Superstars

(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)

Take a tour of Mardi Gras World where you will learn about New Orleans history and culture. Plus visit the Mask Making Workshop where you will have the opportunity to create your own one-of-a-kind mask. Lunch and round-trip transportation included.

Monday, April 9, 2018

Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room

Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Package Prices

Mardi Gras Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $8,250

Two People – $7,150 per person

Three People – $6,800 per person

Four People – $6,600 per person

Mardi Gras Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $7,625

Two People – $6,750 per person

Three People – $6,475 per person

Four People – $6.325 per person

VIP PACKAGE:

Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:

WrestleMania 34 Ticket

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 6-9 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Collectible Chair

Sunday, April 8, 2018

WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Friday, April 6, 2018

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Monday, April 9, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket

(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

WrestleMania Axxess Tickets

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Attend Two VIP Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)

Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018

Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room

Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018

Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Package Prices

VIP Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $6,075

Two People – $4,975 per person

Three People – $4,600 per person

Four People – $4,450 per person

VIP Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $5,500

Two People – $4,625 per person

Three People – $4,325 per person

Four People – $4,200 per person

VIP Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $4,925

Two People – $4,250 per person

Three People – $4,050 per person

Four People – $3,925 per person

PLATINUM PACKAGE:

Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:

WrestleMania 34 Ticket

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Seating – Central Risers Rows 1-5 or Premium Ramp (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Collectible Chair

Sunday, April 8, 2018

WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Friday, April 6, 2018

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Monday, April 9, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket

(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

WrestleMania Axxess Tickets

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Attend Two General Admission Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)

Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018

Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room

Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018

Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Package Prices

Platinum Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $4,175

Two People – $3,100 per person

Three People – $2,700 per person

Four People – $2,550 per person

Platinum Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $3,600

Two People – $2,725 per person

Three People – $2,425 per person

Four People – $2,300 per person

Platinum Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $3,025

Two People – $2,350 per person

Three People – $2,150 per person

Four People – $2,050 per person

GOLD PACKAGE:

Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:

WrestleMania 34 Ticket

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Seating – Central Risers Row 6+ (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Sunday, April 8, 2018

WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Friday, April 6, 2018

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Monday, April 9, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket

(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

WrestleMania Axxess Tickets

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Attend Two General Admission Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)

Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018

Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room

Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018

Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6,2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Package Prices

Gold Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $3,525

Two People – $2,425 per person

Three People – $2,075 per person

Four People – $1,875 per person

Gold Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $2,975

Two People – $2,100 per person

Three People – $1,800 per person

Four People – $1,650 per person

Gold Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $2,400

Two People – $1,750 per person

Three People – $1,550 per person

Four People – $1,425 per person



SILVER PACKAGE:

Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:

WrestleMania 34 Ticket

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Seating – 100 Level Sidelines (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Sunday, April 8, 2018

WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis by Travel Package Tier)

Friday, April 6, 2018

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Monday, April 9, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket

(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)

Smoothie King Center

Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

WrestleMania Axxess Tickets

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Attend two General Admission Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)

Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018

Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room

Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018

Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6,2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Package Prices

Silver Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $3,250

Two People – $2,150 per person

Three People – $1,800 per person

Four People – $1,600 per person

Silver Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $2,700

Two People – $1,825 per person

Three People – $1,525 per person

Four People – $1,375 per person

Silver Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations

One Person – $2,125

Two People – $1,500 per person

Three People – $1,275 per person

Four People – $1,150 per person