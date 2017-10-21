New info on Wrestlemania 34 travel packages
WWE released the following information on Saturday on travel packages for Wrestlemania 34 weekend in April 2018 in New Orleans.
ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME PACKAGE:
Each person in this group (maximum two people per group) will receive:
WrestleMania 34 Ticket
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Collectible Chair
Sunday, April 8, 2018
NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Private Charter Flight with WWE Legends
(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)
Fly to New Orleans in style! Board a private jet departing a New York based airport and enjoy the ride in luxury with the undivided attention of WWE Legends.
Round-trip flight to and from New Orleans airport from New York airport
Round-trip transportation to and from New Orleans airport and New Orleans hotel
Saturday, April 7, 2018 and Monday, April 9, 2018
Behind-The-Scenes Experience with WWE Superstars
(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)
An exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the Smoothie King Center prior to NXT Takeover: New Orleans
Food and Beverages included
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars
(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)
Reception prior to WrestleMania
Food and Beverages included
Sunday, April 8, 2018
Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room
Two-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Saturday, April 7, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018
Package Prices
One Person: $9,175
Two People: $8,525 per person
MARDI GRAS PACKAGE:
Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:
WrestleMania 34 Ticket
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Collectible Chair
Sunday, April 8, 2018
WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Floor or Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Friday, April 6, 2018
NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Monday, April 9, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 1-5 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
WrestleMania Axxess Tickets
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Attend One Premium VIP Session and One VIP Session (session selected in January 2018)
Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018
Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars
(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)
Reception prior to NXT Takeover: New Orleans
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Mardi Gras Tour Experience with WWE Superstars
(Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event)
Take a tour of Mardi Gras World where you will learn about New Orleans history and culture. Plus visit the Mask Making Workshop where you will have the opportunity to create your own one-of-a-kind mask. Lunch and round-trip transportation included.
Monday, April 9, 2018
Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room
Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Package Prices
Mardi Gras Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $8,250
Two People – $7,150 per person
Three People – $6,800 per person
Four People – $6,600 per person
Mardi Gras Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $7,625
Two People – $6,750 per person
Three People – $6,475 per person
Four People – $6.325 per person
VIP PACKAGE:
Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:
WrestleMania 34 Ticket
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Seating – Ringside Floor Rows 6-9 (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Collectible Chair
Sunday, April 8, 2018
WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Friday, April 6, 2018
NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Monday, April 9, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
WrestleMania Axxess Tickets
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Attend Two VIP Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)
Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018
Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room
Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018
Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Package Prices
VIP Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $6,075
Two People – $4,975 per person
Three People – $4,600 per person
Four People – $4,450 per person
VIP Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $5,500
Two People – $4,625 per person
Three People – $4,325 per person
Four People – $4,200 per person
VIP Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $4,925
Two People – $4,250 per person
Three People – $4,050 per person
Four People – $3,925 per person
PLATINUM PACKAGE:
Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:
WrestleMania 34 Ticket
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Seating – Central Risers Rows 1-5 or Premium Ramp (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Collectible Chair
Sunday, April 8, 2018
WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Friday, April 6, 2018
NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Monday, April 9, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – Premium 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
WrestleMania Axxess Tickets
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Attend Two General Admission Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)
Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018
Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room
Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018
Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Package Prices
Platinum Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $4,175
Two People – $3,100 per person
Three People – $2,700 per person
Four People – $2,550 per person
Platinum Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $3,600
Two People – $2,725 per person
Three People – $2,425 per person
Four People – $2,300 per person
Platinum Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $3,025
Two People – $2,350 per person
Three People – $2,150 per person
Four People – $2,050 per person
GOLD PACKAGE:
Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:
WrestleMania 34 Ticket
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Seating – Central Risers Row 6+ (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Sunday, April 8, 2018
WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Friday, April 6, 2018
NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Monday, April 9, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
WrestleMania Axxess Tickets
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Attend Two General Admission Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)
Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018
Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room
Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018
Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6,2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Package Prices
Gold Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $3,525
Two People – $2,425 per person
Three People – $2,075 per person
Four People – $1,875 per person
Gold Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $2,975
Two People – $2,100 per person
Three People – $1,800 per person
Four People – $1,650 per person
Gold Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $2,400
Two People – $1,750 per person
Three People – $1,550 per person
Four People – $1,425 per person
SILVER PACKAGE:
Each person in this group (maximum four people per group) will receive:
WrestleMania 34 Ticket
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Seating – 100 Level Sidelines (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Sunday, April 8, 2018
WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis by Travel Package Tier)
Friday, April 6, 2018
NXT Takeover: New Orleans Ticket
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
(only included with 4 or 5 night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Monday, April 9, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 5-night hotel accommodations)
Smoothie King Center
Seating – 100 Level (Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier)
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
WrestleMania Axxess Tickets
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Attend two General Admission Sessions (sessions selected in January 2018)
Friday, April 6, 2018 – Sunday, April 8, 2018
Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room
Three-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Monday, April 9, 2018
Four-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6,2018 / Check out Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Five-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check in Friday, April 6, 2018 / Check out Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Package Prices
Silver Package – Five-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $3,250
Two People – $2,150 per person
Three People – $1,800 per person
Four People – $1,600 per person
Silver Package – Four-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $2,700
Two People – $1,825 per person
Three People – $1,525 per person
Four People – $1,375 per person
Silver Package – Three-Night Hotel Accommodations
One Person – $2,125
Two People – $1,500 per person
Three People – $1,275 per person
Four People – $1,150 per person
Tribute to the Troops date
The 2017 WWE Tribute to the Troops special will be taped on December 5 in San Diego as part of the Smackdown Live taping that night according to a new report by Mike Johnson. The special will then air on USA Network on December 14.
WWE usually does not announce the date and location of the Tribute to the Troops specials in recent years as a safety precaution since beginning the annual honoring of the US military in 2003.