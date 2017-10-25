WWE Smackdown Live Ratings

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for October 17, 2017.

This week’s episode from Denver drew 2.70 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.32 million viewers. The show came in at No. 2 for the night on cable on Tuesday night among the 18-49 demographic.

“American Horror Story” on FX won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn, averaged a 0.81 rating. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.73 rating on Tuesday.

