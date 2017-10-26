Plans for RAW 25th Anniversary in January

WWE is scheduled to present the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center according to a report by PWInsider.com.

The RAW taping is not being officially advertised by WWE as of yet.

Kurt Angle to appear in the UK

WWE.com is reporting that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will head overseas to the UK to be part of Monday Night RAW taping on November 6 in Manchester, England.

WWE will begin a new European tour starting November 1 in Glasgow.