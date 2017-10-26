Plans for RAW 25th Anniversary in January
WWE is scheduled to present the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center according to a report by PWInsider.com.
The RAW taping is not being officially advertised by WWE as of yet.
Kurt Angle to appear in the UK
WWE.com is reporting that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will head overseas to the UK to be part of Monday Night RAW taping on November 6 in Manchester, England.
WWE will begin a new European tour starting November 1 in Glasgow.
BREAKING: @RealKurtAngle will appear at @WWE #RAW in Manchester on Monday Nov 6! Final tickets available: https://t.co/qUwFiL6NPf pic.twitter.com/Kf6F5iDMij
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 25, 2017