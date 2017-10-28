WWE stock hits three-year high

WWE stock closed at $26.09 on Friday, a new three-year high for the company according to Google Finance. This spike comes days after a positive Q3 2017 financial report.

WWE currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion and posted one of its most successful quarterly reports to date despite WWE Network subscriptions leveling off.

This morning @WWE announced it's ALL-TIME best quarter in company history. Thank you @WWEUniverse for your continued support! @WWEinvestor — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 26, 2017

VICE on WWE ignoring Warrior’s past

Rob Rousseau of VICE Sports is featuring an article about WWE embracing The Ultimate Warrior a few years ago as part of the Hall of Fame and now as part of the company’s breast cancer awareness campaign for the month of October.

The article focuses on Warrior’s “bigoted past” and how he once wished the late Bobby “The Brain” Heenan would die of cancer in a public statement.

Previously deleted blogs by Warrior were also uncovered for the blog, including some pretty powerful language about homosexuals and his full statement on Heenan.

Warrior on Heenan in a now deleted blog:

“As for you, Booby Heenan, it’s just too difficult to keep a straight face talking about the pure two-faced bag of sh– you are (and have always been), what, with you also actually wearing one as a piece of body jewelry. You are dying, dis-eased on the inside, and no more time is left to get back any of the integrity that matters the most on death’s bed. Imagine what it will be like, lying there taking in your last breaths, knowing you whored yourself out your whole life, and had to, in your final years, be faced with emptying your own personal sh–– bag affirming to you the true value of what you achieved in your life. Not even Vince could come up with a better finish than this. Karma is just a beautiful thing to behold.”

Dana Warrior issued this statement to VICE in response.