Summer Rae comments on WWE release
Summer Rae, who was released by WWE on Sunday, commented on her release from the company with the following on Instagram.
Miz promo on Baron Corbin
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz posted the following on Twitter on Monday, cutting a scathing promo on WWE US Champion Baron Corbin as the two will face off in a Champion vs. Champion match at the Survivor Series PPV in Houston on November 19.
Hey @BaronCorbinWWE …. pic.twitter.com/w33xydJ5qy
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 30, 2017
The promo has gotten a lot of online buzz over the course of Monday morning.