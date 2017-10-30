Summer Rae comments on WWE release

Summer Rae, who was released by WWE on Sunday, commented on her release from the company with the following on Instagram.

Not giving up on Summer just yet…☀️🌻 A post shared by 🔹Summer Rae🔹 (@daniellemoinet) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Miz promo on Baron Corbin

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz posted the following on Twitter on Monday, cutting a scathing promo on WWE US Champion Baron Corbin as the two will face off in a Champion vs. Champion match at the Survivor Series PPV in Houston on November 19.

The promo has gotten a lot of online buzz over the course of Monday morning.