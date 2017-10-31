WWE.com is reporting that Braun Strowman has been officially announced for Team RAW joining captain and RAW GM Kurt Angle on the team at Survivor Series in four weeks.
As reported on earlier, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced Angle as the team captain last night in Baltimore as part of elimination match against Smackdown Live.
Randy Orton is the only named confirmed for Team Smackdown Live as of now.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @RealKurtAngle declares that @BraunStrowman will join the #RAW Men's #SurvivorSeries team! https://t.co/PdrMCcmVaM
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017