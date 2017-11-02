The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for October 31, 2017.

This week’s Halloween episode from Norfolk drew 2.12 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.70 million viewers. The show came in at No. 2 for the night on cable on Tuesday among the 18-49 demographic.

“American Horror Story” on FX won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, averaged a 0.65 rating. This is up down from last week’s show that drew a 0.81 rating.