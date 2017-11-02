WWE Smackdown Live Ratings

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for October 31, 2017.

This week’s Halloween episode from Norfolk drew 2.12 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.70 million viewers. The show came in at No. 2 for the night on cable on Tuesday among the 18-49 demographic.

“American Horror Story” on FX won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, averaged a 0.65 rating. This is up down from last week’s show that drew a 0.81 rating.

