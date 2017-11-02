WWE has released a clip of Triple H teaming up with The Shield (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) on Wednesday night.

Triple H, who will be appearing at a series of UK live events in the coming days as a replacement for Roman Reigns, teamed with Rollins and Ambrose against Bray Wyatt, Sheamus and Cesaro during the main event on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE released this video clip below.