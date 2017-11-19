WWE will present a four-hour long Survivor Series PPV live tonight in Houston.

Scheduled for the show is a big Champion vs. Champion match featuring WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Also advertised is two Traditional Survivor Series Elimination matches featuring RAW vs. Smackdown Live talent on the men’s and women’s side.

On the men’s side, Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe) will take on Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode).

On the women’s side, Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) will take on Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Tamina and Natalya).

Here is how the card looks for tonight in Houston live on the WWE Network.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The Shield vs. The New Day

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Tamina and Natalya)

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Survivor Series this Sunday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.

Wrestleview Live will also return after Survivor Series goes off the air.