WWE NXT Results – 2/8/17 (SAnitY involved in 6-Man tag main event)



WWE NXT Results

February 8, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Philips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

The NXT intro brings us into a packed crowd at Full Sail University for another edition of NXT, as commentary welcomes Nigel McGuinness to the table before hyping Bobby Roode’ “Glorious Celebration” later tonight. SAnitY make their way out to the ring, four strong with the inclusion of Killian Dane. Out to the ring now are The Bollywood Boyz, as we get ready for our opening match of the night. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

SAnitY (Killian Dane & Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Bollywood Boyz

The match starts with a shove by Dane to Harv, and a clothesline that sends Harv to the ground hard. Tag to Gurv, and Gurv feels the same pain as his brother. Tag and a double team attempt that only gets Dane to one knee before he takes them both down with ease! Dane powerbombs one onto the other, before slamming hard onto both of the Bollywood Boyz Dane lifts Gurv into an electric chair, slamming him with a Michinoku Driver for the win!

Winners via pinfall: SAnitY

After the match, Nikki Cross grabs a mic demanding to get at Asuka, before Eric Young calls out Tye Dillinger saying Tye belongs to SAnitY. Their music hits as commentary hypes Liv Morgan taking on Billie Kay, coming up next!

Alex’s Thoughts: Decent squash of sorts to open the show. I think that, compared to having the cruiserweights on RAW every week, there’s much more of an integration within the show on NXT…and that’s probably by design, since it’s technically the developmental brand of WWE. Still, it was good to see their skills here, as well as that of Killian Dane in his in-ring debut on NXT!

Back from break, Liv Morgan comes out to the ring for her match against Billie Kay. Out next is Billie Kay, accompanied by Peyton Royce. The bell rings and this match is underway!

Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay

Chants of “LET’S GO LIV” as both women lock up. Billie get Liv into the corner, but Liv dodges a right hand to get Billie in a headlock. Liv gets a head of steam, rolling Billie up for multiple near falls. Liv misses a shot on the rope, and Billie takes advantage for a nearfall. Liv in the corner as Billie stomps into the midsection, and a nearfall twice over for Kay as she takes Liv around by the hair before getting another nearfall. Billie works the chin and arm of Liv, who struggles to break the hold. Liv gets Billie, but Kay holds onto the rope and get an assist by Royce before the ref breaks it up. Liv shoves Kay into Royce before rolling her up for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Liv Morgan

We go backstage, where Tye is asked about what Eric Young had to said. Tye refuses to give in to Eric’s demands, and starts to talk about the Royal Rumble before SAnitY attacks him from behind, bringing him to the announce table and then to the ring for a beatdown. Tye fights back, but gets taken down by Dane as the numbers game gets back on him. Roderick Strong and No Way Jose run out to make the save, driving SAnitY out of the ring as Tye’s music hits, leaving SAnitY to backtrack up the ramp as we go to break.

Alex’s Thoughts: Short but sweet, we get an idea of where Liv Morgan stands in the women’s division of NXT. Meanwhile, Tye Dillinger gets beat up by SAnitY until two unlikely allies come out to help. Jose does have a stake in this considering his recent interactions with the group, but it’s Strong’s involvement that makes me curious how this plays out!

Back from break, William Regal announces that next week on NXT, the United Kingdom Championship will be defended as Tyler Bate takes on Trent Seven. Any further announcements are interrupted by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, who demand a match with Liv Morgan. Regal says he normally wouldn’t give into their demands, he does have a good idea: next week, it will be Billie Kay and Peyton Royce against Liv Morgan…and a partner of her choosing. Kay and Royce laugh at this, saying she doesn’t have any friends as they walk off. Commentary transitions to talk about Shinsuke Nakamura’s recent injury at Takeover, saying he will not need surgery and can focus on rehab and eventual return to NXT. Back at ringside, Heavy Machinery make their way to the ring for the next match. Out next are The Revival, and this match is underway!

Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival

We start things off with Knight and Dash, who can’t get Knight off his feet at first. He slides under, only to take a big scoop slam and a bearhug before the tag to Dozovich. Bearhug from him, and Dash is struggling to get out before getting the tag to Dawosn. Dawson with some right hands that brings Dozovich down hard. Tag to Dash, and a double team that gets Dash a nearfall. Tag to Dawson now, and a double team in the corner leads to a dropkick from Dawson for the nearfall. Dawson with a sleeper on Dozovich, who lifts Dawson for a reversal! Tags to Dash and Knight, and Knight is on fire dropping both of The Revival. Blind tag to Dawson but Knight gets a Thesz press for a nearfall. Knight goes for a tag to Dozovich, but Dash drops him off the apron before running away from Knight. Knight chases Dash back into the ring, where Dawson is waiting with a DDT for the win!

Winners via pinfall: The Revival

Dash as a mic in the ring, saying the people have forgotten that The Revival is the greatest tag team in the world today. However, not everyone are morons because we just got Tag Team of the Year! Dawson says not all of them are smart, and DIY never should’ve been NXT Tag Team Champions saying they got demolished by The Authors of Pain. On a different subject, Authors of Pain, let us introduce ourselves: we’re The Revival, the MVPs of NXT, the Mercedes-Benz of the tag team division! We’ve carried the tag titles around the world, and the Authors of Pain will be a footnote to The Revival. Top guys, out! That brings out the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, who intimidate The Revival enough to leave the ring and backtrack up the ramp. The three men head back up the ramp now, but get blindsided by The Revival! The Authors of Pain are clearly angry about this, as commentary hypes SAnitY taking on Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong later tonight…but up next, Bobby Roode invites us to his “Glorious Celebration” after winning the NXT Championship at Takeover!

Alex’s Thoughts: First of all, I’m excited for Bate vs Seven next week. The tag champions of CHIKARA face off for the WWE UK title, and I couldn’t be more happy for both of them! I think having a tag match featuring Kay and Royce will be a good shift away from the Women’s title picture for both women, though I’m certainly curious to see who’s “next in line” so to speak. The tag match was pretty good, always nice to see some new faces in the mix in NXT…and I’m intrigued by Revival mixing it up with the Author of Pain!

Back from break, commentary hypes the WWE United Kingdom Championship match between Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. With that, we get a look at the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, who is a living embodiment of an old school style at the ripe age of 19!

Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Celebration”

Back at ringside, we are greeted with…

“GLORIOUS, NO I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

The new NXT Champion, Bobby Roode, makes his way to the ring proudly wearing the title around his waist. Roode gets a mic, saying he’s not the kind of guy to walk around and say he told you so…wait a minute, he’s totally that guy! I told you so, from the moment I got into this very ring that Bobby Roode was on a completely different. Night after night, match after match, Takeover after Takeover, I proved just that! Shinsuke Nakamura, who ran roughshod for over a decade—that’s ten years for all you idiots—in Japan, and for nearly a year he ran over everyone in NXT. Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, even Samoa Joe…but he couldn’t beat me. He gave me everything he had, and it wasn’t enough. As I held this title over my head after I embarrassed Nakamura, and why? Because now you have a real champion! A man who looks like a champion, who walks like a champion, who talks like a champion…I am a champion, no wait…I am THE champion! Every city we go to, every country, it’s always been “We are NXT” but now it’s not because this is MY NXT and this NXT is going to be simply…GLORIOUS! A light show transitions us to commentary hyping tonight’s main event as SAnitY takes on Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong. That match is up next!

Alex’s Thoughts: Did I mention I’m hyped for that UK title match next week? Also, I think Bobby Roode gloating over his win and the path he’s taken in NXT is simply…you guessed it…GLORIOUS! It’s nice to see them take a small break in setting up the next feud here.

We get one more hype for the WWE United Kingdom Championship match between Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, and back at ringside Tye Dillinger makes his way to the ring for tonight’s main event. Out next is No Way Jose, followed by Roderick Strong. After that is SAnitY making their way to the ring but their opponents come after them from the jump! There’s a standoff between SAnitY and their opponents as we go to break

Back from the break, this match is already underway!

Main Event in a 6-Man Tag: Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, & Killian Dane)

Tye is already in control, as SAnitY regroups outside the ring. The match finally begins proper with Tye and Wolfe, as Tye tags in Jose who gets a head of steam before getting a nearfall. Wolfe respond with a right hand before tagging in Young, who gets stopped by Jose before being dropped for a nearfall by Jose. Tag by Strong, who lay into Young before he is taken to the other corner as Wolfe is tagged back in. Wolfe is stopped by Strong and a dropkick gets a nearfall. Tag to Tye, who gets Wolf in the corner with mounted punches before Young breaks it up. Tag to Dane, who lays into Tye with some hard stomps. Dane with some hard forearms on Tye as he tags in Wolfe, and a double team before Wolfe gets a nearfall. Chants of “LET’S GO TYE” as Tye fights back, and both men are down now. Tag to Strong, who unleashes on SAnitY before getting blocked by Wolfe. Blind tag by Young, but Strong gets the better of him for a nearfall as Wolfe breaks it up. Distraction by Dane as Tye hits a Tye Breaker, but Nikki gets involved and Dane takes Strong down, allowing Young to pick up the win!

Winners via pinfall: SAnitY

Alex’s Overall Thoughts: What a fun way to end tonight’s show. It was awesome seeing SAnitY in full effect in the main event, and I can’t help but feel like they’ve got all the makings of a Wyatt Family-type run in NXT for some time to come. Plus, for all intents and purposes they won TWICE in one night. Wow. Overall, what a fun show to get things really going after Takeover. I’ll say it one more time…I’m PUMPED for that United Kingdom title match next week!

That’s it for NXT this week! What did you think of the show? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks, and be on the lookout for our Pick Ems League this week as we gear up for NJPW’s New Beginning in Osaka and WWE’s Elimination Chamber this weekend! See you next week, Wrestleviewniverse!