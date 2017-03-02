WWE NXT Results – 3/1/17 (Authors-DIY NXT Tag Titles)



WWE NXT Results

March 1, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

We get a video package hyping the title matches on tap for tonight: Asuka defending her Women’s Championship against Peyton Royce, and the Authors of Pain defending the Tag Team Championship against #DIY. With that, the NXT intro takes us to a packed Full Sail University as commentary hypes the two title matches featured tonight as well as looking back at last week, when Kassius Ohno came out to deal with Bobby Roode. Back at ringside, Patrick Clark makes his way to the ring for his NXT debut. Out next is Sean Maluta, and after a moment this match is underway!

Patrick Clark vs Sean Maluta

Maluta looking for a handshake but Clark shows off before going after Maluta, who responds with a kick to the head! Maluta quick on the attack with a flurry of kicks getting a nearfall. Clark turning things around with an set of European uppercuts and a boot to the head for a nearfall. Clark shows a bit of power slamming Maluta down before getting another nearfall. Clark not letting up, sending Maluta over with a suplex for a nearfall. Maluta with a hard chop, but Clark hits a Famouser for the quick win!

Winner via pinfall: Patrick Clark

The ref raises Clark’s hand as he quickly leaves the ring, and we look at #DIY in the back as commentary hypes the NXT Women’s Championship as Asuka defends against Peyton Royce, up next!

Alex’s Thoughts: Good little opener, though to be honest I don’t have much more to say on it. Looking forward to what Patrick Clark is up to next on NXT!

Back from break, we find SAnitY somewhere in the woods as Eric Young asks what kind of man, what form of man, degenerate man knows that he’s walking to his end and invites his friends? Tye Dillinger is a disease that needs to go away, that needs to be eradicated…let me do that for you. Let me be the one to end it for you. Just you and me, alone. Nikki Cross says otherwise, we’ll have to burn the whole world.

Back at ringside, Peyton Royce is accompanied to the ring by Billie Kay for her Women’s Championship opportunity. Out next is the champion herself, as Asuka makes her way to the ring looking for to continue her 335 day streak as the top of the women’s division. We get ring introductions for the challenger and champion, and this match is underway!

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs Peyton Royce

Chants of “ASUKA’S GONNA KILL YOU” as the women circle each other in the ring. They lock up and Asuka gets the upper hand early with a couple arm drags. Bit of a standstill before they lock up again, and the champ as a headlock on Royce, but Peyton reverses into a headlock of her own. Asuka back to a vertical base, and both women start exchanging strikes. Asuka with a hip toss, but misses a shining wizard…and Royce misses a kick of her own. Asuka taunts Royce with a little wiggle before hitting a hip attack twice over to knock Royce out of the ring. Asuka stalks Royce outside the ring, but gets driven into the ring post! Royce brings Asuka back into the ring for a cover and a nearfall as we go to break.

Back from break, Royce is in control with a chin lock on the champion. Asuka slowly gets up to break the hold, but Royce slams her down hard. Royce wrenching the injured arm now, getting a cover but Asuka kicks out quickly. Royce goes right back to the arm, tweaking it as Asuka tries to get out of it but Royce finally lets go as she taunts the champ. Asuka is able to get a suplex on Royce, but favors the arm as both women are down on the mat now. Ref begins the count as both women slowly get to their feet. Whip to the corner on the champ, who sends Royce down with a dropkick before a flurry of strikes. Shining wizard on Royce gets the champion a nearfall. Royce with a jawbreaker but gets rolled up for a nearfall, before rolling the champ up for a nearfall of her own. Royce pulls Asuka up by her hair now, going for a suplex before hitting a spinning heel kick for the nearfall. Asuka getting a head of steam as she hits a running armbar, turning it into an Asuka Lock that forces Royce to tap out!

Winner via submission and still NXT Women’s Champion: Asuka

Billie Kay runs into the ring to attack the champ, and she and Royce gang up on Asuka in the corner looking to injure the arm further before Ember Moon makes her way out to make the save! Punch to Billie Kay on the ramp and a cross body to Royce in the ring, and Kay returns to the ring only to take a couple kicks by Moon. Chants of “THANK YOU EMBER” as Moon surveys the scene in the ring while Asuka gets to her feet, smiling at Moon before raising her title up high. Asuka makes her way back up the ramp as Ember stares her down, and we go back to Takeover last month as Shinsuke Nakamura is helped to the back after losing the NXT Championship to Bobby ROode, and we see Kassius Ohno chat with Nakamura. We then look at what happened last week after Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose, attacking him further until Kassius Ohno appears to make the save, letting his intentions be known: he is after the NXT Championship, and Bobby Roode is standing in his way! Bobby Roode offers to give him a title shot, but blindsides Ohno instead! Kassius is able to get back at the NXT Champion, sending him out of the ring over the top rope. With that, we go to NXT General Manager William Regal standing by with a big announcement: Bobby Roode will defend his NXT Championship on March 15 against Kassius Ohno! We see Paul Ellering hyping up his Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship as they defend against #DIY up next!

Alex’s Thoughts: Man, what a fun title match between Asuka and Royce tonight. The women’s division is really heating up, and matches like this continue to show just how good things can get in NXT. The stuff after helps us finally see the inevitable showdown between the champ and Ember Moon, and that has a lot of potential to be a great match down the line!

After the break we get a look at Glasgow’s own Wolfgang, the “last king of Scotland”! We look at the update from last week regarding Shinsuke Nakamura, and even better news: Nakamura will be back in action next week on NXT! Back at ringside, #DIY make their way to the ring for the main event as they look to win back the NXT Tag Team Championship from the Authors of Pain. Out next are the Authors of Pain, accompanied by Paul Ellering as they walk down the ramp. We get ring introductions for challengers and champs, and this match is up next!

Back from break, the bell rings and this match is now underway!

Main Event for the NXT Tag Team Championships: The Authors of Pain (c’s) vs #DIY

Ciampa and Rezar start things off as Rezar sends Ciampa into the corner. Ciampa tries to get back at him, but Rezar overpowers him easily as Gargano tags in with a double spear on Rezar before Akam comes in. DIY send Akam out of the ring before Ciampa gets the tag, attacking Rezar but being sent into the ring post instead! Rezar gets Ciampa back into the ring but gets a nearfall. Tag to Akam and a double team on Ciampa. Akam with some hard boots on Ciampa before sending him into the corner, but Ciampa starts to fight back before Akam hits a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Tag to Rezar, who kicks Ciampa hard in the back. Rezar starts choking Ciampa before he gets away, hitting a strike but not nearly as hard as Akam hits him. Ciampa fighting back with some chops and slaps, but Rezar responds by picking him up and Akam tags in for a double team…but only a nearfall as we go to break!

Back from break, Rezar is in control until Ciampa escapes, and tags to both corners as Gargano unloads a flurry of offense before finally sending Akam out of the ring. Gargano launches onto Rezar now, and the crowd is chanting “NXT” as Gargano hits a DDT for a nearfall. “JOHNNY WRESTLING” chant as Gargano tags in Ciampa, who hits Akam hard before a nearfall and locks in a rolling Fujiwara armbar before Rezar breaks the hold. Gargano runs in to help but is sent out of the ring as Rezar is tagged in. Ciampa up on the top turnbuckle now, but he evades and looks to slam Rezar down…getting an assist from Gargano for a double powerbomb but only a nearfall! Tag to Gargano, but the double team is stopped by the Authors as they beat DIY up outside before bringing them back in. DIY break free to lock in Garga-No Escape and the crossface, but Revival run in to draw the disqualification!

Winners via disqualification: #DIY

STILL your NXT Tag Team Champions: Authors of Pain

Revival hit Shatter Machine on Ciampa, but Rezar comes in and hits both men with a double clothesline. Last Chapter blocked by Wilder, and Revival hit a Shatter Machine on him to a big pop from the crowd! Revival back up the ramp as Ellering accosts them from the ring as the show comes to a close.

Alex’s Overall Thoughts: A great tag team bout between the always lovable DIY and the Authors of Pain to round out a fun episode of NXT! I really enjoyed the match they put on here, and didn’t mind the DQ finish. I’m really excited to see where this tag rivalry heads. I’m also really excited to Nakamura back on NXT next week, and the big NXT Championship match between Roode and Ohno in a couple weeks!

Quick Results:

* Patrick Clark def. Sean Maluta

* Asuka def. Peyton Royce to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

* #DIY def. Authors of Pain via disqualification (AOP retain the NXT Tag Team Championship)

That's it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks! Till next time, thanks for reading!