WWE NXT Results – 4/5/17 (Matches from before TakeOver: Orlando)

WWE NXT Results

April 5, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Amway Center)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

We get a video package highlighting Takeover: Orlando, from the big Eight Person Tag match in which SAnitY reigned supreme, to the big debut of Aleister Black, and the three title matches which unveiled new championship belts as all three champions successfully retained! With that, the NXT intro takes us to a packed crowd in the Amway Center as commentary hypes The Bollywood Boyz taking on Heavy Machinery later tonight, as well as Oney Lorcan taking on an unknown opponent. At ringside, Peyton Royce is accompanied by Billie Kay as she makes her way to the ring for the opening match of the night. Out next is Aaliyah to a decent pop from the crowd. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah

Peyton dodges Aliyah at first before locking up, taking her down to the delight of Kay. Aliyah responds with a takedown and an alligator clutch for a nearfall, before hitting a kick to the spine and another nearfall. Peyton goes to Kay on the apron but is dragged away by Aliyah, who kicks away the hand of Kay before Peyton gets back in control. Kicks in the corner by Royce, who taunts Aliyah as she continues the attack. She sets Aliyah in the ropes, locking in a Venus Fly Trap! Kick to the gut by Royce, as she continues to taunt Aliyah. Aliyah turns things around with some unique arm drags and a seated hip attack on Royce for a nearfall. Royce is back up, hitting a knee across the head of Aliyah followed by a fisherman suplex for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Peyton Royce

Royce celebrates in the ring with Kay cheering her on from ringside. Commentary hypes what went down at Takeover: Orlando and later tonight, we’ll have an extended look at the battle between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura!

Back from break, we thank Motionless In White for “Loud,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Orlando! We look at the Eight Person Tag Match, in which No Way Jose was replaced by Kassius Ohno…but that team was no match for SAnitY! We also look at the NXT Women’s Championship match between Ember Moon and Asuka, who managed to retain her title in an impressive victory. We get an exclusive from WWE.com as Asuka is asked who’s next, to which Asuka merely asks, “Who’s left? I’m still champion” before laughing and walking away. Commentary hypes Oney Lorcan taking on a mystery opponent later tonight, but up next Heavy Machinery taking on the returning Bollywood Boyz!

Back from break, we thank Crown The Empire for “Are You Coming With Me?” one of the official themes of Takeover: Orlando! We look at the debut of Aleister Black as he defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. We see an Instagram shot of Andrade hanging out at a nightclub, leading to speculation as to whether Andrade is focused more on his life outside the ring than his career inside it. Back at ringside, Heavy Machinery makes their way to the ring for the next match. We go back to highlights from their match last week, before The Bollywood Boyz make their way out to the ring looking stylish as ever. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Tag Match

Heavy Machinery vs. Bollywood Boyz

Tucker and Harv start things off, as Tucker quickly brings Harv down with a shoulder tackle. Harv jumps off the turnbuckle but lands right into a bearhug by Tucker, who is tagged by Otis. Tucker tosses Harv right into the arms of Otis, who locks in a bearhug of his own as Harv breaks out of it only be taken over by a belly to belly suplex by Otis. Tag to Gurv, who tries to distract Otis with a dance only to be punched right in the throat by Otis. Tag to Tucker and a huge double splash on the head of Gurv! They celebrate as Harv gets a tag, and a double team by the Bollywood Boyz. Tag to Gurv now and the try a double suplex, but Otis sends them both over with one of his own! Tag to Tucker, who unleashes on both of the Bollywood Boyz. Big avalanche splash on Harv as Tucker tags in Otis, before hitting another big double team for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Heavy Machinery

We get replays from the match as Heavy Machinery celebrates in the ring. Backstage we find Oney Lorcan, who says it doesn’t matter who his opponent is tonight. He’s here to compete, he’s here to do his job…and he’s here to win. Commentary hypes exclusive footage from the NXT Championship match at Takeover: Orlando between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura!

Back from break, we thank I Prevail for “Come And Get It,” one of the official theme songs from Takeover: Orlando! We look at the Triple Threat Elimination Tag Match at Takeover: Orlando for the NXT Tag Team Championship, in which the Authors of Pain were ultimately victorious. We get a few words from Paul Ellering, who says this is both vindication and confirmation of the evolution of the Authors of Pain. They can’t stop destiny, because we are a dynasty! With that, we go into our exclusive look at the NXT Championship match from Takeover: Orlando, in which the future of NXT itself hung in the balance. The footage includes alternate angles and takes from their entrances, and generally a cinematic highlight reel of the big-time main event in Orlando. We see the ending, in which Roode retains after a Glorious DDT, as well as the big ovation from the crowd as Nakamura extends his thanks. We look back at Nakamura’s debut in NXT, along with his first win of the NXT Championship. We end with Nakamura taking a bow and pointing to the WWE logo in the middle of the NXT logo, a sign of things to come. We get a few words from Bobby Roode, who says he told everyone what he was going to do: walk into Takeover: Orlando and defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the second time. This was the biggest Takeover in NXT history, and for the past year Bobby has taken NXT to new levels. Are you ready for the Glorious ride, the continuation of Bobby Roode’s NXT? With that, commentary hypes the main event for tonight as Oney Lorcan takes on a mystery opponent, up next!

We thank Baroness for “Shock Me,” one of the official theme songs for Takeover: Orlando! We take a look at Drew McIntyre appearing in the crowd at Takeover, and find out that ESPN broke the news that McIntyre has signed an exclusive contract with NXT! We get some words from the Chosen One, who talks about what he’s done the past few years and says the next logical step is the NXT Championship. If that’s not clear enough for you, Drew McIntyre has signed with NXT! The former Intercontinental Champion makes his first appearance in Full Sail University next week as we begin a new era of NXT! Back at ringside, Oney Lorcan makes his way to the ring for our main event. Out next is his opponent…El Vagabundo, who is definitely NOT “The Drifter” Elias Samson thank you very much. He does come down to the ring with a guitar, and asks the NXT Universe a question: who wants to walk with El Vagabundo!? The crowd is electric in their response, loving every moment as they chant “Si!” El Vagabundo has decided to write everyone here a song.

“Everyone here, shut your mouth

El Vagabundo’s got a song so everybody shut your mouth

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again

What my name means is exactly what I am”

Lorcan stops the guitar, clearly not pleased about what’s going on. “I know you’re The Drifter, you know you’re The Drifter…Orlando, Florida knows you’re The Drifter. Why don’t you do me and everyone else a favor, and drift away?” Vagabundo raises his guitar as Lorcan points to the back, the crowd actually cheering in favor of this mystery luchador from a faraway land. Vagabundo kicks Lorcan in the gut for a sneak attack, getting ready as this match is now underway!

Main Event

Oney Lorcan vs. El Vagabundo

Vagabundo has Lorcan in the corner, breaking him down as he sends Lorcan out of the ring before we go to break.

Back from the break, Vagabundo hits a knee to the head of Lorcan on the apron before getting back in the ring. Vagabundo continues the assault, getting a nearfall in the process. Chin lock on Lorcan, who gets to a vertical base before he is sent to the corner. Lorcan evades, driving his body into the body of the elusive luchador. After about a million (more like ten) of these, Lorcan is just tired enough to be driven down by Vagabundo, who picks Lorcan up…but Lorcan goes over the back, peeling off his mask to reveal Elias Samson! Samson is incensed, but Lorcan hits a running blockbuster to pick up the win!

Winner via pinfall: Oney Lorcan

Lorcan celebrates in the ring as Samson slides out, when we see a woman appearing to be security asking Samson to leave. Samson tells her this is where he belongs, but the woman is having none of it as she pulls him by the hair to the back. Lorcan continues to celebrate in the ring as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Peyton Royce def. Aliyah

* Heavy Machinery def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Oney Lorcan def. “El Vagabundo” (Elias Samson)

