WWE NXT Results – 4/26/17 (Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher for UK Title)



WWE NXT Results

April 26, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

The NXT intro brings us into a big crowd at Full Sail University, and we go to the ring where we see Nikki Cross sliding in…and then sliding out, going to a microphone at ringside and taunting Ruby (Riot) to “come out and play.”

Ruby makes her way to the ring, and both women slide in at the same time. Ruby wants to know what Nikki wants…and Nikki responds with a charge at Ruby, who takes Nikki down as they come to blows! The fight spills out to the floor, where Nikki throws Ruby into the steel steps as officials come out to break things up. Chaos ensues as Ruby and Nikki continue to go at each other, and Nikki climbs the steel steps to fly right into Ruby onto the ramp! Officials keep the two women apart as the crowd chants “LET THEM FIGHT,” and officials finally get Nikki to the back as we go to commentary discussing what went down.

Commentary hypes Drew McIntyre taking on Andrade “Cien” Almas, as well as the United Kingdom Championship match as Tyler Bate defends against Jack Gallager. We go back to last week, when Hideo Itami returned to NXT to interrupt NXT Champion Bobby Roode, things coming to a head when Itami laid Roode out with a GTS. Backstage, Bobby Roode is asked about what happened and says it was a cowardly attack, and that Itami is gonna have to earn that GLORIOUS opportunity at Roode’s NXT Championship. Back at ringside, Andrade “Cien” Almas makes his way to the ring for the opening match of the night as we go to break.

Back from break, Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Almas refuses to lock up with McIntyre, choosing to pose instead on the canvas and then on the ropes…to which McIntyre responds with a dropkick that sends him to the outside! McIntyre brings Almas into the ring, but Almas rolls right outside. McIntyre goes right after him, but Almas takes advantage and gets some hard offense in before hitting a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Drew in the corner as Almas drives his boot in, going into the corner looking for the double knees…but stopping in his tracks, and slapping Drew right in the face! Drew is angry now, unleashing hell on Almas in the corner. Drew up on top, hitting an elbow on Almas before lifting him up on his shoulders…Almas gets out, and both men exchange chops before Drew hits a powerslam on Almas. Drew in the corner, hitting a hard big boot on Almas for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Drew McIntyre

We get replays of the match as McIntyre celebrates in the ring. Backstage, William Regal announces Nikki Cross taking on Ruby Riot later tonight. Commentary hypes that and the United Kingdom Championship match between Tyler Bate and Jack Gallagher. Up next, we take a special look at NXT Superstar Roderick Strong!

Back from the break, we get a look at Roderick Strong. He promises to show he is what he says he is…a champion. We find out more of his life, including a rough childhood and his desire to become a pro wrestler starting at the age of 13. We’ll have more of a look at this up and comer next week on NXT! Back at ringside, Kona Reeves makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Aleister Black, and this match gets underway!

Kona Reeves vs. Aleister Black

Reeves charges at Black, getting an early advantage but Black hits back hard with a flurry of offense bringing Reeves down hard…and then he sits in meditation! He gets back up, bringing Reeves up with his foot before hitting Black Mass for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Aleister Black

We get replays of the match as Black sits in the ring. Backstage, Ruby Riot is asked about her issues with Nikki leading up to their one on one match later tonight. She talks about SAnitY saying they don’t conform, something she could get behind…but they force others to conform, and Nikki will find out that when you push, she pushes back. After this she plans to push on through to the NXT Women’s Championship…so tonight, we start a Riot.

Back from break, we try to get a word from Andrade “Cien” Almas but he is headed out with some ladies to party hardy. Back at ringside, Ruby Riot starts heading toward the ring…but is cut off by Nikki Cross, who slams Ruby’s head into the ramp! Nikki continues the attack, taking Ruby to the stage to slam her head onto that and then the ramp. Ruby finally turns things around, though, suplexing Nikki right onto the ramp! The brawl goes on until officials break things up as the crowd chants “LET THEM FIGHT.” Officials have Ruby headed to the back, but she hits one of them before leaping off the stage onto Nikki! Officials literally carry Nikki off to the back to end things, as commentary hypes the United Kingdom Championship match between Tyler Bate and Jack Gallagher. That match is up next!

Backstage, William Regal is with Asuka as he announces a battle royal next week to determine a new #1 Contender for her Women’s Championship. Asuka just scoffs at this, walking off as we go back to ringside for our main event. Jack Gallagher makes his way to the ring first, to a big ovation from the crowd, before Tyler Bate comes out next. We get ring introductions for both men, and this match is underway!

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate (c) vs. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Code of Honor adhered to, before Gallagher gets a waist lock on Bate. Exchange of holds leads to Gallagher with a fancy wrist lock on the champion, who quickly reverses into a side headlock that Jack eventually gets out of with a handstand walk. Jack with a full nelson on Tyler, who manages to get out. Jack wrenching the hand and arm of Tyler Bate, before getting the champ on his shoulders for a nearfall. Exchange of holds leads to a nearfall for Jack, before Tyler gets one of his own. Roll through, and both men are at a standoff as we go to a break.

Back from break, Jack is still in control with a wrist lock before driving his knee into the elbow. Stomp to the elbow finally ends the hold, but Jack goes right back to the wrist, before working the arm hard. Jack gets the champ on his shoulders again, but still only a nearfall. Tyler gets Jack down for a nearfall, but both men end up exchanging attempts before Tyler hits Jack with a hard left hand and a German suplex for a nearfall. Tyler lifts Jack up, but Jack gets a wrist lock that Nigel calls the Jim Breaks Special…but Tyler breaks free, slamming Jack down hard with a suplex for a nearfall. Jack gets to the apron and tries to get a shot in on the champ who hits him with a forearm…but gets head butted when trying to go over the ropes! Jack back in the ring, and Tyler turns right into another headbutt for a nearfall by Jack! Jack picks the champ up, hitting European uppercuts. Back to the wrist now, but Tyler hits a rolling kick followed by the Tyler Driver 97 for the win!

Winner via pinfall and STILL United Kingdom Champion: Tyler Bate

We see other men from the United Kingdom Championship division in the front row as we get replays of the match. Tyler celebrates his win as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Ruby Riot vs Nikki Cross never happens

* Aleister Black def. Kona Reeves

* Tyler Bate def. Jack Gallagher to retain the United Kingdom Championship

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show?

Till next time, thanks for reading!