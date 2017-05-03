WWE NXT Results – 5/3/17 (No. 1 Contender Women’s Battle Royal)



WWE NXT Results

May 3, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

The NXT intro brings us into a packed crowd at Full Sail University, as commentary hypes Hideo Itami back in action to take on Kona Reeves, and a Battle Royal to determine the Number 1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. At ringside, SAnitY’s music hits as Killian Dain and Eric Young make their way to the ring for tonight’s opening match. Commentary notes this is a singles match for Killian as Danny Burch makes his way to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Killian Dain vs. Danny Burch

Burch runs into Dain as they lock up, and Dain takes Burch to the corner. Burch fights back but is taken back to the corner, before being dropped hard by Dain. Dain grabs Burch, sending his arm across the head of Burch. Burch gets some shots in, but is taken down hard with a fall forward slam and a senton driving all his weight down on Burch! Crowd is chanting “SHAVE YOUR BACK” as Dain drops some elbows on Burch, finishing with a running elbow drop. Dain is slow to continue, giving Burch an opening to fight back as he hits Dain with a dropkick and a headbutt to the chest. Burch goes to the corner and charges right into a dropkick by Dain! Dain sets Burch up, hitting the Ulster Plantation for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Killian Dain

We get replays from the match as Eric gives Dain words of encouragement. We cut to earlier today, as Hideo Itami walks in. Commentary his in-ring return as we go to break.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: “The Velveteen Dream” –

Back from break, Heavy Machinery make their way to the ring for the next match. Already in the ring are their opponents, Ricardo Watts and Hector Kunsman. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Heavy Machinery vs. Ricardo Watts & Hector Kunsman

Otis and Ricardo start things off, with Otis hitting a big shoulder block followed by a suplex. Tag to Tucker, who brings Hector in the hard way before they both charge into Ricardo, knocking him out cold. Both opponents in the corner as Tucker charges into them, and Otis picks both of them up as Tucker hits a reverse Lou These press on top of Otis, crushing both of their opponents as Otis picks up the win!

Winners via pinfall: Heavy Machinery

We get replays of the match as Tucker and Otis get microphones. Tucker describes what they like to do, talking about hitting the buffet after a workout session and so forth. He says they get a hunger for crushing bodies in the ring, and are ready for the main course…they want the NXT Tag Team Championship! Authors of Pain, you’ve beaten every team that’s stepped before you…but you ain’t faced beef like this! Otis and I are starting to get real hungry…so it’s about time we ate! Backstage we see Bobby Roode talking to Kona Reeves, who faces Hideo Itami up next!

Back from break, we thank Fozzy for “Judas,” an official theme song for Takeover: Chicago! Backstage, DIY is asked about Heavy Machinery’s claim to the Tag Team Championship. Gargano says they’re the guys with the size to win the prize, and that while they don’t have the size, they HAVE won the prize. Ciampa says Heavy Machinery need to realize that the line to those titles starts behind DIY! Back at ringside, Kona Reeves makes his way to the ring for the next match. Hideo makes his way out next, as the crowd chants his name. Hideo goes up on the turnbuckle, but Reeves attacks him from behind before the match can start! The official checks on Hideo as Reeves waits in the other corner. Hideo says he’s fine, and this match is underway!

Kona Reeves vs. Hideo Itami

Kona charges at Hideo, who ducks out of the way. Reeves is able to get an advantage on Hideo, attacking him on the ropes and getting a nearfall in the process. Reeves goes for another cover, but only gets a two count. Reeves stays on top of Itami with some boots, taunting him. He drives a boot to the head of Itami, who gets up and begins turning things around with some hard strikes on Reeves. Kona in the corner as Itami hits some hard kicks to the chest, and heads to the corner to charge in with a dropkick on Reeves! Crowd chants “GTS” and Itami obliges, hitting the GTS on Reeves for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Hideo Itami

We get replays of the match as Hideo celebrates in the ring. Commentary hypes the #1 Contender Battle Royal later tonight, and part two of a special look at Roderick Strong. That is up next!

Back from break, we thank Hacktivist for their song “Over-Throne,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Chicago! We get a video package looking at Drew McIntyre, who has turned heads with his arrival in NXT before shifting focus to Roderick Strong. We meet her fiancé, whom we’ve actually seen on WWE television before. Strong talks about becoming a father, and what that means to him. We get a look at his coming up in the business, particularly in IPW, and we see bits of his time in ROH as he describes the journey to WWE. We see Roderick Strong’s debut in NXT as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic, and his success since. With his son arriving in the world, Roderick Strong is ready to see where his career takes him next in NXT, because he isn’t just doing it for himself…he’s doing it for his family!

Backstage, William Regal is with Bobby Roode to discuss his next opponent for the NXT Championship will be, for Takeover: Chicago. Roode says that he knows a lot of the rise of NXT has been because of him, and with Hideo Itami being reckless they need to make sure the champ is protected. What Regal makes of this is, Hideo needs to earn an opportunity to face Roode for the title…so next week, Itami will face Roderick Strong, and whoever wins will earn a shot at the NXT Championship at Takeover against Bobby Roode! There’s a knock at the door, prompting Regal to tell Roode of his next appointment…Roderick Strong, who has a brief staredown with the champ before Roode leaves. Back at ringside, Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring for the Battle Royal! Out next are Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, followed by Nikki Cross as we go to break.

Back from break, Liv Morgan makes her way to the ring for the battle royal as we see that a majority of the women in this match are in the ring. Out next is Ruby Riot, followed by Ember Moon. The bell rings, and this battle royal is underway!

Battle Royal

Winner becomes No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Champion at Takeover: Chicago

The match starts with a couple women going after Victoria Gonzalez, who tries to eliminate Kay and Royce. Chaos has already ensued in the ring, as Cross is focused on Riot in the corner. Aliyah nearly eliminates Lacey Evans but to no avail, while Candice LaRae(!) is nearly eliminated by Sara Bridges. Things continue to stay at a stand still as we go to break.

Back from the break, we find out Victoria Gonzales was eliminated as Bianca Blair is eliminated by the Iconic duo next. Meanwhile, Bridges and Cross are working on Lacey as Ember Moon and Aliyah work together trying to eliminate Rachel Evers. Royce is nearly eliminated but stays safe, but the same cannot be said for Rachel Evers who is eliminated by Aliyah. Bridges is out on the apron before being eliminated next, as are Sonya and Evans! Royce is saved from an elimination by Kay, as Riot eliminates Kimberly. Ember Moon works extra hard to eliminate Liv Morgan as Candice is eliminated by Peyton and Kay. Cross catches Aliyah on the apron to eliminate her next, and we are down to six. Iconic focus on Riot as Cross and Liv have at it, and Cross eliminates Liv. Iconic are now on Ember as Cross crawls right over to Riot. Kay tries to get Moon over the rope, but ends up being eliminated instead! Royce gets Moon on the apron, but is eliminated as well! We’re down to three as Cross launches herself at Riot, and Moon goes after her. Cross tries to eliminate Moon but is taken down by Riot, giving Moon the opportunity to hit Eclipse on Cross! Moon gets Cross to the ropes, and Riot tries to take advantage to no avail as Moon hits a hard kick followed by a forearm in the corner. Moon up on the turnbuckle, but here comes Asuka! The champ drops Moon off the turnbuckle as the ref calls for the bell!

Winner: No Contest

Asuka takes out all three of the women in this battle royal, shouting that no one is ready to face her. Officials check on Moon as Asuka high-tails it out to the back, and Nikki Cross is livid saying Asuka’s name. William Regal comes to the stage, announcing that at Takeover: Chicago Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against all three of the final women in the battle royal. This brings a big smile to the face of Nikki Cross as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Killian Dain def. Danny Burch

* Heavy Machinery def. Ricardo Watts & Hector Kunsman

* Hideo Itami def. Kona Reeves

* The No. 1 Contender Battle Royal ends in a No Contest

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse!

What did you think of the show? Are you excited for Takeover: Chicago? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks!

I’m excited to be going to my first NXT live show this Friday in Riverside, and if you’re in the area I hope to see you there! Till next time, thanks for reading!