WWE NXT Results – 5/24/17 (Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake)



WWE NXT Results

May 24, 2017

Chicago, Illinois (Allstate Arena)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

We take a look back at Takeover: Chicago, from Roderick Strong taking on Eric Young to the United Kingdom Championship between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, to the Triple Threat match between Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Ruby Riot for the Women’s Championship, as well as the NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami, and ending with the Ladder Match for the Tag Team Championship in which #DIY came up just short against the Authors of Pain…and Tommasso Ciampa turned on Johnny Gargano! With that, the NXT intro takes us to a packed crowd at the Allstate Arena, but not for long as the arena is enveloped in darkness while Aleister Black makes his entrance. He makes his way to the ring as commentary welcomes us to NXT, before Curt Hawkins makes his way to the ring. We see what happened when they faced off at Main Event two weeks ago, but this opening contest is underway now!

Aleister Black vs. Curtis Hawkins

Hawkins taunts Black before stomping him in the gut. Black to the ropes, flips over Hawkins and sits down in the middle of the ring. Hawkins tries to kick Black but gets caught and taken down. Hawkins gathers himself to take Black to the apron, but Black catches him with some offense before hitting a knee right to the face! He picks Hawkins up by the head with his boot but Hawkins rolls out of the ring. Black follows, and is taken down by Hawkins who brings him back into the ring. Hawkins with a chin lock, but Black gets up and takes him down! Whip to the corner by Black, who hits Hawkins with a hard kick followed by the Black Mass for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Aleister Black

Black celebrates in the ring before commentary hypes the main event as Drew Galloway is set to take on Wesley Blake. Later tonight we’ll look at the NXT Championship match from Takeover, but up next we’ll look at what happened between Tommasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their tag title loss at Takeover!

Back from break, we thank Hacktivist for “Over-throne,” one of the official themes from Takeover. We take a look back at the NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match between #DIY and the Authors of Pain, a hard-fought battle that the Authors ultimately won. #DIY are given a big ovation from the crowd in Chicago as they head up to the stage…when Ciampa throws Gargano into the Titantron! Ciampa starts throwing punches at Gargano before hitting a hard kick to the face, and sets his “friend” up on the announce table throwing him into another table! The crowd is shocked as Ciampa just stares at Gargano. Commentary bring up the fact that Gargano’s status would not be revealed, as they show him being put into an ambulance. We then go to Takeover, at an empty Allstate Arena as Ember Moon talks about being on the sidelines for that night’s title match. She would love for Asuka to retain that night, if only so Ember can take that from her. Time heals all wounds, but battle scars last forever. We go to a look back at the Triple Threat match for the Women’s Championship, in which Asuka ultimately retained the title. Backstage, Asuka is interviewed after that match and says that no one can stand toe to toe with her.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark…up next! –

Back from break, we see highlights from Roderick Strong taking on Eric Young, overcoming the odds of SAnitY at ringside to pick up the win. Backstage, Roddy talks about his win and moving on toward the NXT Championship. Back at ringside, the Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring for the next match. HIs opponent, Robert Anthony, is already in the ring as this match gets underway!

The Velveteen Dream vs. Robert Anthony

Dream with a headlock on Anthony, and shows his athleticism with a leapfrog and a dropkick. Anthony fights back, only to be taken down by a Lou Thesz press. Dream has Anthony in the ropes, before Anthony fights back only to be laid into with a chop by Dream. Whip to the corner by Anthony, but Dream hits a springboard fist drop. Dream dodges a right hand to hit a neckbreaker, and climbs up to the top turnbuckle hitting a big elbow drop for the win!

Winner via pinfall: The Velveteen Dream

Dream celebrates in the ring as commentary hypes a recap of the NXT Championship match from Takeover. That special look is coming up next!

Back from break, we thank Fozzy for “Judas,” one of the themes of Takeover! We take a look back at the United Kingdom Championship match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, a great clash that ended with Pete Dunne winning the championship! Backstage, Dunne is asked about winning the match and the title, responding by saying that now, everything is his. We then take a look back at the NXT Championship match, as Bobby Roode defended against Hideo Itami. Roode retained successfully, and is interviewed backstage about the win and deciding who his next opponent will be. Commentary hypes our main event as Drew McIntyre takes on Wesley Blake, up next!

Back from break, commentary hypes a GLORIOUS Celebration from Bobby Roode next week on NXT. Back at ringside, Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring for our main event. Out next is Wesley Blake, and this main event is underway!

Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake

Both men lock up, and Blake goes for an arm wringer to no avail. Blake with a waist lock and an arm wringer, but Drew gets out and takes him down with a shoulder block. Drew taunts Blake before getting him in a headlock, and Blake takes him to the corner to break the hold. Chop by Blake, who taunts Drew only to get taken down with a boot to the face. Blake in the corner now as Drew hits a chop, but Blake comes back with a couple shots of his own in the ropes and then the corner. Drew follows Blake to the corner, taking him down hard. Blake on the apron, catches Drew on the top rope before hitting a big clothesline for a nearfall as we go to break.

Back from the break, Blake is in control as he droves an elbow into Drew. Blake still working the arm as Drew gets to his feet, picking Blake up and setting him on the top turnbuckle. Blake catches him off guard, locking in a cross arm breaker before Drew gets a foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Blake charges at Drew, who sends him right out of the ring. Blake going for the arm again, but Drew lays into him with some right hands and a couple chops. Whip to the corner by Blake, who takes a boot to the face by Drew. Drew hits him with right hands before charging at him in the corner, finishing with a double axe handle. Blake on the shoulders of Drew, but he gets out before being planted hard with a spinebuster for a nearfall by Drew! Blake drives the shoulder of Drew into the ring post for a nearfall, and follows up with a crossface…but Drew gets up, picking him up! Blake gets out, but gets caught with a reverse Alabama slam for a nearfall. Drew goes for Future Shock but Blake reverses for a nearfall. Blake up on the top as Drew kips up, catching Blake on the top turnbuckle…but he gets caught on the top rope, and Blake gets him in a tree of woe! Blake looks for the advantage, but gets taken down hard by Drew! Drew in the corner, goes for a big boot but Blake blocks only to be head butted down. Drew back in the corner, single leg Yakuza kick for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Drew McIntyre

Drew celebrates in the ring as we get replays of the match, before the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Aleister Black def. Curt Hawkins

* The Velveteen Dream def. Robert Anthony

* Drew McIntyre def. Wesley Blake

