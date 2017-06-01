WWE NXT Results – 5/31/17 (Ciampa addresses Gargano, Tag Match)



WWE NXT Results

May 31, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Results by: Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

A new NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail University as commentary hypes the card before Tommasso Ciampa makes his way down the ramp in crutches, heading into the ring as the crowd chants “WHY CIAMPA WHY.”

Tommaso Ciampa addresses Johnny Gargano

He enters the ring, using the crutches to hold himself up at first before he walks without them into the middle of the ring. Dueling chants of “PSYCHO KILLER” and “CIAMPA SUCKS” as a dejected Ciampa raises a mic, waiting for the crowd to quiet down before speaking, wanting to take a moment to call Johnny Gargano out to the ring to give him an explanation…but Gargano is nowhere to be seen. Oh right, Johnny’s not here tonight.

Ciampa asks the crowd if they wanna replace Johnny Gargano, then says he wants to tell them something about being replaced. Ciampa says that prior to Takeover, he was injured…and he knew he was going to fight in spite of it. That’s what DIY have been all about from the beginning, fighting the odds. It only took one day for the fans to come up with dream partners to replace Ciampa, for him to become an afterthought…and he is NOT an afterthought! He let it all pass by when he and Gargano got ready for Takeover, and they fought because that’s what they do.

During the ladder match, he took a fall…and he felt something in his knee pop. He’s been doing this a while, and he knew that he’d be gone a long time. He put it aside to keep fighting, for the people and his best friend…and it wasn’t enough, but hell man, we fought. At the end of the night, when I looked across to my best friend, my brother, I looked out at all you people…and I realized you were all alike, and just like you all replaced me in your minds, I could see it in his eyes he was gonna do the same. I wasn’t going to let that happen, I wasn’t about to become an afterthought…he’s interrupted by a chant of “SHUT YOUR MOUTH,” before saying he did what he had to do.

It’s not Ciampa’s fault, it’s your fault, it’s Johnny Gargano’s fault…and if I was gonna go away for a long time, Johnny Wrestling was gonna go for a long, long time. It was you and us, living our dream from the ground up. Johnny and I would talk every night about our moment…and Takeover was supposed to be our moment. It wasn’t our moment…but it was MY moment. He starts to walk off before continuing, saying this ring is not replaceable, and neither is Tommaso Ciampa. When I come back, I promise I am gonna be the most dangerous son of a bitch in NXT. I am professional wrestling, whether you like it or not! Ciampa drops the microphone, glaring at a crowd that gives him a mixed reaction. Commentary transitions to hype Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong taking on Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY, as well as the new United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne taking on Danny Burch. That match is up next!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Danny Burch –

Back from break, we thank Powerflo for “Resistance,” the official theme song of NXT! Commentary talks about the status of Tommasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano; Ciampa did in fact suffer a knee injury, but there is no word on Gargano. We go to earlier today, hearing from Bobby Roode who promises a GLORIOUS championship celebration tonight…but you’re not invited. This party is exclusive, but don’t worry, this is still my NXT…and next week, your champion returns. Back at ringside, Danny Burch makes his way to the ring for the opening match of the night. The new United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne, makes his way out next, and after a moment this match is underway!

Non-Title

United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne vs. Danny Burch

Both men lock up, and Dunne takes Burch down before working over the wrist for a one count. Burch gets to his feet but Dunne still has the wrist, before Burch breaks free and takes Dunne down. Burch with a headlock on Dunne, who gets to his feet as Burch adjusts. Dunno with a waist lock takedown, but Burch now has Dunne’s wrist and hits it hard. Burch goes for a test of strength, and it turns into an exchange of hard slaps before Dunne gets a knee to the chest of Burch. Burch takes Dunne down but Dunne gets to the ropes, hitting Burch hard for a nearfall as we go to break.

Back from break, Dunne is in control with a chin lock on Burch before digging his knuckles into the back of Burch’s head and ending with a stomp. Burch in the corner as Dunne charges, but Burch catches him with a dropkick! Burch hits some more offense before Dunne stops him in his tracks. Dunne charges at Burch, who catches the champ with an exploder and a hard right hand for a nearfall. He follows with a knee to the jaw and a headbutt for another nearfall, but Dunne catches him with a suplex that sends him to the corner, followed by a jumping kick and an X-Plex for a close nearfall! Dunne goes for a Bitter End but is taken down by Burch, who gets rolled up on his shoulders for a nearfall. Dunne against the ropes, running right into a clothesline by Burch! Burch to his feet, gets caught by Dunne…who gets stopped by Burch, who hits a DDT off the middle rope for a nearfall! Burch in the corner, charges but gets suplexed into the corner before Dunne hits the Bitter End for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Pete Dunne

Dunne celebrates in the ring as we get replays of the match. Dunne gets a microphone, saying since January he’s had to watch some boy carry a championship that belonged to him. At Takeover, it was his pleasure to take the title from Tyler Bate. History will remember that the UK brand was started when the title went around the waist of the Bruiserweight! Backstage, we hear from the Velveteen Dream who complains about the ambience not being right. When you’re the Velveteen Dream, you need everything to be perfect. He walks away as commentary hypes the big tag main event as Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong take on Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY. Up next, Andrade “Cien” Almas is in action!

Back from break, Andrade “Cien” Almas makes his way to the ring for the next match. His opponent, Cezar Bononi, is already in the ring before this match is underway!

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Cezar Bononi

Almas takes Cezar down with a hard dropkick, and stomps at him in the corner before delivering a double knee. Almas stays on the attack, finishing with a hard slap. Boot in the corner by Almas, who drives a knee into Cezar. Cezar fights back, hitting some knees of his own before Almas catches him with a neckbreaker. Almas with some hard hits before a running dropkick, as Cezar starts fighting back again only to be taken down hard by Almas. Almas charges into the corner again, but this time he shouts in the ear of Cezar before slapping him hard. Almas sets him up for a suplex, but Cezar catches him with a small package for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Cezar Bononi

Almas is furious, bringing a chair into the ring as Cezar celebrates out of the ring. Almas thinks better of it, a smile on his face as he walks up the ramp. Commentary hypes the main event as Kassius Ohno teams with Roderick Strong to take on Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY, up next!

Earlier today, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce talks about a remodel of the Performance Center before they’re interrupted by Ember Moon who walks in, looking dejected until a stagehand walks in with a medical release form. Commentary confirms that Ember Moon has been medically cleared to return to action soon! Commentary then hypes a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Women’s Championship in two weeks, as Asuka once again defends against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot. We go back to Takeover, and see that Hideo Itami is pissed off after losing to Bobby Roode. He throws things around in the back when Kassius Ohno tries to calm him down, but to no avail. He cusses Ohno out before storming off, and then we go to earlier today as we see the two men talking things out. Back at ringside, SAnitY make their way to the ring for tonight’s main event. Kassius Ohno makes his way to the ring next, followed by Roderick Strong. The bell rings, and this main event is underway!

SAnitY (Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe) w/ Killian Dain vs. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong

Young and Strong start things off with an exchange of blows, with Young getting an advantage. Strong dodges, hitting a backbreaker on Young who gets to the ropes and tags in Wolfe. Wolfe charges at Strong, who stops him before tagging in Ohno. Ohno and Strong with a double team and Ohno gets control…only for Wolfe to turn things around, a tag to Young. Ohno in the corner as Young continues, but a kick by Ohno changes gears in his favor. Whip to the ropes by Young, but Ohno catches him with a boot before a distraction by Wolfe leads to Dain bringing him down hard. Backbreaker gets Young a nearfall as he continues the attack, the crowd chanting for Ohno and Young yelling at the crowd to shut up. Ohno tries to fight back but Young gets the better of him, dumping him out of the ring and getting a distraction for Wolfe to bring Ohno down hard as we go to break.

Back from break, Young is in control with a chin lock as Ohno struggles to his feet. Ohno breaks out, only to be taken down by Young for a nearfall. Tag to Wolfe, who throws some heavy blows onto Ohno before Young tags himself back in. This turns into a tag to Wolfe, who charges into Ohno for a nearfall. Wolfe locks the chin of Ohno down, but Ohno breaks out only to run into a boot by Wolfe who gets a nearfall. Tag to Young followed by a double team, before Young hits a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Young taunts Strong as Ohno catches Young with an enziguri! Tag to Wolfe, who misses Ohno as he tags in Strong! Strong is a man possessed as he unloads on Wolfe, hitting an Angle Slam before knocking Young down on the apron. Knee to the face of Wolfe gets Strong a nearfall before Wolfe puts a boot on the bottom rope. Blind tag by Young, who hits a neckbreaker for a close nearfall! Ohno stops a double team effort to save Strong, and Dain tries to get involved until No Way Jose runs down the ramp to make a save! Ohno stops Young and Strong hits End of Heartache for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Kassius Ohno & Roderick Strong

Ohno, Strong, and Jose celebrate up on the stage as the show comes to a close.

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Are you excited to see where things go from here? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks! Till next time, thanks for reading!