WWE NXT Results – 6/7/17 (No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain headlines)



WWE NXT Results

June 7, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We get a video package hyping two of the big matches for tonight: No Way Jose taking on Killian Dain, and Hideo Itami taking on Oney Lorcan. With that, the NXT intro takes us to a packed crowd at Full Sail chanting “NXT” before Heavy Machinery make their way out to the ring for tonight’s opening contest. Their opponents, Victor Andrews and Lars Sullivan, are already in the ring as we get an inset promo from Victor about his tag partner and this being a big opportunity, before being asked by Lars if he’s ready. Back in the ring, this match is underway!

Heavy Machinery vs. Victor Andrews and Lars Sullivan

Lars and Tucker start things off by locking up, and Lars backs Tucker into the corner before breaking the hold. This gives Tucker an opening that he takes by getting Lars in a headlock, but Lars gets out and they are unable to knock each other down until Lars takes Tucker down hard with a shoulder tackle. Tucker in the corner, but he stops Lars with a boot to the face followed by a dropkick. Tucker runs the ropes but is stopped by Lars, who drops him with a slam before tagging in Victor. Victor is not nearly as dominant, as he’s caught in a bearhug by Tucker before Otis tags in. Victor gets tossed into the arms of Otis, who locks Victor into a bearhug before Victor finally gets out…only to be taken down hard by a belly-to-belly suplex. Tag to Tucker, and they double team Victor before Tucker drives into him in the corner. Tag to Otis, and they hit a move called the Compactor for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Heavy Machinery

Heavy Machinery celebrate in the ring as we get replays of the match. Heavy Machinery leave the ring, and Lars is glaring at his tag partner as he enters the ring. The crowd chants “DELETE” as Lars attacks Victor with clubbing blows to the head, followed by a big slam and a reverse bearhug over the shoulder. He drops Victor to the mat as he walks up the ramp. We go back to last week, when No Way Jose returned to even the numbers against SAnitY. We hear from Dain after that match, and he promises pain for No Way Jose. Commentary hypes an address to the NXT Universe from Roderick Strong, up next!

Roderick Strong and Bobby Roode face off

Back from the break, we thank Powerflo for the song “Resistance,” the new theme of NXT! Back at ringside, Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring. Chants of “RODDY” as Strong begins to speak, saying the past year has been a roller coaster for him. First he’s here in NXT, he has a beautiful fiancé and a handsome baby boy, and he opened up to the fans telling his story. They welcomed him with open arms, and he thanks them with all his heart. A chant of “THANK YOU RODDY” as he continues, restating his goal of winning the NXT Championship. It’s no longer Roddy versus the world, it’s Roddy, Marina, and Troy versus the world, and that makes him more driven than ever to become the NXT Champion! Bobby Roode’s music hits, interrupting Strong as the NXT Champion himself comes to the stage with a tissue in hand.

He feigns crying, mocking Strong’s statement. He tells Strong he should be proud of having a hot wife and a baby that’s somewhat normal. Strong wants to play the Bobby Roode Lottery, just like these people do the lottery to try to move out of their trailer parks. Maybe one of these days you and I will take a selfie for your little boy. Do yourself a favor and don’t try to play the Bobby Roode Lottery…you can’t win. Roode walks off, and Strong’s music hits as he leaves the ring.

Backstage we see Nikki on a roof, making comments about Asuka and Ruby Riot as commentary hypes the triple threat rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship next week. Up next, Hideo Itami takes on Oney Lorcan!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: The Authors of Pain…who can stop them? –

Back from the break, we go to the ring as Sarah Logan makes her way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Peyton Royce, accompanied by Billie Kay as she makes her way to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Sarah Logan vs. Peyton Royce

Both women lock up, and Royce drives Logan down with ease…but Logan is right back up! Logan taken to the corner by Royce, who goes for it again but gets taken down with a fireman’s carry and an armbar by Logan. Logan runs the ropes right into a spinning kick by Royce for a nearfall. Royce locks up the leg of Logan, driving her knee into the mat. Royce locks Logan up in a submission, but Logan rolls out of it and rolls Royce up for a nearfall. Royce with a suplex twice over, and a modified Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Royce slaps Logan around, but Logan responds with a headbutt and a dropkick! Logan with some hard chops on Royce, followed by a knee to the head for a nearfall. Royce blocks a punch, hitting an elbow and a fisherman suplex for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Peyton Royce

Royce celebrates in the ring as we go back to last week, as Andrade “Cien” Almas lost to Cezar Bononi in a big shock. We catch up with Almas after that match, and see him heading off with a couple ladies…only for another woman (who looks an awful lot like Thea Trinidad) to call him out on the way he’s been acting, slapping him before storming off. Commentary hypes Hideo Itami taking on Oney Lorcan, coming up next!

Back from break, Hideo Itami makes his way to the ring for the next match. We get an exclusive from WWE.com, as Itami assures us he is NOT going back to Japan after losing at Takeover. Back at ringside, Oney Lorcan makes his way to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

Both men lock up, and Itami is against the ropes as Lorcan is forced to break the hold. They exchange holds now, and Itami gets Lorcan against the ropes, breaking the hold only to slap Lorcan in the face! Whip to the ropes and Lorcan is taken down with a clothesline by Itami for a nearfall. Lorcan fights back, only to be taken down hard by Itami. Another hard knee by Itami for a nearfall. More knees and a whip to the corner, but Lorcan fights back now and hits a running blockbuster for a nearfall. Itami rolls out of the ring, and Lorcan goes for a dive but is taken down by a knee from Itami. Itami climbs up top, bringing Lorcan down hard for a nearfall. Itami with a series of strikes, but Lorcan rolls him up for a nearfall. Lorcan starts laying into Itami with some hard chops, but Itami just tells him to bring it before he goes for a GTS. Lorcan gets out, hitting more strikes and then a double shot of European uppercuts! Lorcan goes to the top, leaping off to hit a senton bomb on Itami! Itami back in the ring, favoring his knee for just a moment before laying into Lorcan with some hard kicks. Up goes Lorcan, and down goes Lorcan as Itami hits a GTS! Itami picks Lorcan back up again, hitting another GTS…but Itami isn’t done! Itami lifts Lorcan once more, hitting a third GTS. The ref checks on Lorcan before Itami tries to go for yet another GTS as Kassius Ohno comes out to the ring trying to talk some sense into Itami. This turns into a shoving contest before Itami leaves the ring, glaring at Ohno on his way up the ramp.

Winner: No Contest

Commentary hypes our main event as No Way Jose is set to take on SAnitY’s Killian Dain, up next!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Drew McIntyre, back in action next week! –

Back from break, commentary hypes McIntyre in action next week, as well as the triple threat rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship! Backstage we hear from the recently-cleared Ember Moon, who talks about her past opportunities and the chance to evaluate herself. She says she needs to deal with the Billy Kay and Peyton Royce problem, but will keep an eye on the title match next week and promises that her next opportunity will be THE opportunity. Back at ringside, No Way Jose dances his way to the ring for our main event. Out next is Killian Dain, followed to the ring by Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe. The bell rings, and our main event is underway!

No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain

Dain goes for a right hand but Jose blocks it, fighting until Dain stops him in his tracks. Jose tries to wear Dain down, but to no effect. Jose starting to get some steam as he climbs up to the top, finally getting Dain out of the ring as we go to break.

Back from the break, Dain is in control as he brings Jose down with a crossbody. Jose in the corner as Dain lays the boot into him. Clubbing blow to the back brings Jose down hard. Dain starts raining down elbow drops on Jose, before locking in a chin lock. Jose tries to fight back but is brought right back down by Dain, who goes right back to work on the chin. Jose gets to his feet, running the ropes right into a Samoan drop and a senton by Dain for a nearfall. Dain drives his forearm into Jose, setting him up only for Jose to get out and starts fighting back with right hands. Dain is still on his feet as Jose continues, but Dain puts an end to the offense. Jose with a clothesline on Dain, lifting the big man onto his shoulders for a TKO and a nearfall! Jose winds up for a punch but is taken off course by a headbutt and a dropkick to the corner by Dain. Dain sets Jose up again, this time hitting the Ulster Plantation for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Killian Dain

We get a replay of the match Dain celebrates to bring the show to a close.

Quick Results:

* Heavy Machinery def. Victor Andrews & Lars Sullivan

* Peyton Royce def. Sarah Logan

* Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan resulted in a No Contest

* Killian Dain def. No Way Jose

