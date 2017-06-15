WWE NXT Results – 6/14/17 (Triple Threat for NXT Women’s Title)



WWE NXT Results

July 14, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

A video package hypes the Triple Threat Elimination rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship, as Asuka once again defends against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot. With that, the NXT intro takes us to a packed crowd inside Full Sail as Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring for tonight’s opening match. Drew’s opponent, Rob Ryzin, is already in the ring and this match is underway!

Drew McIntyre vs. Rob Ryzin

Both men lock up and McIntyre has control, flipping Ryzin over with a back body drop. Ryzin goes for a waist lock and headlock, but Drew gets out of both before taking down a cocky Ryzin with a boot to the face. Drew lays into Ryzin with some chops in the corner, before hitting a big belly-to-belly suplex. Drew grabs Ryzin, who holds on to the ropes to stop him. Ryzin gets some momentum, but gets taken down hard by Drew with a suplex. Ryzin in the corner, and Drew hits a big avalanche splash, climbing up to the top to hit an elbow on Ryzin. Ryzin hits a slap on Drew, who responds by taking him into the corner and unleashing some offense on him. He sets Ryzin up on the top rope, but Ryzin slaps him…only to be shoved off the turnbuckle by McIntyre! Drew brings Ryzin back in the ring with ease, setting up in the corner to hit the Claymore for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Drew McIntyre

Drew celebrates in the ring as we get replays from the match. Commentary hypes Drew’s victory, as well as the announcement that Ember Moon is cleared to return to action. We go back to two weeks ago when the news was revealed, and commentary hypes her return match as she takes on Peyton Royce next week, as well as the main event of the night as Asuka defends her Women’s Championship against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross!

Fun opener to kick off #WWENXT, good to see McIntyre continue to prep for bigger things. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

– AD: Smackdown Live presents Money in the Bank, this Sunday on the WWE Network! –

Back from break, we get a video package hyping Aleister Black, the “dark side of NXT” who tells us to allow ourselves to fade…to Black. Back at ringside, Paul Ellering leads the Authors of Pain to the ring for the next match. Their opponents, Wilmer Freyday and Anthony Dominguez, are already in the ring, and this match is underway!

Tag Team Match (Non-Title)

The Authors of Pain vs. Wilmer Freyday and Anthony Dominguez

Akam starts things off with a big boot to Dominguez, before taking Freyday to the corner as he lays him out with some stomps. Rezar is outside the ring with Ellering as Akam decimates both Dominguez and Freyday with ease. Akam drops Dominguez down hard to pick up the win!

Winners via pinfall: The Authors of Pain

Ellering directs Rezar, who brings Freyday back into the ring before the Authors hit the Super Collider on the two men. They stand tall over their fallen opponents as Paul begins to speak, saying Heavy Machinery is as foolish as they are large. We have been here one year and are still undefeated. Have you not read the Book of Pain? We beat American Alpha! We beat TM61! We beat The Revival! And we beat DIY! My Authors of Pain want to write the first chapter in our Book of Dominance…and Heavy Machinery, you won’t even be a footnote. You don’t match up with my Authors—Paul is interrupted by Heavy Machinery, who make their way to the ring staring down the Authors of Pain. They go nose-to-nose with the champions as Paul directs them away. The three of them leave the ring, heading up the ring as Heavy Machinery’s music hits.

We go back to last week when Roderick Strong’s address to the NXT Universe was interrupted by the NXT Champion, Bobby Roode, who mocks Strong before telling him not to play the “Bobby Roode lottery” because he’s not man enough to win. We see a tweet from Strong, saying all he needs is one shot at the title.

Commentary hypes the main event for tonight for the Women’s Championship, and up next The Velveteen Dream is in action!

Short match as expected, but an impressive display of the power of just one of the Authors. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

Bonus points for the post-match decimation by the Authors, as well as the standoff with Heavy Machinery. Can't wait for a #HossFight #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

– AD: 205 Live, Tuesdays after Smackdown Live on the WWE Network! –

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Sonya Deville: “I never asked for this…I was born for this.” “I was born to fight.” “Put your hair up, and square up!” –

We thank Powerflo for “Resistance,” the official theme song of NXT! Back at ringside, Raul Mendoza is already in the ring as he gets ready for his opponent…none other than the Velveteen Dream, who makes his way to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Raul Mendoza vs. The Velveteen Dream

Dream takes his time before locking up with Raul, dropping him down and showing off to the crowd. They lock up again, and Dream has Raul in a headlock. Takedown by Dream, but Raul is back up. Raul gets a rollup for a nearfall, followed by a cartwheel and a hard kick to the back of Dream. Dream stops the momentum with a boot to the chest of Raul, before hitting a European uppercut on Raul. Dream takes him to the corner, laying into him with some boots followed by a back suplex. He taunts Raul as he picks him up, hitting a slap and a boot. Elbow drop onto Raul, and Dream hits him with his bandana before Raul turns things around with a kick and some right hands. Dream in the corner as Raul moves swiftly…only for Dream to hit a flapjack that brings him down hard. Reverse Death Valley Driver into a cartwheel by Dream, who climbs to the top and hits an elbow drop for the win!

Winner via pinfall: The Velveteen Dream

Dream celebrates in the ring as we get replays from the match. We go back to last week, when Itami went crazy on Oney Lorcan leading to a run-in by Kassius Ohno, who we talk to backstage. Kassius doesn’t know where his friendship with Hideo stands, but he sunk to Itami’s level. He shouldn’t have shoved Itami, he’s not a bad guy…he’s just dealing with frustration, and he needs to build a bridge and get over it. Ohno wants to lead by example, so he spoke to Mr. Regal and has an opportunity to prove himself against Aleister Black next week. Commentary hypes that, as well as our main event for the Women’s Championship, coming up next!

Good showcase from @VelveteenWWE tonight, kudos to Raul Mendoza for putting up a fight tho #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

– AD: “Free Agent” John Cena returns to Smackdown Live on July 4 –

Back from break, commentary hypes the main event for next week as Kassius Ohno takes on Aleister Black!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Ember Moon –

Commentary hypes Ember Moon taking on Peyton Royce next week, but back in the ring we see Nikki Cross already making her way to the ring for our main event. Out next is Ruby Riot, followed by the champion Asuka. The bell rings, and we get ring introductions for the challenger and champion before our main event is underway!

Main Event: Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot

Cross goes after Ruby, shoving her into the champion. Asuka goes after Cross, and the lady of SAnitY leaves as Asuka and Ruby exchange kicks before Nikki gets involved again. The champ taunts Ruby and Nikki, and the two challengers work together to toss her over the top rope before Riot gets a nearfall. Cross gets to work on Riot, who takes her down hard with a clothesline. Asuka hops onto the apron but gets taken down as Riot focuses on Nikki Cross with a double knee in the corner that sends her out of the ring as we go to break.

– AD: NXT: The Future is Now…available wherever books are sold! –

– AD: WWE presents Great Balls of Fire, July 9 on the WWE Network! –

Back from break, Asuka and Riot are going at it until Asuka gets a nearfall. Riot in the corner, gets a kick on the champ before taking her down with a headscissors. Asuka rolls out of the ring as Cross grabs Riot, but Riot connects with a kick getting a nearfall before Asuka goes for a kick…but Riot blocks it, responding with some hard chops on the champion. Asuka hits a knee that gets her a nearfall, but Nikki stops any further momentum by bringing her out of the ring. They fight outside until Riot hits them both from the apron! Riot comes to and brings Cross back into the ring, climbing up top but missing the shot before she hits a dropkick that sends Cross into the corner. Riot up top again, but Asuka shoves her off the turnbuckle before hitting a missile dropkick on Cross. Cross responds with a spinning neckbreaker, but the champ rolls out to avoid the pin as Riot comes back in with a backdrop driver that takes a lot out of both women. Riot up now, but Asuka gets involved leading to Cross hitting the spinning neckbreaker on Riot for the elimination!

Eliminated via pinfall: Ruby Riot

– AD: WWEShop –

– AD: Smackdown Live presents Money in the Bank, this Sunday on the WWE Network! –

Back from break, Asuka and Cross go at it exchanging blows until Asuka hits two spinning backfists and a spinning heel kick, ending with a German suplex that gets the champ a nearfall. Asuka with some hard kicks on Cross against the ropes, but Cross rakes the eyes of Asuka. The champ refuses to give up, hitting a hard kick on the apron that sends Cross to the floor. Asuka drops down on Cross with a spinning hip attack on the floor. Both women brawl on the outside, taking their fight to the stage and beyond as they head to the back, forcing the ref to call for the bell!

Winner: No Contest

Commentary is understandably confused by the situation as we go backstage, where we find Asuka and Cross still going at it. Things finally come to a head as Cross whips Asuka into a steel door, but Asuka just as quickly responds by continuing things in catering. Cross blocks the champ before dunking her head into a cooler full of water bottles, before she brings Asuka to the announce table. Things boil down to hair-pulling by both women before they end up in the tech area of the arena. Cross rakes the back of the champion, pulling her by the hair onto a table…but Asuka takes the fight back to her with some clubbing blows. They climb atop the table, still swinging rights before they both crash through a table! Chants of “NXT” as the ref checks on both women while we get replays of what just happened. Officials check on both women as we get another replay, the situation looking grim as the show comes to a close.

Great main event from all three women tonight. Wasn't thrilled by the result at first, but that brawl makes a lot of sense. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

Clearly some unresolved issues between Cross and Asuka here. Hope to see a 1v1 match for the title soon! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

Overall a good episode of #WWENXT featuring a whopping FOUR matches! Good feud building here. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 15, 2017

Quick Results:

* Drew McIntyre def. Rob Ryzin

* The Authors of Pain def. Wilmer Freyday & Anthony Dominguez

* The Velveteen Dream def. Raul Mendoza

* Women’s Championship Triple Threat Elimination results in a No Contest

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks!

Till next time, thanks for reading!