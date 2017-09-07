

WWE NXT Results

September 6, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

We get a video package showing the frustration Hideo Itami has been showing, as well as his feud with Kassius Ohno culminating with their No Disqualification match set for tonight!

With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail as commentary hypes tonight’s main event, Kassius Ohno taking on Hideo Itami in a No DQ match, as well as Asuka returning for the first time since Takeover: Brooklyn! The music of Andrade “Cien” Almas hits as Almas makes his way to the ring for tonight’s opening match! Almas heads down the ramp as Vega joins commentary. Cezar Bononi makes his way to the ring next, and this match is underway!

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Cezar Bononi

Both men lock up as Cezar takes Almas to the corner, but Almas turns it around and lays into him with a chop and some hard boot. Whip against the ropes and Almas hits a hard dropkick. Almas continues the attack until Cezar fights back with some right hands, reversing a whip to bring Almas down hard! Chop to Almas followed by an atomic drop and a dropkick, even reversing Almas into a small package for a nearfall! Almas goes for a kick but hits a back elbow instead, and Cezar in the corner gets hung up on the ropes with a backbreaker by Almas. Vega yells at Almas to finish the job, and Almas responds with a hammerlock DDT for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Andrade “Cien” Almas

Almas celebrates in the ring as we look at what happened last week with Drew McIntyre coming to the stage after the main event, only to be attacked by the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. We go to the office of William Regal, as the NXT General Manager asserts that all the fighting will only happen in the ring from now on. We see a split-screen of Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami getting ready for their big No DQ match later tonight!

Back from break, we go backstage where we wait to hear from Asuka about her future with NXT…only to be interrupted by The Velveteen Dream, who says he wouldn’t speak until the ambiance was right, but watching Takeover: Brooklyn, he was compelled by a man who needs “The Experience,” so The Dream will speak…soon, very soon.

Back at ringside, Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring with some new music for a 3-on-1 Handicap match against three dudes with attitude. Lars tells the ref he wants all three of them at once, and this match is underway!

3-on-1 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Dudes With Attitude

Lars tosses all three of the men around with ease, laying into them with some hard chops when suddenly we cut to last week, when members of SAnitY and security were laid out to open the show. In response, we get a message from SAnitY, with Eric Young saying they wanted to welcome Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly to NXT. We noticed the three of you dance different, and so do we. At the end of your life, you’re gonna look back at Takeover see that it was a huge mistake. We don’t care about where you’re from, we don’t care about who you think you are, or who you think you’re gonna be in this universe. All the while we hear Nikki Cross laughing as Young says all we care about is…we see Alexander Wolfe in the frame, who finishes the sentence with the words “CHAOS” because we cut to black.

Result: No Contest

Back at ringside, Zeda makes her way to the ring for her NXT debut. Out next is Sonya Deville, and this match is underway!

Sonya Deville vs. Zeda

Waistlock takedown by Sonya, who tosses Zeda around with that waistlock still held on. Zeda rolls through for a nearfall, but Sonya gets another waistlock takedown. Zeda tries to power out of it, pulling away only to be taken down hard with a spear. She rolls out of the ring, but Sonya brings her right back in as Zeda tries to fight back…only to take a roundhouse kick to the face followed by a triangle armbar, and Zeda immediately taps out!

Winner via submission: Sonya Deville

Sonya celebrates in the ring as we get a replay of the match. Commentary hypes the return of Asuka, who will address the NXT Universe about her future later tonight. Up next is our main event, as Kassius Ohno takes on Hideo Itami in a No DQ Match!

Back from break, commentary talks about Connor’s Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month before we look back at earlier today at the Performance Center, where a training session is overseen by William Regal for tape purposes as Ruby Riot approaches Regal about facing both Peyton Royce and Billy Kay in a Handicap Match. Regal can’t give her that, but he can give her a tag match with a partner of her choosing against the Iconic Duo. Ruby accepts, thanking him as she walks off.

Back at ringside, Kassius Ohno makes his way to the ring for our main event No DQ match! Out next is Hideo Itami, and this match is underway!

Main Event: No Disqualification

Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

The bell rings, but Hideo leaves the ring, sending Ohno on a wild goose chase back in the ring…but Ohno takes Itami down with a shoulder tackle, followed by a body slam and a leg drop! Ohno with a chop, followed by a running vertical suplex for a nearfall. Ohno with another chop, whip reversed by Itami but Ohno lands on his feet on the apron…only for Itami to slam his head onto the turnbuckle, sending him off the apron to the outside. Itami slams the head of Ohno onto the steel steps twice over, and both men are finally back in the ring as Itami hits some hard kicks to the chest of Ohno, running across the ring to drive both feet into the head of Ohno for a nearfall. Itami rolls out of the ring, looking under it and grabbing a steel chair before getting back in the ring with it…but Ohno grabs it, tossing it back at Itami to set up for a rolling elbow only for Itami to throw the chair right at him! Ohno is clutching his arm in pain as we go to break.

Back from break, Itami is still in control as he starts taunting Ohno with a boot to the face. Ohno working up the strength as he gets to his feet, catching Itami with a boot to the face! Elbow after elbow by Ohno, followed by a Shining Wizard and a running senton! Ohno back on his feet as he picks Itami up, going for a neckbreaker but Itami reverses looking for a GTS…but Ohno gets him on his shoulders before hitting a Rolling Elbow! Itami rolls out of the ring to the outside, but Ohno follows him to continue the attack. They get to the stage, when suddenly Itami turns things around with a snap suplex onto the steel ramp! Ohno rolls down the ramp to get away, but Itami takes him back in the ring before setting him up in the corner with the chair, hitting a dropkick on it! He covers Ohno, getting a close nearfall in the process! Itami yells at the crowd to show him respect, but as he turns his attention back to Ohno he gets caught with a punch to the jaw! Ohno goes for a rolling elbow but catches the leg of Itami, who pokes him in the eye…only for Ohno to catch him with a low blow and a rolling elbow for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Kassius Ohno

Ohno celebrates in the ring as we get a replay of the match. Commentary hypes the return of NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, who addresses the NXT Universe about her future and the future of the title…and that is coming up next!

Commentary hypes the tag match between the Iconic Duo and Ruby Riot, who will pick a tag partner, next week. Also next week is a WWE United Kingdom Championship match as Pete Dunne defends against Wolfgang! Back at ringside, William Regal is in the ring and introduces the NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka!

Asuka Addresses Her Future

Asuka makes her way to the ring, all smiles as she enters the ring and shakes hands with Regal, who hands her a microphone. The crowd is chanting Asuka’s name as she talks about being in NXT for almost two years. A “THANK YOU ASUKA” chant starts, quieting for her to say she’s fought so many great Superstars.

I love NXT! I grew so much here, I am grateful for NXT. Regal says that since becoming NXT Women’s Champion, she’s done nothing but defend the title with honor. You’ve been willing to risk everything to defend that title, which was evident at Takeover. I can honestly say that you are one of the greatest champions in WWE history. Now we, the NXT Universe, already know that…but other people have begun to notice as well.

Ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to announce that Asuka and I have begun negotiations with RAW and Smackdown Live…but that’s a bittersweet moment, because Asuka will be stepping down as NXT Women’s Champion. This is a wonderful opportunity for Asuka, and the rest of the world will soon know what we already know. Asuka finishes the sentence with “NO ONE’S READY FOR ASUKA” to a big ovation from the crowd chanting “THANK YOU ASUKA.” The NXT roster comes out to show their appreciation as Asuka declares “You are NXT…I am NXT…and everywhere I go, NXT will travel with me!” From among the roster we see Ember Moon make her way to the ring, extending a hand to the Women’s Champion. Asuka goes to shake her hand, but Ember retracts it…only to give Asuka a big hug to the delight of the crowd, all giving Asuka a big round of applause as Triple H comes out to the ring now, giving Asuka flowers and a hug. Triple H acknowledges the undefeated, 523-day reigning NXT Women’s Champion, the Empress of Tomorrow…Asuka! Asuka stands to a continued ovation from the crowd and the NXT roster who all join in one last “THANK YOU ASUKA” chant as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Cezar Bononi

* Sonya Deville def. Zeda

* Kassius Ohno def. Hideo Itami

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Are you as worried as I am about the future of the women’s division in NXT?

Till next time, thanks for reading!