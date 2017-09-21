

WWE NXT Results

September 20, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

In Memory of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (1944-2017)

The NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd in Full Sail as commentary hypes the main event as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven take on Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, and Aleister Blacks speaks for the first time since his arrival in NXT!

Back at ringside, Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring for tonight’s opening match. Commentary mentions Johnny defeating Riddick Moss last week, as he gets ready to face Riddick’s tag partner. Tino Sabbatelli is accompanied to the ring by Riddick Moss as he makes his way to the ring, and we go back to last week with an interview that sets up the match we’re about to see. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli

The match starts a little slow before both men lock up, Tino sending Gargano to the corner before mocking him with a couple slaps. A shove by Tino gets Johnny riled up, but Tino responds with a big dropkick before sending him back in the corner. Whip to the corner sends Gargano spinning around, before Tino takes him down with a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Tino wrenches the neck and back of Gargano, who struggles to break the hold. Johnny back to his feet, powering out of the hold with an arm drag before he dodges a charge by Tino. Gargano with some right hands and both men exchange blows before Johnny hits an enziguri. Gargano getting back in the swing of things, only to be taken down with a bodyslam by Tino! Tino mocks Johnny, calling him the weak link…and that only riles Gargano up more, as Johnny locks Tino in the Gargano Escape forcing Tino to tap out!

Winner via submission: Johnny Gargano

Good opener between Gargano and Sabbatelli, good to see Johnny Wrestling on the upswing #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Johnny celebrates in the ring as we go backstage to the office of William Regal, where the NXT General Manager shares a Quiet Riot anecdote when a knock at the door brings in Roderick Strong, who says he told Drew McIntyre he would beat Bobby Roode and that Drew would be next, and since he’s done that he wants his shot at the NXT Championship. Regal agrees, saying Strong’s done everything that’s been asked of him so in two weeks it’ll be Drew McIntyre taking on Roderick Strong for the NXT Championship. They shake hands and Roderick walks off as commentary hypes No Way Jose taking on Lars Sullivan later tonight, and up next it’s Lacey Evans taking on Bianca Belair!

Straightforward segment setting up Roddy vs Drew in 2 weeks for the title, but it should be a good one! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

– AD: Brock Lesnar defends the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at WWE No Mercy this Sunday! –

Back from break, we go back to two weeks ago during the emotional moment Asuka stepped down as NXT Women’s Champion to focus on recovering from injury and getting ready for the main roster.

With that we go to earlier tonight, with Sonya Deville claiming she and Asuka never faced off because Asuka knew if she got in the same ring as Sonya, there would be no winning streak. Now that Asuka’s gone, that championship is as good as mine…and if anyone has a problem with that, they can put their hair up and square up!

Back at ringside, Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring for the next match. Commentary mentions her Marine background and her looking for an opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship as Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring, commentary noting her background as well as both women being in the Mae Young Classic. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair

Both women lock up, and Belair takes Evans to the corner before shoving her. Another lockup and this time Belair takes Evans to the ropes, a shoving contest between them leading to a waist lock takedown by Belair. Shoulder tackle by Belair and a cartwheel by Belair but Evans gets a leg sweep for a nearfall. Belair back up quick, pushing Evans to the ropes and taking her down by the hair. Belair continues the attack, but Evans blocks an Irish whip…only for Belair to hit a double chicken-wing slam for a nearfall! Evans is caught on the ropes as Belair drives her boot into the back. Evans manages to turn things around with another leg sweep and a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Kick to the gut and a unique suplex get Belair another nearfall as she takes Evans to the corner, stomping into her hard. Evans gets back into with a hard palm strike and an attack in the corner, swinging neckbreaker and a backward roll into the cover for a nearfall. Belair catches Evans on the top rope to get back into it, hitting a hard hair whip that can be heard throughout Full Sail before hitting a reverse powerbomb for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Bianca Belair

Good match from Belair and Evans that picked up as it went on. I clearly need to to catch up on the #MaeYoungClassic ASAP #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Belair celebrates in the ring as we get a replay. Commentary hypes the big tag team main event as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven take on Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, and when we come back Aleister Black addresses the NXT Universe!

– AD: The Authentic Untold Story of ECW, now on demand on the WWE Network –

Aleister Black Addresses the NXT Universe

Back from break, Aleister Black makes his way to the ring, dressed surprisingly dapper in a suit as he enters with a mic in hand. He says that fifteen years ago, he started a journey that led him here to NXT. In those fifteen years I travelled the world and saw a lot of things and experienced a lot. I put all those experiences on my skin in the form of these scars (referring to his tattoos) simply because I wanted to forget, from the heart on my throat to the devil on my back. But my journey in NXT is far from done, and I know now what I need to do because the next step.

Black is interrupted by The Velveteen Dream, who walks onto the stage with a mic of his own. Everything that fades to black must come to light. Here in NXT we have Aleister Black, the man who for fifteen long years walked through darkness…only to be blinded by the light that is your Velveteen Dream. And with all this blinding light surrounding the Dream, I still don’t see it…I don’t see any of it. I mean, where are your scars? Aleister, the Dream doesn’t see scars…what I see is a man who’s hurt. I see a man who’s in pain, and if I couldn’t tell by looking in your eyes, I could tell because it’s scribbled on your skin like lies. But that’s not your biggest problem…your biggest problem is not feeling, it’s fear. You look afraid to me, you seem afraid to show emotion but most importantly…you’re afraid of the light. And no matter what you tell anyone, I know that you have a heart…it’s just in the wrong place. Black responds to that with a swift roundhouse kick that sends Dream’s mic flying, before Black sits in the ring. Dream recoils from the kick before dropping to his knees, getting really close to Black before sliding out of the ring and up the ramp staring at the man still in the ring.

We go back to last month when Lars Sullivan destroyed No Way Jose before their match could begin. And two weeks ago we see Lars dominating with a win in a 3-on-1 handicap match before No Way Jose comes out to confront him. That resulted in another beatdown by Sullivan, leading us to the match coming up next!

You guys, this Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream feud is gonna be AMAZING. I can just feel it. What a great segment. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Hold on a minute, this is the first time in 2 weeks I’m actually seeing the finish of that Lars vs Dudes match! It’s about time. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

– AD: WWE Supports Pediatric Cancer Awareness through Connor’s Cure –

Back from break, we get a promo from Dakota Kai staking her claim for the NXT Women’s Championship. She’s the captain of Team Kick, and she’s not afraid to kick heads in to make that title hers! Back at ringside, No Way makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Lars Sullivan, and we notice the look of concern on Jose’s face as this match is underway!

No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

Jose charges at Lars, hitting some forearms before being shoved away by Sullivan. Jose’s passion drives him to keep on the attack, but Lars hits a hard knee into the ribcage of Jose before throwing Jose out of the ring. Lars slams Jose into the apron, and drops him on it next. Jose’s back in the ring, but so is Lars charging into Jose, and now wrenching the head of Jose. Jose gets back to his feet, managing to get a sleeper hold on Lars but gets driven into the corner! Jose trying to fight back, but Lars doesn’t get off his feet before hitting a shoulder tackle. Lars climbs up top, hitting a big diving headbutt and a one arm slam for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Lars Sullivan

We get a replay as Lars celebrates in the win. We go backstage as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are seen heading toward the ringside area for their main event match against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, coming up next!

Good little match to show the dominance of Lars Sullivan. Feel kinda bad for Jose though, gonna do a little dance in his honor #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RebTQHFnvb — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

– AD: 205 Live, every Tuesday night after Smackdown on the WWE Network –

Back from break, commentary hypes the NXT Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong in two weeks! Back at ringside, Tyler Bate makes his way to ringside for our main event of the night and Nigel brings up the history of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven as Moustache Mountain (and my heart is full, thank you Nigel). Joining him on the stage is Trent Seven before they make their way to the ring. Commentary bring up their history some more, as well as the reason this match is happening as Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish make their way to the ring accompanied by Adam Cole (BAYBAY).

Main Event: Tag Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Bate and O’Reilly start things off with a quick exchange of holds that ends with a dropkick by Bate. Tag to Seven, who lifts Kyle on his shoulders before a double team gets Seven a nearfall. Seven locks up Kyle but takes a knee as Fish is tagged in. Seven sends Fish out of the ring, but is blocked by Kyle before he tries a dive. Fish takes advantage by running right into Seven, Muy Thai knees and a snap mare followed by a senton off the ropes for a nearfall. Tag to Kyle and a double team into a double suplex for a nearfall. Tag to Fish again and they double team Seven some more before Fish gets a nearfall. Seven fights back with a chop twice over but is blocked by Fish. Seven fakes Fish out before hitting a snap DDT and goes for the tag…but Kyle cuts him off, dropping Bate off the apron! Seven and Kyle exchange holds as Seven gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Cole gets onto the apron, distracting the ref as Fish rams Seven into the barricade as we go to break!

– AD: WWE Shop –

– AD: John Cena vs Roman Reigns at WWE Mercy this Sunday! –

Back from break, Fish hits a back suplex for a nearfall. Seven in the corner as Fish charges, but Seven blocks it only to be lifted up by Fish…Seven gets out, hitting a Seven Star Lariat! Hot tag to Bate as Kyle tags in, and Bate unloads a flurry of offense looking for a deadlift German suplex but Kyle blocks it. Kyle charges at Bate, but gets lifted into a modified exploder by Bate who hits a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Seven sends Fish outside and they double team Kyle for a nearfall. Dive through the ropes by Seven as Tyler looks for the Tyler Driver…but Kyle gets a guillotine body scissors on Bate! Bate manages to get the strength to lighten the pressure as Seven goes to help but is stopped by Fish, who chops Bate down. Kyle lifts Bate up and they hit the move formerly known as Chasing the Dragon as Kyle goes for the cover…two count before Bate gets a foot on the bottom rope! They go for it a second time but it’s blocked as Seven is tagged in. Seven unloads on both Fish and O’Reilly, but Kyle hits a cross arm breaker until Seven gets out getting a hold of the leg of Kyle. Outside the ring, Cole drops Bate down hard with a superkick as Fish and O’Reilly hit stereo roundhouse kicks followed by a Total Elimination that gives them the win!

Winners via pinfall: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly

Great main event here, wonderful action between Moustache Mountain and the former reDRagon. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Cole enters the ring to celebrate with Fish and O’Reilly as we get a replay of what went down. The three men continue to gloat until Drew McIntyre makes his way down to the ring. Cole and the former reDRagon take off out of the ring and through the crowd, with Drew calling them out from the ring when suddenly SAnitY appear behind them! SAnitY go on the attack, sending Kyle into the ring to nearly deal with Drew before they manage to get out. We see SAnitY standing tall outside the ring, with Drew doing the same inside the ring as the show comes to a close.

Loved the post-match stuff, Drew & SAnitY looking for their revenge gives us the sense that these guys are a big threat #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Overall a great edition of #WWENXT this week! The women’s & tag team divisions are heating up and Cole/Fish/O’Reilly make a statement! — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 21, 2017

Quick Results:

* Johnny Gargano def. Tino Sabbatelli

* Bianca Belair def. Lacey Evans

* Lars Sullivan def. No Way Jose

* Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly def. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! I gotta say, it’s great to be back. What did you think of the show? Are you excited to see how the women’s and tag team divisions continue to develop in the weeks ahead?

Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks where you can also engage in my continued pleas to get noticed by wrestlers and celebrities!

Till next time, thanks for reading!