

WWE NXT Results

September 27, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We open with an announcement from William Regal: at Takeover: Houston there will be a Fatal Four Way match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Kairi Sane, winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, will be one of the women competing, and starting in two weeks there will be a series of matches to determine the other three. He wishes all the ladies the best of luck, and we go into the NXT intro before cutting to a packed crowd at Full Sail. SAnitY run into the ring from the crowd, and Eric Young has a mic in hand as he says that the group of Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish want to come in here to make their mark…well you’re looking at the group that wrote the book on making a mark. You’ll find out that in this universe, time and space don’t exist, it doesn’t matter…what matters is chaos. The only thing for sure is change, and tonight Adam Cole…I’m gonna take you to the edge of sanity! Eric drops the mic as the crowd chants their name, and commentary hypes the main event as Eric Young takes on the debuting Adam Cole, as well as Kassius Ohno taking on former Cruiserweight Classic participant Fabian Aichner!

Back at ringside, Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring for the opening match of the night. Backstage, Oney Lorcan is asked about Lars and says he doesn’t like him and the fact he thinks he can do what he wants to guys like No Way Jose. Screw that, let’s see what he does to Oney Lorcan! With that, he makes his way to the ring and this match is underway!

Lars Sullivan vs. Oney Lorcan

The two men circle before locking up, and Lars whips Lorcan against the ropes for a shoulder tackle. Deadlift pick up by Lars, but Lorcan gets out with some elbows and follows with a dropkick that barely phases Lars as he shoves Lorcan out of the ring. Lars goes after him but is taken by surprise by Lorcan who manages to knock Lars off the apron…but Lars is still on his feet as Lorcan goes for a dive, only for Lars to catch Lorcan and slam him onto the ring apron! Lars picks Lorcan back up and tosses him back into the ring. Lars gets in, but gets caught with a European uppercut and some more offense by Lorcan. Lorcan’s building momentum here…but Lars drops him down hard with another shoulder tackle. Lars hits the side spine buster, picking up the win!

Winner via pinfall: Lars Sullivan

Good opener between Lorcan and Lars, really enjoyed the hard hitting as Lorcan tried to pick up the win to no avail #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

Lars celebrates in the ring as we get a replay from the match. Lars decides he hasn’t had enough, picking up Lorcan for more damage but in runs Danny Burch! Lars drops Lorcan as Burch pulls him out, and they stare each other down as we go backstage where Ruby Riot is asked about the rematch between the Iconic duo and Ruby Riot with Nikki Cross. Ruby stops Kayla from calling Nikki her friend, saying she’s the farthest thing from it. I don’t even know why she showed up a couple weeks ago, and I haven’t seen her since. Every time our paths cross she’s trying to punch me in the face, but if Billie and Peyton want another fight, I’m happy to give them a fight. If Nikki Cross decides to come out again, I have nothing to do with it, and she’d better stay out of my way. She walks off as we go to break.

– AD: Mae Young Classic, available On Demand on the WWE Network –

Back from break, Heavy Machinery make their way to the ring for the next match. Their opponents are already in the ring, and this match is underway!

Tag Match

Heavy Machinery vs. Demetrius Bronson and Patrick Scott

Scott and Tucker start things off with a lock up that Tucker turns into a takedown and a wrist lock. Tucker lifts Scott up high by the arm, bringing him down hard. Scott goes for a chop but it does nothing as Tucker locks in the arms and hits an overhead suplex. Scott gets a tag to Bronson, who hops over the top rope only to be taken down by Tucker before he tags in Otis. They hit a double headbutt on Bronson, who tries to get some offense in to no avail. Two dropkicks do nothing to Otis, who hits a big belly to belly suplex and a big elbow drop on Scott who tags in. Tag to Tucker, and they hit the Compactor driving Scott into Bronson for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Heavy Machinery

Short but good match showcasing Heavy Machinery tonight. Looking forward to what’s next with them! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

They celebrate in the ring as we get a replay of the match. We go to earlier today outside the Performance Center, as William Regal addresses what he has in store for Takeover Houston before seeing Johnny Gargano leaving. He calls him over to talk about the email he got for a rematch between Gargano and Andrade “Cien” Almas. He lets Gargano know that he’s allowed the match to happen in two weeks, shaking hands with Gargano who walks off as Regal goes back to talking about Houston. With that commentary hypes the match for the week after next, but coming up next Liv Morgan goes against Vanessa Borne with implications for Takeover!

Some good segments to start building future angles here, particularly excited for the Gargano/Almas match in 2 weeks! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

– AD: Connor’s Cure: Fighting Pediatric Cancer –

Back from break, we go to earlier today with Roderick Strong talking about his preparations for his NXT title match coming up. He says he trains like every match could be his last, because he wants to be the best not only for his family but for himself. Drew knows that about me, and it rattles him. He talks about knocking me out, but Roderick Strong is the kind of guy that keeps getting back up, keeps moving forward, and fears nothing. I’ve worked my whole life for this, I’ve battled for this, but this time the outcome will be different. Drew doesn’t have the tenacity to beat me. I could say this is just business, but all business is personal, and this business is very personal. I’m gonna come at you with everything I have, and nothing is gonna stop me until I hear the worlds “And new NXT Champion, Roderick Strong.”

Back at ringside, Liv Morgan makes her way to the ring for the next match. We get an inset promo from Liv, who says the girls have gone wild with training since Asuka vacated the title but she’s gonna keep doing what she’s been doing, and that’s be L-I-V the future of NXT and your next NXT Women’s Champion. Out next is Vanessa Borne, and we get an inset promo from her saying she’ll make history again by becoming NXT Women’s Champion. The bell rings and this match is underway!

Liv Morgan vs. Vanessa Borne

Both women lock up and Borne goes for a bodyslam, only for Liv to reverse it…but Borne gets out and slaps her! Exchange of holds leads to a nearfall for Liv, who gets some momentum going as she takes Borne down and hits a leaping leg drop for a nearfall. Borne drops her into the turnbuckle, turning things around as she hits a snap suplex for a nearfall. She continues the beatdown, taking Liv to the corner…but Liv responds with a rollup for a nearfall. Borne answers to that with a hard takedown for a nearfall of her own, only for Liv to drop Borne into the ropes before hitting an O’Conor Roll for a nearfall. Liv getting a head of steam now, hitting a stomp in the corner followed by a running bulldog and a double knee to the face for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Liv Morgan

Surprisingly fun match between Morgan and Borne here, great to see the Women’s division heating up as we head toward Takeover! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

Liv celebrates as we go back to last week, when Aleister Black was interrupted by the Velveteen Dream who had some choice words for Black. Earlier today, we see Black sparring before he’s asked about the Velveteen Dream. In this age of individuality, there is always who thinks he or she is more unique. There’s always one who thinks they’re more special, but left to their own devices they have nothing left but try and antagonize the horde…but truth is, they just want recognition. I refuse to acknowledge a child that holds his breath to get what he wants, I refuse to acknowledge a child that throws a tantrum to get attention. If by being bizarre, Patrick thinks he can get mine, he’s rudely mistaken. Black walks off as commentary hypes Kassius Ohno taking on Fabian Aichner, coming up next!

I just wanna reiterate how great that exchange between Black and Velveteen Dream was last week. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

And this promo from Black just got me more hyped up for this feud. OOOOH BOY #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Fabian Aichner –

– AD: 205 Live on the WWE Network –

Back from break, Fabian Aichner makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Kassius Ohno, and this match is underway!

Fabian Aichner vs. Kassius Ohno

Both men lock up and Ohno has the immediate advantage as he hits a snap mare, but Fabian rolls out of it and locks in a armbar. Ohno gets out but is met with a European uppercut by Fabian. Ohno favors the arm as he hits a big boot that sends Fabian out of the ring. Ohno with a dive and a flip over the ropes as Fabian goes up against the ropes, running right into another big boot by Ohno. Ohno goes up on the ropes, but runs right into a HUGE tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by Fabian! Ohno goes to the outside, and Fabian hits a big springboard dive onto Ohno that sends him right into the ramp! Back in the ring are both men as Fabian hits a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Fabian continues the attack with some clubbing forearms before going for a powerbomb that Ohno counters out of for a small package and a nearfall. European uppercut by Fabian, who follows up with a big powerslam! Fabian goes for the double springboard moonsault, but Ohno rolls out of the way to get to the corner. Elbow by Ohno followed by a hard boot and a cravat suplex. Ohno back in the corner, hitting a cyclone kick for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Kassius Ohno

Fun match between Ohno and Fabian. Great offense by Fabian, hope to see more of him! #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

Ohno celebrates his win as we see a replay of the match. Commentary hypes our main event tonight as Eric Young is set to take on Adam Cole. Backstage, Drew McIntyre is asked about his upcoming title match against Roderick Strong. Drew says he laid the challenge out for anyone that was willing to step up, and Roderick Strong was the only man to do that. He wanted to show Roderick he was proud and that he was looking forward to the match. Roderick is that good that he could and would be champ right now, but right now he’s living in Drew McIntyre’s world. Next week will be my first title defense, but it won’t be my last. Commentary hypes the title match for next week, before talking about the Mae Young Classic as we take a look at the rise of the inaugural MYC winner Kairi Sane.

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Kairi Sane –

Commentary hypes the Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT Women’s Championship set for Takeover: Houston as Kairi Sane faces three opponents to be determined. Back at ringside, Adam Cole (BAYBAY) makes his way to the ring for our main event. Adam has a mic in hand, asking how did this place survive without us. Ladies and gentlemen, there’s something in the air I can feel, something new. I want you to focus, close your eyes, take this moment in and feel it. What you feel is change, what you feel is a shock to the system. What you feel is us. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole…we are untouchable, we are unstoppable, and we are Undisputed…and this is our era. Cole stands in wait of his opponent as we go to break.

– AD: New Day vs Usos in Hell in a Cell for the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell –

Back from break, the rest of SAnitY flank Eric Young as he heads to the ring. Cole demands that the rest of SAnitY leave the ring, to which they eventually do as this match gets underway!

Main Event

Adam Cole (BAYBAY) vs Eric Young

Cole demands Young fight him, but has to charge at Young to get a response, which Eric does with a flurry of offense. Cheap shot by Cole, who yells “ADAM COLE BA—“ and gets smacked in the face by Young. Young is distracted by Fish and O’Reilly as SAnitY confront them, and the distraction allows Cole another cheap shot to get some more offense in. Whip to the corner sends Young bouncing off, falling to the canvas. Cole with a sleeper hold on Young, who gets back to his feet only to be kicked in the gut by Cole. Young on the apron fights back, only for Cole to hit him hard with a roundhouse kick that sends him off the apron. Cole slides out, bringing Young back in the ring for a nearfall twice over. Knee to the back followed by a chinlock by Cole, as Young struggles to get out. Young slowly gets to his feet, fighting out of the hold only for Cole to get it locked back in…and Young answers with a back suplex to counter! Young in the corner as Cole charges, but Young hits a back elbow and a big boot before getting some momentum again finally hitting a neckbreaker. Cole starts turning things around as he whips Young to the corner, but Young escapes to go on the apron as Fish and O’Reilly try to get involved again only for SAnitY to even things up. Young’s up on the top turnbuckle, but chooses to dive onto everyone on the outside instead of Cole laying inside the ring. Young gets back in the ring, only for Cole to hit him hard with a hard running enziguri for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Adam Cole (BAYBAY)

Great main event between Young and Cole. Wasn’t sure on the length of time at first, but all things considered they used it well #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

Cole celebrates with Fish and O’Reilly on the outside as SAnitY regroup in the ring while we get a replay of what went down. Adam Cole and his buddies grin on the stage as the show comes to a close.

Overall, this was a fun edition of #WWENXT and I’m really excited for the direction we’re headed going into Takeover in a few weeks! — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 28, 2017

Quick Results:

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan

* Heavy Machinery def. Demetrius Bronson and Patrick Scott

* Liv Morgan def. Vanessa Borne

* Kassius Ohno def. Fabian Aichner

* Adam Cole def. Eric Young

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show?

Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks where you can also engage in my continued pleas to get noticed by wrestlers and celebrities!

Till next time, thanks for reading!