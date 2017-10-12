

WWE NXT Results

October 11, 2017

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Report by Alex Kahrs of Wrestleview.com

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We open with a video package looking at Asuka’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion comes to an end, and new challengers emerge. Kairi Sane being the first, this week begins a series of triple threat matches to determine the other contenders to the title at Takeover: Houston! With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail as the Iconic Duo make their way to the ring, with Peyton Royce preparing for our opening match. Out next is Liv Morgan, followed by Nikki Cross before this match gets underway!

Triple Threat Match (Winner advances to the NXT Women’s Championship match at Takeover: Houston)

Peyton Royce vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross

The three women circle the ring, and Nikki taunts Peyton as does Liv. Nikki grabs Liv’s arm to do a double clothesline, sending Peyton out of the ring before Nikki rolls Liv up to no avail. Liv hits a head scissors takedown on Cross and dodges a clothesline as Cross slides out of the ring. Royce back in the ring, and Liv hits a step up enziguri that sends Royce back out as Cross comes back in, continuing her previous attack on Liv. Cross with a chokehold on Liv while up on her back, but Liv sends her to the corner to break the hold. Royce goes for a spinning hook kick but misses, and Cross shoves Liv into Royce before jumping onto them…only for Liv and Royce to catch her, and they hit her with a double fall forward slam. Cross rolls out of the ring as Liv and Royce focus the attack on each other, exchanging blows before Royce shoves Liv down. Liv on the ropes now as Royce locks in a Tarantula that can’t be broken by the ref because of the no DQ rules! Cross jumps up, dragging Royce down to pull her off Liv before she climbs up top hitting a missile dropkick on Liv. Cross unloads on Royce before knocking Kay off the apron and going after Liv. Peyton pulls Cross off and Cross retaliates, before Liv gets involved again only to take a hangman neckbreaker that gives Cross a nearfall. Cross sets Liv up on the top rope but is stopped by Royce, who climbs up with a front face lock…and Cross comes running in, hitting a tower of doom spot in the process! We see Taynara Conti up on the stage with Undisputed Era, who coach her to head down to the ring and interfere. This causes Nikki to get rolled up by Royce who gets a nearfall. Cross with a neckbreaker on Royce now, gets a two count before Liv breaks it up. Cross sets Liv up in the corner, swinging neckbreaker gets a two count before Conti pulls her out of the ring. Cross is livid, chasing Conti into the ring before she gets taken down with a fisherman’s suplex by Royce who picks up the win!

Winner via pinfall: Peyton Royce

Good opener between these three women. Really liked the insertion of Conti to hype the SAnitY/Undisputed feud. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

We get replays of the match as Peyton celebrates in the ring. Commentary hypes the Fatal 4-Way match at Takeover: Houston as they show Peyton has advanced, and then hype Lio Rush making his official NXT debut taking on Velveteen Dream up next!

– AD: WWE 2K18 –

Back from break, Lio Rush makes his way to the ring for his official NXT debut after being attacked last week by Velveteen Dream. Speaking of, the Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring next before this match gets underway!



Lio Rush vs Velveteen Dream

Velveteen talks to Lio, assuring him last week wasn’t personal but was merely about getting Black to say his name, to which Lio responds with a slap to the face! With that, Lio unleashes a flurry of offense on the Dream, ending the sequence with a set of kicks that knocks the Dream into the corner. Whip gets reversed by Dream, who sends Lio crashing into the corner before he falls out of the ring. Dream yells at Rush now as he continues the attack, hitting a pendulum backbreaker for a nearfall. Dream continues taunting Rush, who rolls Dream up for a nearfall but hits a quick DDT reversal to get another quick nearfall! Dream on the apron but catches Rush with a right hand before hitting a Death Valley Bomb, before climbing up top for a Purple Rainmaker that gives Dream the win!

Winner via pinfall: Velveteen Dream

Great, fun match between Lio Rush and Dream. Loved the action from Rush and the continuing story of Dream wanting to be acknowledged #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

Dream pushes Lio out of the way, sitting in the middle of the ring to taunt Black as we get replays of the match. Commentary hypes our main event later tonight as Johnny Gargano is set to take on Andrade “Cien” Almas, before we go back to two weeks ago with Lars Sullivan beating up Oney Lorcan before Danny Burch made the save. Up next, Danny Burch takes on Lars Sullivan!

Back at ringside, Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Danny Burch, and this match is underway!

Lars Sullivan vs Danny Burch

Burch goes in with a slap to the face of Lars, who responds with one of his own. The action picks up until Lars takes Burch down with a high knee lift, and Burch struggles to pick up momentum against Lars who hits some wicked hits on Burch. Lars whips Burch into the corner, hitting a hard splash. Lars picks Burch up, hitting a delayed suplex with a wicked smile on his face. He picks Burch up again, but Burch gets out and hits a couple hard chops and European uppercuts…only for Lars to lay Burch out before hitting the side spinebuster for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Lars Sullivan

Good short match between Lars and Burch, curious where this story goes though. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

Lars celebrates in the ring as we go back to last week, when Undisputed Era spoke with Roderick Strong after his close loss to Drew McIntyre in the main event. Next week we’ll get an exclusive interview from the NXT Champion!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Street Profits up next –

– AD: WWE & Susan G Komen –

Back from break, the Street Profits make their way to the ring for the next match. Already in the ring are their opponents Marcos Espada and Damien Smith, and this match is underway!



Tag Match

Street Profits vs Marcos Espada & Damien Smith

Ford makes fun of his opponent before going after him, taking him to the corner before breaking the hold…only to show off his pecs. The showboating continues from Ford, as the Profits hit a double team on Smith. Espada runs right into a right hand by Dawkins, rolling out the ring as Ford runs around yelling at the crowd and at Espada. He gets back on the apron saying he wants back in, Dawkins hitting a 360 spine buster as Ford tags himself in and climbs up top for a frog splash for the win!



Winners via pinfall: Street Profits

Fun little tag match, about what you’d expect as the Street Profits pick up another win. #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

Street Profits celebrate in the ring as we get replays of the match. They get a microphone to get the crowd riled up some more as they continue to celebrate. Commentary hypes our main event as Johnny Gargano takes on Andrade “Cien” Almas, up next!

– AD: WWE Shop –

Back from break, commentary hypes two matches for next week: Ember Moon, Ruby Riot, and Sonya Deville facing off for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship and SAnitY taking on Undisputed Era in six man tag action! Back at ringside, Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring for tonight’s main event. Out next is Andrade “Cien” Almas, accompanied by Zelina Vega as he heads to the ring. The bell rings, and this main event is underway!

Main Event

Johnny Gargano vs Andrade “Cien” Almas

Both men lock up and Almas takes Gargano to the corner, but Gargano gets out. They exchange holds with Gargano holding an advantage as he gets Almas on his shoulders, but Almas reverses for a nearfall. Both men are back up, and Gargano gets a hammerlock on Almas before he breaks out with an elbow to the face of Gargano. They run the ropes and Almas gets away from Gargano, doing the Tranquilo pose in the ropes before Gargano locks him into a Gargano Escape before Almas gets the rope to escape. Gargano continues the attack, working the arm of Almas before taking him to the corner and hitting a hard chop only for Almas to respond with a slap. Gargano in the corner now, and both men are on the apron as Almas goes for a suplex before Gargano hits a knee strike to escape, only for Almas to hit a boot to the face before slamming him on the apron as we go to break.

– AD: 205 Live –

Back from break, Gargano blocks a kick but Almas blocks one of Johnny’s before locking him in a triangle armbar in the ropes. Almas with a hard boot to the head and a cover for the nearfall. Almas locks Johnny in a chinlock armbar, but Gargano responds with a forearm before getting some momentum in his favor again. Almas shoves Johnny to the corner and Gargano responds with an enziguri. Almas hits Johnny hard on the top rope, but takes a tornado flatliner by Gargano for his trouble. Gargano charges at Almas and Almas dodges, blocking a second rope spear only to be knocked off the apron before Johnny hits a dive through the ropes! Almas is back in the ring as Johnny gets to the apron, getting in the ring only to take a hard boot to the face by Almas. Almas climbs up top, but Johnny gets out and hits an Iconoclasm for a nearfall. Gargano misses a lawn dart as Almas rolls him up, handful of tight only gets a two count as does a German suplex and bridge. Almas wrenches the arm of Gargano, only to take a hard kick by Almas who locks in another armbar on the ropes. Gargano gets out, hitting a mule kick on Almas before bringing him back into the ring. Left hands and a kick by Gargano, but Almas hits a back elbow. Exchange of blows ends with a superkick that gives Gargano a nearfall. Gargano struggles to the ropes, slowly making his way back to his feet as Almas comes to. Gargano up top, but Almas pushes the ref which brings Johnny crashing down on the top rope. Almas goes up top but Gargano fights him off, going for a sunset powerbomb but Almas lands on his feet! Gargano hits a hard lariat and lawn dart into the turnbuckle! Rolling crucifix bomb and Gargano Escape on Almas has Johnny Wrestling fully in control as Vega reveals a DIY shirt underneath her jacket. Gargano shakes his head at it but Almas gets to the bottom rope. Vega up on the apron, but Gargano tells her that doesn’t mean anything to him anymore before Almas rolls him up for a nearfall. Flurry of offense from both men ends with Gargano being slammed onto the turnbuckle before Almas hits two sets of double knees and the hammerlock DDT for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Andrade “Cien” Almas

Almas and Vega celebrate in the ring as we get replays of the match. A stunned Gargano looks on as Vega and Almas continue to celebrate to close the show.

Great main event between Gargano and Almas. Loved that Gargano was seemingly over DIY, but Almas takes advantage to pick up the win #WWENXT — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

Overall a good edition of #WWENXT this week, crazy to think they squeezed in 5 matches! Fun road ahead to Takeover: Houston! — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

Sound off, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of #WWENXT this week? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 12, 2017

Quick Results:

* Peyton Royce def. Nikki Cross & Liv Morgan

* Velveteen Dream def. Lio Rush

* Lars Sullivan def. Danny Burch

* Street Profits def. Marcos Espada & Damien Smith

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Johnny Gargano

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Are you excited for Takeover: Houston? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Power2TheSmarks where you can also check out merch I’m selling in an attempt to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation! Till next time, thanks for reading!