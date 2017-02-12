WWE Elimination Chamber Results – 2/12/17 (WWE Title Chamber Match)

By
Adam Martin
-
1

WWE Elimination Chamber Results 2/12/17
WWE Elimination Chamber Results
February 12, 2017
Phoenix, Arizona
Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

The following is scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown-only PPV on WWE Network.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

2-on-1 Handicap Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Show:

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber tonight (February 12) beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) with brief updates on Twitter via @wrestleview.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Okay, early predictions…Bray Wyatt wins the Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton beats Luke Harper, Bliss either beats Naomi or loses via DQ, American Alpha retain, Ziggler gets DQ’d and then beats down Crews and Kalisto, Nikki beats Natalya, Lynch beats James, and Rawley beats Hawkins.