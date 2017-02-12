WWE Elimination Chamber Results – 2/12/17 (WWE Title Chamber Match)



WWE Elimination Chamber Results

February 12, 2017

Phoenix, Arizona

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Show:

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

