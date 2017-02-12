WWE Elimination Chamber Results – 2/12/17 (WWE Title Chamber Match)

WWE Elimination Chamber Results
February 12, 2017
Phoenix, Arizona
Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com
Live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
The following is scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown-only PPV on WWE Network.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Kickoff Show:
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber tonight (February 12) beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) with brief updates on Twitter via @wrestleview.