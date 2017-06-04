WWE Extreme Rules Results – 6/4/17 (Fatal 5-Way Match headlines)



WWE Extreme Rules Results

June 4, 2017

Baltimore, Maryland

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

The following is set for tonight’s show in Baltimore live on the WWE Network.

Fatal 5-Way Match

Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship

If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Steel Cage Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Submission Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox