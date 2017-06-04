WWE Extreme Rules Results – 6/4/17 (Fatal 5-Way Match headlines)

By
Mike Tedesco
-
1

WWE Extreme Rules Results 6/4/17
WWE Extreme Rules Results
June 4, 2017
Baltimore, Maryland
Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T
Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

The following is set for tonight’s show in Baltimore live on the WWE Network.

Fatal 5-Way Match
Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship
If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Steel Cage Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Submission Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

