WWE Great Balls of Fire Results – 7/9/17 (Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe)



WWE Great Balls of Fire Results

July 9, 2017

Dallas, Texas

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Kick-Off Show

Kick-Off Show panel is Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg.

Video package on the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman rivalry.

Panel talks about the Ambulance Match between Roman and Braun tonight. Rosenberg picks Roman, Otunga picks Braun.

Mike Rome interviews Seth Rollins backstage about his match tonight with Bray Wyatt.

Panel discusses the Rollins-Wyatt match, then are interrupted by the Wyatt sounder as Wyatt cuts a promo on Rollins. Back to the panel as both panelists pick Wyatt.

Panel then discusses the Tag Team Title Iron Man Match. Otunga picks Sheamus and Cesaro, Rosenberg picks the Hardys.

Video package on the Alexa Bliss-Sasha Banks RAW Women’s Title Match.

Dana Brooke joins the panel to discuss the RAW Women’s Title match. Brooke brings up how much Sasha and Alexa despise each other, dating back to NXT. Emma interrupts, wanting to talk to Brooke. Brooke and Otunga pick Sasha, Rosenberg picks Bliss.

Panel turns to discussing the Intercontinental Championship Match. Rosenberg picks Miz, Otunga picks Ambrose.

Video package on the Enzo Amore-Big Cass match.

Panel discusses the Enzo-Cass match. Both panelists pick Cass.

Charly Caruso interviews Paul Heyman backstage and takes Twitter questions about the Lesnar-Joe main event.

We go Vic Joesph and Corey Graves on commentary for the Cruiserweight Title Kick-Off Match.

Neville defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa w/Titus O’Neil as the Kick-Off Show Match

Champion comes out first, both men get decent reactions from Dallas. Crowd does the Tozawa yell as the bell sounds. Back and forth action early on. Tozawa with a basement dropkick and an enziguri that sends Neville outside, but Neville with his own enziguri to stop a Tozawa dive. Neville takes control. Neville sends Tozawa hard into the barricade as we take a short timeout.

– WWE Network Commercial –

Back to action as Neville with a sliding dropkick for 2. Titus shouts words of encouragement at Tozawa. Neville taunts the Dallas crowd, then trash talks Tozawa. Tozawa fights back with rapid chops, then feigns one before hitting a short jab. Backdrop Driver by Tozawa as he fires up. Neville rolls away from Tozawa as he heads up top, but Tozawa takes him out with two tope suicidas. Back in, Tozawa gets a close 2. Neville cuts Tozawa off, then catches him off a slingshot, but Tozawa counters into the Octopus. Neville is somehow able to reach the ropes. Tozawa back up top, but Neville avoids him. Neville with kicks, followed by a Shotgun Dropkick for 2. Titus tries to will Tozawa on. Neville with a running forearm, but Tozawa avoids the Phoenix Splash and rolls up Neville for a real close 2. Tozawa rolls through a Sunset Flip and hits a Shining Wizard, then hits the Top Rope Back Senton, but Neville rolls outside to avoid being pinned. Tozawa gets him back in, but Neville crotches Tozawa on the ropes and kicks the top rope, knocking Tozawa off. Titus yells at the referee that it was cheap. Referee checks on Tozawa, but then Neville with a head kick to retain the title.

Winner and STILL WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville

Neville celebrates after as Titus yells at him.

Video package on the Brock Lesnar-Samoa Joe Universal Title Match main event.

————————————————

Opening video package on tonight’s big matches set to the classic Great Balls of Fire song.

Commentary welcomes us to the show, then the lights go out and fireflies pop up for the opening match.

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the first of two Grudge Matches

Rollins out to a real good reaction from Dallas. We are introduced to the German and Spanish announce teams before the bell. Chai wrestling early until Rollins with a Victim Kick, which Bray laughs at. Bray does the lean back in the corner that surprises Rollins, but then Rollins sends Wyatt outside, but Bray with a big right hand to stop a Rollins dive. Rollins comes back with a Buckle Flatliner, but Wyatt avoids the Rain Trigger. They fight on the apron until Wyatt sends Rollins face-first off the steps. Wyatt sends Rollins hard into the barricade and begins to take control. Back in, Wyatt gets 2. Wyatt works over Rollins. They fight on the turnbuckles until Wyatt hits a superplex for 2. We see replay of the superplex and how Rollins’ leg landed awkwardly. Wyatt continues to work over Rollins. Back to the apron where Wyatt SPIKES Rollins with an apron DDT!! Back in, Wyatt with a close 2. Rollins fights back and sends Wyatt outside. Back in, both block suplex’ attempts until Rollins with a dropkick. Rollins then takes out Wyatt outside with a tope suicida. Back in, Rollins with a springboard clothesline for 2. Running forearm and the Slingblade by Rollins, followed by the Blockbuster for 2. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Rollins counters with an enziguri. Wyatt then comes back with his Wind-Up Lariat, but then Rollins responds with the Falcon Arrow for a close 2. Wyatt then comes back with a Draping Gutbuster and the Standing Urnangi for a couple close nearfalls. Wyatt sets again for Sister Abigail, then slaps Rollins and yells at him to “fight me!” Rollins unloads with shots on Wyatt, who goes to the knee. Wyatt rolls outside and pokes Rollins in the eye as the ref tried to pull Rollins back. Sister Abigail gets Wyatt the win.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

Very good and physical match between Wyatt and Rollins tonight, getting a tad annoyed with Rollins selling his knee in every match #WWEGBOF — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 10, 2017

Hardys promo with Charly Caruso backstage about their Tag Title Iron Man Match with Sheamus and Cesaro later tonight.

Video package on the Enzo-Big Cass match.

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass in the second of two Grudge Matches

Damn good reaction for Enzo in Dallas. Enzo does his usual intro, then cuts a promo about how in the same arena he and Cass debuted on the main roster, they now will face each other. Cass comes out to new music. Enzo takes the fight to Cass early, but Cass mows him down. Cass unloads on Enzo in the corner. Cass with a half nelson neck vise, then slams Enzo down. Fallaway slam by Cass, then he taunts the crowd. Avalanche in the corner by Cass, but Enzo slumps down to avoid another. Enzo fights back, but to no avail. Cass with a series of back clubs as Enzo is draped across the top rope. Crowd tries to will on Enzo as Cass continues the attack. Cass then gorilla presses Enzo and tosses him all the way to the floor! Referee is near his 10 count as Enzo just barely gets back in. Cass can’t believe it. Cass then hits the running big boot for the win.

Winner: Big Cass

Total squash match between Big Cass and Enzo Amore, sure seems like #WWE enjoys booking Enzo to get beat up for a living #WWEGBOF — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 10, 2017

Promo on the Kurt Angle WWE 24 special airing tomorrow night.

Sheamus and Cesaro defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match

Big reaction for the Hardys in Dallas. Sheamus and Matt start. Cesaro distracts Matt, Sheamus with the Brogue Kick to get a quick first fall.

Sheamus and Cesaro go up 1-0 via pinfall.

Jeff and Cesaro go back and forth until Cesaro takes control. Sheamus in and works over Jeff. Jeff fights back, Matt tags in. Matt clotheslines Sheamus outside. Matt sends Sheamus repeatedly off the apron to “DELETE” chants. Back in, Matt with a DDT for 2. Jeff in, Hardys with the Spin Cycle for 2. Sheamus sends Jeff outside, then has the ref distracted so Cesaro can send Jeff into the barricade. Cesaro in, double sledge for 2. Sheamus in, knee drop for 2. Champions continue to work over Jeff as Cesaro mocks Matt. Powerslam by Sheamus for 2. Cesaro in, double clothesline by the champions for another 2. Cesaro knocks Matt off the apron, Jeff takes Cesaro down, but now can’t tag in Matt. Double team Samoan Drop by the champions to go up 2.

Sheamus and Cesaro go up 2-0 via pinfall.

Jeff avoids Sheamus as he goes shoulder-first into the ringpost. Matt and Cesaro in as Matt repeatedly sends Cesaro’s head off all three turnbuckles. Running bulldog gets 2. Second rope elbow by Matt for 2. Jeff in, Hardys hit Poetry in Motion on Cesaro, Side Effect by Matt, Twist by Fate by Jeff to make it 2-1.

The Hardy Boyz make it 2-1 in favor of Sheamus and Cesaro by pinfall.

Jeff with a sit-out gourdbuster to Cesaro for 2. Sheamus in, uppercut to Jeff. Jeff hits the back mule kick, followed by the slingshot dropkick in the corner for a close 2. Halfway through as Matt tags in as the Hardys take control with a double suplex on Sheamus, but Cesaro breaks up the pin. Champs sent outside as Jeff springs off Matt’s back to wipe out the champs with a flip dive! They fight outside, then Cesaro sends Matt off the ringpost as Sheamus was sent back in. Referee counts out Matt to allow the champs to go up 3-1.

Sheamus and Cesaro go up 3-1 via count-out.

Champions now take control again, this time working over Matt. Sheamus hits the Beats of the Bodhiran as Cesaro tells him to take his time. Matt sent outside as the champions are very pleased. Running uppercut by Cesaro to Matt against the barricade with 10 minutes left. Double suplex by the champions for 2. Sheamus continues to wear down Matt. Matt comes back with the Side Effect for a close 2. Cesaro in and knocks Jeff off the apron. Sharpshooter locked in on Matt, but Jeff breaks it up. Sheamus pulls Jeff off the apron to prevent a tag. Running corner uppercut by Cesaro, then more uppercuts to Matt. Matt tags in Jeff, who stacks up Cesaro while Matt had him in a backslide to make it 3-2.

The Hardy Boyz make it 3-2 via pinfall.

Whisper in the Wind by Jeff on Cesaro for 2. Champs go for their double team again, but Matt stops it. Jeff rolls up Sheamus for 2. Inverted atomic drop, split leg drop, basement dropkick by Jeff for 2. Matt in, Tornado DDT to Sheamus with five minutes left for a close 2. Cesaro stops the Twist of Fate, then Sheamus blocks it and sends Matt into the corner. They fight up top, but Matt blocks a back superplex and knocks Sheamus off. Matt with a Moonsault with four minutes left, but Cesaro breaks up the pin. Matt and Sheamus fight up top, Matt with a Super Twist of Fate to tie things up at 3.

The Hardy Boyz ties things up at 3-3 via pinfall.

Referee checks on Sheamus as Jeff heads up top with two minutes left. Cesaro pulls Sheamus outside, but Jeff wipes them out off the top! Back in, The Hardys hit Event Omega on Sheamus, but Cesaro breaks up the pin again! One minute left as Sheamus counters the Twist of Fate with a roll-up for 2. Matt with a Twist of Fate, Jeff tags in, Swanton on Sheamus, but Cesaro blind tagged in beforehand and pins Jeff on the way down to go up 4-3!

Sheamus and Cesaro go up 4-3 via pinfall.

10 seconds left as Cesaro tries to run away, Jeff hits him with the Twist of Fate, but the time runs out before the ref can count 3.

Winners and STILL RAW Tag Team Champions: Sheamus and Cesaro (4 falls to 3)

Sheamus and Cesaro celberate their title retention as a doctor tends to Matt, who was cut open on the head towards the end.

Matt Hardy got busted open the hard way in the final minutes of the #IronManMatch tonight #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/Oakgz03FVq — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 10, 2017

Very good #IronManMatch tonight, the "blowing the lead" might have been predictable, but it was fun, enjoyed last second attempt #WWEGBOF — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 10, 2017

Video package on the Alexa Bliss-Sasha Banks RAW Women’s Title Match.

Alexa Bliss defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks

All the remaining foreign language announce teams are introduced prior to the match. Pre-match intros for this one. Bigger reaction in Dallas for Bliss. Intense back and forth early. Dropkick by Sasha sends Bliss outside to regroup. Back in, Sasha with a lucha armdrag and Shotgun Knees in the corner for 2. Sasha pulls down Bliss by the arm, as Bliss’s arm is hanging in a disgusting manner. Referee checks on her, but it was a ruse as Bliss nails Sasha and POPS THE ARM BACK IN! Backstabber by Sasha into the Bank Statement, but Bliss quickly gets to the ropes and rolls outside. Bliss goes to leave, but Sasha stops her. Bliss then sweeps out Sasha’s leg and Sasha slams back-first across the apron! Bliss takes over, hitting Insult to Injury for 2. Bliss works over the injured back with a longbow backbreaker. Sasha comes back with a roll-up for 2. Sasha fights back, but Bliss pulls the hair into a backbreaker, then unloads with shots before getting 2. Sasha comes back with a buckle snap suplex, both women down. Both hit each other with forearms at the same time while maintaining wrist control. Sasha makes a comeback, hitting a big kick and a back suplex. Running knee by Sasha for 2. Bliss comes back with Code Bliss outta the corner for a close 2. Bliss throws a temper tantrum, upset that Sasha kicked out. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss, but Sasha gets the knees up! Bank Statement locked in, Bliss tries to crawl to the ropes and is somehow able to reach them, but Sasha holds on right until the count of 5. Bliss hot-shots Sasha across the bottom rope, then trash talks her. Sasha sends Bliss into the barricade. Bliss keeps moving away from Sasha, then nails her with a slap. Referee keeps counting and Bliss allows herself to e counted out.

Winner: Sasha Banks by count out (Alexa Bliss retains the RAW Women’s Championship)

Sasha attacks Bliss after and sends her into the mini-tron. Bliss then sends Sasha off the announce table. They go on the table, but Sasha knocks Alexa off, then wipes her out with Meteora from off the announce table! Sasha stands tall over Bliss as the ref checks on her.

Told a great story tonight with Sasha almost making Bliss tap out and Bliss deciding to take the count out loss to retain #WWEGBOF — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 10, 2017

We see the finish of the Cruiserweight Title match from the Kick-Off Show, then footage after of Tozawa asking Titus to work on getting him a rematch with Neville.

The Miz w/Maryse and the Miztourage defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose

Refresh for the latest results.

Still to come:

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match

Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event