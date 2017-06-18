WWE Money in the Bank Results – 6/18/17 (Two MITB ladder matches)



WWE Money in the Bank Results

June 18, 2017

St. Louis, Missouri

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

A video package runs focusing on Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton and the two “Money in the Bank” ladder matches tonight.

A graphic opening hits. We go live to St. Louis inside the Scotttrade Center.

We are kicking the show off tonight with the first ever women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match. Charlotte is out first to officially begin the show.

“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Carmella w/ James Ellsworth vs. Natalya

They smartly cut down Carmella's intro on her theme, no more awkward crickets #MITB — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 19, 2017

A video package runs of WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi at WrestleMania 33. The video then looks back at the past of women’s wrestling in WWE.

We return live and the bell rings. Tamina tosses around a ladder and clears the ring early. Charlotte is in with big boots to Tamina and Carmella. Natalya levels Becky Lynch with a clothesline. Charlotte dumps Natalya over her head and eats a superkick from Tamina. Tamina with a samoan drop to Carmella and superkick to Natalya. Tamina props a ladder up in the corner and catapults Natalya face first into it. Tamina throws a ladder at Lynch in the corner and Charlotte throws Tamina face first into the ladder. Lynch tosses the ladder into Tamina. Lynch and Natalya fight over a ladder. They hit Tamina with the ladder. Lynch pushes the ladder into Natalya, gets in a shot on Carmella and Natalya scoop slams Lynch over the ladder with a thud. Natalya sets up a ladder, climbs up and Charlotte is up to cut her off. Natalya fights her off twice. Charlotte gets Natalya on her shoulders and drops her with an electric chair on the ring. Carmella breaks up Charlotte trying to go up the ladder. Carmella with elbows and kicks to Charlotte climbing up. Carmella has a hand on the briefcase when Charlotte cuts her off. Tamina pushes the ladder over causing Charlotte and Carmella to crash back inside the ring. Natalya hits Tamina repeatedly with a ladder. Natalya gets a Sharpshooter locked on Lynch. Carmella with a superkick to Natalya to break it up. Natalya with a butterfly suplex. Lynch sends Natalya back first into a ladder in the corner. Carmella with a huricanrana takedown on Becky from the ladder in the corner. Carmella is climbing up the ladder when Charlotte pulls her off and hits a big boot. Charlotte with a big boot to Lynch. Tamina takes out Natalya on the outside. Tamina with a big headbutt to Charlotte. Charlotte with a spear to Tamina sending Tamina through the ropes (well, they had to work for it). Charlotte then spears Tamina into the steel steps. Charlotte with a twisting dive to Natalya and Tamina on the outside from the top turnbuckle. Back inside, Lynch cuts off Carmella on the ladder and powerbombs her down to the ring. Lynch is climbing up the ladder when James Ellsworth gets in and lifts up the ladder sending Lynch off into the ropes. Ellsworth is trying to help up Carmella so she can do the climb. Ellsworth then looks up at the briefcase and starts climbing up the ladder. Ellsworth takes down the briefcase and smiles. Ellsworth tosses the briefcase down and Carmella catches it.

We hear the bell ring and a conversation with the referee staff at ringside. Ellsworth jumps out, argues with the referees and grabs the mic announcing Carmella as the first ever women’s “Money in the Bank” briefcase winner. Carmella’s music hits.

Winner of the first ever Women’s “Money in the Bank” briefcase: Carmella

After the match, Carmella and James Ellsworth celebrate heading up the ramp. The referee staff continues to argue at ringside as we see Charlotte and Natalya very upset.

Welp, I didn't see that one coming, the internet fans are sure going to hate that finish, I enjoyed the controversy #MITB — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 19, 2017

Backstage, Lana said the land of opportunity will be ruled by her after she defeats Naomi tonight to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

Big E and Kofi Kingston will represent New Day tonight. We start with Kofi and Jimmy Uso. Series of counters early between Kofi and Jimmy. Tag to Jey who throws a big right at Kofi. Kofi trips up Jey, tags in Big E and he splashes Jey over the ring apron! Quick tag back to Kofi who kicks Jey in the chest with help from Big E. Jimmy pulls down the top rope allowing Kofi to go launching over and crashing on the outside. Jimmy then levels Kofi with a clothesline on the outside. Jey with a quick stomp and tosses Kofi out as he tags in Jimmy. Jimmy with a quick uppercut to Kofi and tags Jey back in. Jey comes off the top with a shot to Kofi. Jimmy pulls Kofi out and drops him on the outside. Kofi with a jumping stomp to cut off Jey. Big E eats a few uppercuts from Jimmy, but then plants Jimmy in the corner. Big E catches Jimmy with his nasty looking spear through the ropes to the outside! Big E tosses Jimmy back in the ring. Kofi is now the legal man. Jey tags himself in as Jimmy chops the leg of Kofi. Jey with a jumping dropkick to the left leg of Kofi into a half leg Boston Crab. Big E with an overhead suplex to Jimmy on the outside. Jey breaks up the submission and superkicks Big E on his way back inside. Kofi connects with a spinning kick. Kofi pulls back on the head/neck of Jey. Kofi with S.O.S. on Jey for a close two count. Jimmy with a superkick to Kofi. Big E catches Jimmy coming on the way down (Big E is now the legal man) and connects with the Big Ending on Jimmy. Big E covers and Jey just barely breaks it up. Xavier Woods distracts Jimmy. Jey rolls up Big E for another close two count. The Usos cut off a Big E spear with double knees on the ring apron. Big E launches both Usos over the top rope. Tag to Kofi. Kofi goes up top and dives over The Usos with a trust fall. Literally, a trust fall. Back inside, Big E props Jey up on his shoulder and Kofi off the top with a DDT. Jimmy pulls Jey out during the pinfall attempt by Kofi. The Usos walk off. The referee starts the count.

The referee reaches the 10 count and he calls for the bell.

Winners via count out: The New Day

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

The nearfalls with The Usos and New Day have been off the chart awesome tonight #MITB — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 19, 2017

The Usos and The New Day tore down the house tonight, THAT is how you do nearfalls, loved the walk out by The Usos, great match #MITB — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) June 19, 2017

We get a reminder that Daniel Bryan returns to Smackdown Live this Tuesday night.

Backstage, we see “Cowboy” Bob Orton and Sgt. Slaughter in attendance.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi (c) vs. Lana

We get introductions for the challenger Lana and champion Naomi.