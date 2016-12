WWE RAW Results

December 26, 2016

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE RAW will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

WWE has not officially advertised any matches for tonight’s show in Chicago outside of the fallout from last week when Braun Strowman continued his attacks including both WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event.