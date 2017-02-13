WWE RAW Results – 2/13/17 (RAW Women’s Championship match)



WWE RAW Results

February 13, 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The RAW video plays, and we go into the arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. Tonight, we’ll see a “Festival of Friendship” with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. We’ll also see Bayley take on Charlotte for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Stephanie McMahon kicks off the show

Stephanie McMahon is introduced, and she comes out to light boos. She bounces her way down to the ring. McMahon does her obnoxious welcome to Monday Night RAW. Mick Foley was feeling tired and overworked, which is why he embarrassed himself so badly at Samoa Joe’s contract signing. She gave him the week off. When he returns, he’ll have his priorities in order. As for tonight, she’s running RAW in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he comes out to thunderous boos. Reigns will face Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane. Reigns says he doesn’t want to wait until Fastlane. He wants Strowman now. McMahon says since she’s running RAW, it’s not about her. It’s about the WWE Universe and what they want. Do they want to wait until Fastlane or do they want to see Reigns vs. Strowman tonight? They start up a “YES” chant. McMahon says that’s the sound of ambivalence. They don’t care that he’s not 100% tonight. She does care. The crowd boos. Reigns says he doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him, especially her. She says he’s failing to see the bigger picture. He will have Strowman… at Fastlane. Strowman is already in action tonight because he’s facing Mark Henry. Reigns says that sounds like a good fight he’d like to watch live. McMahon says if Reigns lays a hand on Strowman, maybe she’ll take away his Fastlane match and any opportunity he had at WrestleMania. Reigns says he isn’t making himself clear enough.

Gallows and Anderson interrupt the proceedings. Karl Anderson says they couldn’t stand listening to Reigns disrespect her any longer. McMahon thanks them. Luke Gallows says it’s like The Rolling Stones said: you can’t always get what you want. Anderson reiterates that he can’t have Strowman. Gallows suggests they go two-on-one against Reigns. McMahon says in honor of the man going into the Hall of Fame, Teddy Long, we have a match… playa. She books the handicap match.

Gallows and Anderson make their way to the ring. Reigns greets them at ringside and quickly beats them both down. Reigns sends Anderson into the barricade and punches away at him before Gallows sends him into the ring post.

Mike’s Thoughts: It feels like we’ve seen an endless loop of Roman Reigns and Stephanie McMahon going back and forth with no real established issue for two years now. It’s been said over and over just how obnoxious it is that McMahon always seems to get the better of the faces. It’s no wonder Reigns can never get truly over. He’s always outmaneuvered by McMahon. Even though he’ll easily get by Gallows and Anderson in a few moments, he still had to eat punishment from McMahon with no gain. On top of that, the Tag Champions are back to being jobbers for the stars. All around not great.

-Commercial Break-

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Roman Reigns vs. Gallows and Anderson

We join the match in progress. Gallows punches away at Reigns before taking him down. Anderson is tagged in, and they hit 3D II for a near fall. Anderson applies a chin lock, and a “Roman” chant soon fires up. Reigns fights up, but Anderson kicks him in the ribs. Reigns punches back at him and gives one to Gallows for good measure. Reigns sidesteps Anderson, and he hits the ring post shoulder first. Reigns clotheslines him twice before hitting a leaping clothesline. Reigns clubs away at him in the corner before punching Gallows off the apron. Reigns then big boots Anderson down. Reigns sets up for the Superman Punch, but stops when Gallows gets on the apron. Anderson rolls him up for a two count. Reigns quickly takes him down with a Superman Punch. Gallows attacks him from behind, and they double-team him. The referee tries to regain control, but is unable to do so. The referee disqualifies them.

Winner by Disqualification: Roman Reigns

They continue to attack him before going for the Magic Killer. Reigns fights out by kicking Anderson away and giving Gallows a suplex. Reigns then sends him out of the ring and gives him a Superman Punch. Anderson runs in with a chair, but Reigns big boots him down. Reigns picks up the chair, but Gallows and Anderson run away.

Braun Strowman will take on Mark Henry later tonight. We’ll also see a “Festival of Friendship.”

We see a clip of the debut of “The List of Jericho” back in September 2016. We then see highlights of the people that made the list.

Mike’s Thoughts: Well color me surprised that he didn’t pin the Tag Team Champions, but he still easily handled them and fought them off. I know they’re going to give him Undertaker at WrestleMania (and probably a win over him) before trying for yet another coronation as “face of the company” at SummerSlam, but it’s really not going to work without a heel turn. From what I hear, that’ll never happen because… I don’t know why. Vince McMahon is the only answer.

-Commercial Break-

They advertise that Bill Simmons will be producing a documentary of André The Giant for HBO.

“OHH VEGAS — DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP FOR YOUR LONGEST-REIGNING CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER!”

The New Day makes their way to the ring. Kofi Kingston makes fun of Bo Dallas, who is already in the ring. Kingston says he looks lonely like a social outcast. Big E asks if he knows who is here to put a smile on his face. Who? Who? The New Day! Xavier Woods says they’ve been working day and night to bring them something special. They have the blueprints to the very first New Day ice cream machine. After Kingston makes quick work of Bo Dallas, they’ll show the world how they’ll bring them ice cream because New Day rocks!

Bo Dallas vs. Kofi Kingston w/ The New Day

The bell rings, and a loud “We want ice cream” chant fires up. Kingston dances around before dropkicking Dallas out of the ring. The New Day laughs at him, which angers Dallas. Kingston continues to dance as the crowd chants for ice cream. Dallas even starts dancing before grabbing the ice cream blueprints and tearing it up. Woods and Big E collapse in agony. Kingston takes Dallas out with a summersault senton. Dallas attacks him as he gets back in the ring. Dallas hits a hanging rolling neckbreaker for a two count. Dallas taunts the crowd and punches Kingston down in the corner. Dallas elbows him in the corner and goes for a clothesline, but Kingston counters into the SOS for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Kofi Kingston

The New Day gets in the ring and showers an unconscious Dallas with Booty O’s. They celebrate in the ring.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Neville, who is referred to as “The King of the Cruiserweights.” She asks him about Jack Gallagher, but Neville stops her. Neville says TJ Perkins is more of a threat to him than Gallagher, and he’s obliterated Perkins many times. Gallagher comes up and wants to quote Shakespeare, but Neville stops him. Neville says he’s just a boy out of his depth. Gallagher tells him to calm down and says we’ll find out about that at Fastlane. Gallagher says Neville thinks people don’t like him because of his looks, but he’s really just a “bloody pillock.”

We see footage of Chris Jericho interfering in the Hell in a Cell match to help Kevin Owens defeat Seth Rollins back in October 2016.

Mike’s Thoughts: Mindless fun with The New Day, which isn’t a bad thing. I was kind of curious to see the ice cream blueprints. The New Day act definitely gets old the longer they’re out there, so this was perfect keeping them out there briefly. Less is more in their case. This was fun stuff.

-Commercial Break-

Austin Aries replaces Byron Saxton on commentary for the next match.

Cruiserweight Match

Noam Dar w/ Alicia Fox vs. Jack Gallagher

Footage is shown of Jack Gallagher winning a five-way match to become the number one contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Fastlane.

The bell rings, and they circle the ring before locking up. Gallagher powers him to the corner and gives a clean break. Gallagher wrenches the arm and applies an overhead wristlock before going to a side headlock. Dar takes him down and ties up the legs, but Gallagher twists out. Gallagher grabs the leg and does a cartwheel. Dar quickly takes him down by clipping the knee. Dar punches away at him and powers him to the corner. Dar continues to work on the leg and taunts the crowd. Dar sends him to the corner, but Gallagher does a headstand and slingshots over him. Gallagher hits a pair of dropkicks and sends him to the corner. Gallagher absolutely kills him with a nasty head-butt. Gallagher hits a running dropkick in the corner for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Jack Gallagher

Neville’s pyro goes off, and he makes his way to the stage. Gallagher looks ready to fight. Neville looks absolutely psychotic standing there. Neville simply raises up the Cruiserweight Championship.

A limousine pulls up, and Samoa Joe exits alongside Triple H. They walk into the arena together.

The Makeover of Emma to Emmalina is next.

Mike’s Thoughts: Fun little match with Jack Gallagher. I really get a kick out of this guy. It’s something completely different, which is why it works. So many of the cruiserweights kind of just blend in my mind and are almost completely indiscernible from one another. Gallagher definitely is a breath of fresh air. Neville has also been a revelation since turning heel. I’m not sold on the cruiserweights at all, but this feud definitely has something. They need to continue to establish the other competitors.

-Commercial Break-

Footage is shown of Chris Jericho interfering to help Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins on the RAW after Survivor Series.

The Makeover of Emma to Emmalina

Emmalina makes her way to the stage in a gold dress. The crowd gives her a nice hand. She says they’ve waited for seventeen weeks for the makeover of Emma to Emmalina. Well, here she is. Now, we will see the makeover of Emmalina to Emma. She thanks them and walks off. The crowd boos.

Charly Caruso says those were some interesting comments from Emmalina… or Emma. She then welcomes her guest, Bayley. She says this is her first main event title match. Bayley says she’s nervous and her heart is pounding. She’s in the same position as Lita and Trish Stratus. Lita beat Stephanie McMahon for the Women’s Title in the main event. Speaking of Stephanie, she doesn’t want her here. At the Royal Rumble, she came close. This is her second opportunity, and she’s going to hit the jackpot in Vegas. She’ll achieve her dream and win the title.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho are backstage. Jericho asks if he’s ready and says this will be the biggest night in WWE history. There will be a lot of surprises. Triple H walks up and asks if Owens has a second to talk. He only wants to talk to Owens. They walk off.

Coming up next, Braun Strowman will face Mark Henry.

Mike’s Thoughts: Interesting debut for Emmalina (or is it simply Emma?) after seventeen weeks of teasing. Maybe she’ll get the gimmick they gave to Eva Marie before she got suspended in August and hasn’t been seen since. If you remember, Eva kept making her entrance only to keep making excuses for why she couldn’t fight.

-Commercial Break-

Refresh for the latest results.

Quick Match Results

* Roman Reigns def. Gallows and Anderson via DQ

* Kofi Kingston def. Bo Dallas

* Jack Gallagher def. Noam Dar