WWE RAW Results – 5/8/17 (RAW in London, Tag Team Turmoil)



WWE RAW Results

May 8, 2017

London, England

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is walking backstage when his phone rings. It’s Kurt Angle on the other line. Ambrose says yes to whatever request Angle asked him. Ambrose tells the stagehands to hit his music.

Dean Ambrose kicks off Monday Night RAW

Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and the WWE Intercontinental Champion makes his way to the ring to a nice reception. Ambrose greets the crowd, and he’s quickly interrupted by a “Dean-O” chant. Ambrose says he just got off the phone with the General Manager of RAW, Kurt Angle… and he won’t be here tonight. Fortunately, Angle knows a trustworthy person when he sees one. Angle named Ambrose to be the acting General Manager of Monday Night RAW. A “YES” chant fires up. Ambrose says this is his show and it’ll be about action.

The Miz’ music hits, and he makes his way to the stage looking quite frustrated alongside his wife, Maryse. Miz puts his hand up and tells the crowd to keep their mouths shut. Miz walks down to the ring and is stunned that the crowd approves of Ambrose being the acting General Manager. Miz says this mean RAW will be absolute chaos tonight. They’d be better off putting everyone’s names in a hat and making matches like that. Ambrose says he has a very detailed plan for an action packed episode of RAW. Ambrose says Miz will be in the first match of the evening. Miz says he received a phone call from Stephanie McMahon. A “DELETE” chant fires up. Miz says McMahon heard about Angle’s wacky plan, and she knows that if Ambrose runs RAW by himself, it could be the final episode ever. Therefore, she assigned a co-acting General Manager… The Miz.

Ambrose cuts him off and says if they have to be co-General Managers tonight, he better enjoy it. At Extreme Rules, he’s going to put a beat down on The Miz and walk away still the Intercontinental Champion. Miz says he’s a #1 Contender that beat two WWE superstars. One was Seth Freakin’ Rollins and the other is Finn Bálor. Ambrose says Miz is the #1 Contender and congratulates him. In a show of respect, he’s going to extend his hand. Ambrose puts his hand out. Miz reluctantly goes to shake…

…but Braun Strowman’s music hits. Strowman’s left arm is in a sling. A “Thank you, Strowman” chant fires up. Strowman says he doesn’t care who is in charge — he’s going to get what he wants. Strowman says he took out “The Big Dog” at Payback. The crowd loudly cheers that and starts up a “YES” chant. Strowman says as long as Roman Reigns can still walk, he’s not finished with him. Ambrose can call Angle and Miz can call Stephanie to tell them that when his arm is healed, he’s going to end Roman Reigns. Another “YES” chant fires up. When he’s finished with Reigns, he wants Brock Lesnar. That gets a good reception.

Kalisto’s music comes out, and he comes out to absolutely no reaction. Kalisto says Strowman may not be done with Roman Reigns, but he’s not done with Strowman. Kalisto says he beat Strowman in a Dumpster Match, and he couldn’t take it like a man. Strowman almost ended his career in the dumpster. Kalisto doesn’t care how big he is… no one treats him like garbage. Kalisto demands a match. Strowman says Kalisto beat him on a technicality, and he crushed him like a beer can. Strowman says he can beat Kalisto with one arm. Strowman says he’s injured. Ambrose says Strowman said he could do it with one arm. Strowman is furious, but he just turns and walks off. Miz congratulates Ambrose on ending Kalisto’s career ten minutes into RAW. Ambrose says he’ll take all those things into consideration, but he wants to give the fans a match they’ve never seen before. It’ll be The Miz versus Finn Bálor. Ambrose’s music hits, and he walks off.

The Miz w/ Maryse vs. Finn Bálor

They circle the ring, and Miz gets out of the ring. Miz gets back in, and Bálor takes him down with a waistlock. Bálor wrestles him on the mat and picks up a one count. Miz elbows out of a hammerlock and kicks him in the midsection. Miz mocks Bálor’s entrance before having a whip reversed on him. Miz goes for a sunset flip, but Bálor rolls through and dropkicks him in the face. Bálor hits a strike combination before sending him into the ropes for a dropkick and a two count. Miz quickly shoves him into the corner, but Bálor quickly sidesteps him. Bálor gets on the apron and hits a slingshot kick to the face. Bálor then clotheslines him out of the ring. Bálor goes outside and whiffs on a running dropkick into the barricade, but Miz sells it anyway. Bálor gets him into the ring and goes to the top rope, but Maryse pulls Miz out of the ring.

We come back from the break to see Miz pick up a two count on a big boot. Miz rips at the face. During the commercial, Maryse distracted Bálor, and Miz blindsided him. Bálor fights up and chops the chest. Miz comes right back with a Reality Check for a near fall. Miz signals for the end, but Bálor counters a Skull Crushing Finale into a roll up for a two count. Miz quickly kicks him in the knee and hits a kneeling DDT for a near fall. Miz yells at the referee. Bálor fights back at him, but Miz reverses a whip and turns him inside out with a knee to the midsection. Miz rips at the face again and applies a chin lock. Bálor fights up once again and elbows out. Miz shoves him into the ropes and big boots him, but Bálor counters right back with an overhead kick.

Both men are down, but they slowly get back up. Bálor boots Miz away and hits a pair of forearms followed by a dropkick to the head. Bálor viciously chops the chest, and whips him to the opposite corner for another chop. Miz boots him back and goes to the top rope, but Bálor kicks him in the head to knock him to the floor. Bálor dropkicks him from the ring to the barricade. Bálor hits a running kick to the face from the apron, and Miz is out on the floor. Bálor puts him in the ring, and Miz begs him off. Maryse distracts the referee, and Miz shoves Bálor into the referee, who in turn runs into Maryse. Miz gets out of the ring and grabs a microphone. Miz says as co-General Manager, he cannot allow a WWE Superstar to put his hands on his wife. Miz then has them ring the bell to disqualify Bálor. Miz is ruled the winner.

Winner by Disqualification: The Miz

Dean Ambrose comes out and says this match isn’t going down like that. Ambrose restarts the match with Maryse banned from ringside.

The Miz vs. Finn Bálor

The bell rings, and Bálor attacks him from behind. Bálor gets him in the ring and hits the Sling Blade. Bálor follows up with the Coup de Grâce for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Finn Bálor

Alexa Bliss is backstage when Nia Jax walks up to her. Jax asks why Bliss dissed everyone in the ring but her. Jax asks if Bliss really thinks she’s great. Bliss nervously says she meant it. Jax says when she’s finished with Bayley, she gets the next opportunity at the title. Bliss says she’d love to give her that match, but she doesn’t make matches. Kurt Angle does, and he’s not here right now. When he gets back, she’ll talk to him and work something out. Jax says until she does, she just got herself a new best friend. Bliss seems somewhat pleased by that.

Alexa Bliss w/ Nia Jax vs. Mickie James w/ Bayley

The crowd sings to Bayley. They lock up in the ring, and Bliss powers James to the corner. They lock up again, and James takes her down for a one count. Bliss takes her down by the hair, but James gets up and hits a sloppy Thesz Press. Bliss hides behind the referee, but James grabs her and hits a snapmare followed by a kick to the face for a two count. Bliss puts herself through the ropes to keep James away. James takes her down and picks up a two count. James hits a baseball slide.

We come back from the break to see Bliss take James down for a two count. Bliss stretches James’ arm on the middle rope and pulls back. Bliss applies an arm bar and cuts off a come back. Finally, James elbows her back and hits a hurricanrana. Bliss quickly takes her down by the damaged arm for a two count. Bliss attacks the left arm and hits an arm breaker for a two count. Bliss talks trash and misses a knee drop. James fights back and hits a clothesline and a sloppy avalanche. James kicks her twice before hitting a running forearm. The crowd is entertaining themselves by singing to Bayley, but it’s not that loud. Bliss grabs her, but James hits a flapjack and kips up. James gets on the apron, and Jax grabs the apron. Bayley takes Jax down at ringside with a cross-body block off the steps. Bliss knocks James off the top rope and picks up the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Alexa Bliss

Bliss attacks James some more, but Bayley pulls her off. Bliss gets away and runs, so Bayley chases after her. Nia Jax gets in the ring, and she avalanches James before hitting an elbow drop. Jax kicks her before leaving the ring.

Dean Ambrose is talking backstage when The Miz and Maryse barge in. Ambrose talks about all the matches he has set up. Ambrose asks what Miz can do. Miz says he scheduled a special Miz TV episode with one of the guys from One Direction. Ambrose canceled it. Miz says Ambrose will have to be in action against Bray Wyatt tonight. Miz says making matches is fun.

We see the Tale of the Tape with Kalisto and Braun Strowman. This match is next.

Samoa Joe is backstage with Charly Caruso. Samoa Joe says Seth Rollins thinks he can just move on to Brock Lesnar, but their issue isn’t over until he says it is. Joe will turn up the volume and make every ligament pop. Rollins attacks him from behind, and they brawl backstage. Rollins hits him with a ladder, and they continue to brawl until referees and agents run up to break it up.

Footage is shown from two weeks ago when Kalisto “beat” Braun Strowman in the Dumpster Match. Strowman then viciously attacked him, put him in the dumpster, and threw it off the stage.

Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto

Before the match begins, Strowman grabs a microphone. Strowman says Dean Ambrose is supposed to be co-General Manager tonight, but he can shove it. Strowman isn’t accepting this match because he’s injured. Roman Reigns is a pathetic coward that won’t face him face-to-face like a man.

The bell rings, and Strowman big boots him down. Strowman sizes him up and viciously kicks him in the ribs. Strowman stomps him in the corner. A light “Strowman’s gonna kill you” chant fires up.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he comes out to thunderous boos. Reigns’ shoulder is taped up. Reigns gets on the apron and gets in the ring. The crowd is still loudly booing him. Strowman stares at him and talks a little trash. Reigns kicks him in the injured arm and hits a Superman Punch, but Strowman doesn’t go down. Reigns hits a second for the same result. Finally, Reigns hits a third to take him down. Strowman gets out of the ring and shakes his head. Reigns follows him outside, but he charges into a nasty big boot. Reigns gets up and sidesteps him, sending Strowman into the ring post. Reigns smashes Strowman’s injured arm against the ring post a few times. Reigns grabs a steel chair and cracks Strowman in the shoulder with it twice. One shot accidentally makes contact with Strowman’s head. Strowman escapes through the crowd holding his injured arm.

No Contest

Later tonight, we’ll see Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe.

Goldust walks up to R-Truth and talks about their win/loss record. They’ve had championships, but never together. All the other tag teams are passing them by. They weren’t on their game, and Braun Strowman treated them like roadkill. Goldust knows what he can do and what R-Truth can do. They want to show the world what they can do together and show The Hardy Boyz that they’re not the only ones that can turn the clock back. R-Truth says they’re going to shock the world, and they hug.

Coming up next, we’ll see a #1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match.

Replays are shown of what just happened between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

JoJo goes through the rules of the match before Enzo and Cass’ music hits. They come out to a good reception. Enzo does his usual shtick while the crowd sings along with him. Enzo tells whoever they’re facing that their plans are foiled and their pants will wind up soiled. Enzo says when they’re done, they’ll have winning streaks in their drawers. Big Cass says they’re in the O2. After you face Enzo and Cass, you’ll be strapped with an oxygen mask because there’s only one word to describe you, and he’ll spell it out for you: S-A-W-F-T!

#1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil Match

Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Big Cass will start the match against Sheamus. They lock up, and Cass backs him into the ropes. Cass gives a clean break, so Sheamus kicks and punches him. Big Cass blocks a whip and turns him in the corner. Cass punches and kicks away at him before sending him to the opposite corner for an avalanche. Cass hits a scoop slam followed by an Empire Elbow. The Hardy Boyz are seen watching backstage. Enzo tags in and taunts Cesaro. Cass throws Enzo into Cesaro before throwing him into Sheamus. Enzo hits a cross-body block for a two count. Cesaro distracts Enzo, so Sheamus floors him with an Irish Curse Backbreaker.

We come back from the break to see Cesaro wildly stomping away at Enzo. Cesaro applies a seated abdominal stretch. Enzo fights up, but Cesaro sends him into the corner. Enzo avoids an attack, and Cesaro hits the ring post shoulder-first. Sheamus tries to run in, but Enzo gets him out of the ring. Enzo then hits Cesaro with an enzuigiri. Enzo goes for a tag, but Sheamus pulls Cass off the apron. Sheamus sends Cass into the ropes. Cesaro blindsides Enzo with an uppercut and applies the Sharpshooter for the submission. Enzo and Cass are eliminated.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

The two teams brawl on the ramp. Sheamus sends Slater into the apron. Rhyno punches him back, but they soon double-team him. Sheamus punches away at Rhyno. Sheamus and Cesaro then send Rhyno into the ring steps. Slater attacks Sheamus from behind, but Cesaro sends him into the barricade and uppercuts him. They get Slater in the ring. Cesaro gets in the ring, and a “He’s got kids” chant fires up. Cesaro stomps the midsection and drops a leg on the groin. Cesaro applies an arm bar, but Slater fights up. Slater boots him back and hits a side kick. Slater goes to his corner, but Rhyno is still down at ringside. Sheamus tags in and hits a diving clothesline for a two count. Sheamus immediately gets up and dropkicks Rhyno off the apron while he tries to pull himself up. Sheamus punches Slater and applies a chin lock. Slater fights up, and Cesaro tags in. Cesaro uppercuts Slater and tags Sheamus back in. Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick for the pin. Heath Slater and Rhyno are eliminated.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Anderson and Gallows

We come back from the break to see Gallows in control of Cesaro. Gallows applies a chin lock, but Cesaro fights up. Cesaro blocks a suplex and hits a deadlift vertical suplex. Sheamus tags in, and they slam Gallows down. Sheamus picks up a two count. Sheamus wrenches away at the arm. Sheamus shoulders him, but Gallows punches him down. Gallows sends him into the ropes, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. Sheamus clotheslines him and knocks Karl Anderson off the apron. Sheamus comes off the top rope into a boot. Anderson tags in, and Sheamus powerslams him down. Gallows follows up with a big boot. Cesaro runs in and takes out Gallows with a springboard uppercut. Anderson then takes Cesaro down with a spinebuster. After being down for a few moments, Sheamus hits Gallows with White Noise for a near fall.

We come back from the break to see them hit Sheamus with 3D II for a near fall. Gallows tags in, and they go for the Magic Killer on Sheamus. Cesaro breaks it up and clotheslines Anderson over the top rope. Sheamus then floors Gallows with a Brogue Kick for the win. Anderson and Gallows have been eliminated.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Golden Truth

The Golden Truth runs down to the ring and attacks. Cesaro is clotheslined out of the ring. They take Sheamus down and hit a double-team Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. This is the final match-up of Tag Team Turmoil. Sheamus punches Goldust back, but Goldust uppercuts him and hits a bulldog. Goldust punches away at Sheamus in the corner before having a whip to the corner reversed on him. Goldust quickly counters back with a scoop powerslam for a near fall. Cesaro runs in, and Goldust knocks him from the ring. Sheamus then knocks Goldust out of the ring. Cesaro tags in and drops Goldust knee-first on the barricade. Cesaro puts Goldust in the ring and attacks the leg. Sheamus tags in and drops a knee on the injured appendage of Goldust. Sheamus applies a single leg crab, but Goldust kicks him away. Cesaro quickly tags in and stops Goldust making a tag. Cesaro tries to whip him across the ring, but Goldust’s knee collapses. Cesaro mocks Goldust and kicks away at the knee. Cesaro counters a scoop slam into a pin for a two count. Cesaro then applies a Sharpshooter, but R-Truth breaks it up.

R-Truth is tagged in, and he clotheslines Cesaro twice before kicking Sheamus off the apron. R-Truth hits a spin kick on Cesaro for a two count. R-Truth hits a sit-out front suplex followed by a Scissor Kick for a near fall. Cesaro sidesteps an avalanche in the corner and rolls him up with a handful of tights for the win. They are the #1 Contenders for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

Winners of Tag Team Turmoil: Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro continue to attack R-Truth after the match is over. The Hardy Boyz come out and make their way to the ring. Matt keeps signaling, “DELETE.” Sheamus and Cesaro retreat with no physicality.

Footage is shown of the brawl between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe backstage. They’ll fight in the ring, next.

Seth Rollins’ music hits, and Michael Cole exclaims, “This night just keeps getting better and better!”

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Footage is shown of Samoa Joe attacking Seth Rollins last week on RAW to cost him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

The bell rings, and they immediately brawl out of the ring. Rollins bounces Joe off the apron and chops the chest. Joe chops him back, but Rollins bounces him off the barricade. Joe fights back and bounces him off the apron and gets him in the ring. Joe head-butts him and jabs him back to the corner. Joe chops him in the corner, but Rollins comes back with a reverse STO in the corner. Rollins gets him out of the ring and dives off the apron with a clothesline. They continue to brawl at ringside before Joe reverses a whip into the barricade. Joe gets him in the ring, and Rollins backs to the corner. Joe continues to kick away at him, but Rollins soon comes back with a Sling Blade. Joe grabs the bottom rope to break up the pin. Rollins chops the chest, but his whip is soon reversed, and Joe drops him with a back elbow. Joe punches away at him, counters a suplex, and hits a suplex of his own. Joe stomps him, but Rollins soon fights back with a blockbuster off the second rope. Joe drops him on the apron and grabs the leg. Rollins fights him off, but Joe sweeps the leg and ties his knee up bad in the ropes.

We come back from the break to see Joe continuing to attack Rollins. Joe takes him down, chops the back, kicks him down, and drops an elbow for a two count. Joe talks a little trash. Rollins is holding his surgically repaired knee. Joe pulls him up and goes for a Coquina Clutch, but Rollins counters with a jawbreaker. Rollins gets him out of the ring and hits a pair of suicide dives. Rollins gets him in the ring and hits a springboard clothesline for a two count. Joe quickly chops the chest and floors him with a scoop powerslam for a two count. Joe hits an inverted atomic drop, a boot, and a senton splash for a near fall. Rollins tries to fight back, but Joe kicks the knee. Rollins soon recovers and hits a falcon’s arrow for a near fall. They trade punches before Rollins starts making a comeback. Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch, but Rollins fights out and kicks him back. Joe grabs him off the top rope. Rollins grabs the ropes and rips off the turnbuckle pad. Rollins gets away from Joe and kicks him down. Joe makes a comeback by sending him ribs-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Joe throws the turnbuckle pad out of the ring. The referee admonishes him. Joe then drives Rollins head-first into the exposed turnbuckle. The referee disqualifies him.

Winner by Disqualification: Seth Rollins

Joe sends him into the exposed turnbuckle one more time and applies the Coquina Clutch. Joe says, “It’s over when I say it’s over!” The crowd boos him when he stands up.

Next week on RAW, we’ll see The Miz take on Dean Ambrose for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Tonight’s main event will see Dean Ambrose face Bray Wyatt.

Neville will be on commentary for the next match.

Cruiserweight Match

“Gentleman” Jack Gallager vs. TJP

TJP sits on the top rope and stares at Gallagher. TJP then mocks Gallagher. Gallagher then does a dab. TJP shoves him and does a dab. Gallagher then head-butts him for a near fall. Gallagher follows him outside the ring and gets him in the ring. TJP begs him off and gets out of the ring again. Gallagher goes outside and uppercuts him down. TJP then hits a drop-toe-hold into the steel steps. TJP gets him in the ring and hits a slingshot senton for a two count. TJP works on the knee before applying a butterfly lock. Gallagher fights up and gets an inside cradle for a two count. Gallagher blocks a kick and hits a pair of uppercuts followed by a pair of dropkicks. Gallagher then hits an exploder suplex. Gallagher does a handstand in the corner and kicks him away. Gallagher rolls him up for a two count, but TJP rolls through and grabs the tights for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: TJP

TJP attacks the leg and applies a knee bar. Austin Aries runs down and makes the save. Aries snaps him off the middle rope, but TJP escapes.

Sasha Banks will be in action, next.

Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks

They shove each other and trade slaps. They brawl until Fox takes her down. Fox hits her northern lights suplex for a two count. Fox applies a chin lock. Banks soon makes a comeback and hits a head-scissor takeover. Banks hits a double knee strike, but Fox soon boots her back. Fox powers her to the corner. The crowd is completely distracted by something else in the crowd. Fox gets her on the top rope, but Banks fights her back and hits a flying double knee. Despite Fox’s shoulder coming up during the pin count, the referee counts her down.

Winner by Pinfall: Sasha Banks

They show a few replays of Alicia Fox’s shoulder going up.

Coming up next, we’ll see Bray Wyatt take on Dean Ambrose.

Next week, The Miz will take on Dean Ambrose for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Miz and Maryse will be on commentary for the next match.

Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose

The bell rings, and they take their time before locking up. Wyatt powers him to the corner and throws him down. Ambrose pops up to his feet and circles the ring. Ambrose applies a waistlock, but Wyatt elbows out. Ambrose sidesteps him, but Wyatt quickly arcs his back. Ambrose comes back with some chops, but Wyatt punches him back. Wyatt chokes him on the middle rope and punches him back. Wyatt taunts the crowd and sends him into the ropes, but Ambrose quickly gets him out of the ring. Ambrose then hits him with a suicide dive. Ambrose gets him in the ring and goes to the top rope. Ambrose jumps over him and goes for Dirty Deeds, but Waytt fights out. Wyatt goes outside and grabs him through the middle rope. Wyatt then clotheslines him on the floor. Wyatt gets him in the ring and picks up a two count.

We come back from the break to see Ambrose fight up from a chin lock. Wyatt avalanches him in the corner and taunts the crowd. Wyatt head-butts the ribs and kicks him. Ambrose punches him back, but Wyatt floors him with a DDT for a near fall. Wyatt applies a modified clutch. Wyatt transitions to a chin lock, but Ambrose gets out with a jawbreaker. Ambrose fights back and goes for a rebound clothesline, but Wyatt counters with a clothesline for a two count. Wyatt sets him up near the corner and goes to the second rope. Wyatt takes a lot of time before going for a senton splash, but Ambrose moves. Ambrose ducks a clothesline and hits a pair of elbows. Ambrose takes him down with a clothesline before hitting a running forearm in the corner. Wyatt counters a bulldog and head-butts him back. Ambrose hits a boot and goes to the top rope, but Wyatt leaves the ring. Ambrose then takes him out with a flying elbow to the floor. Ambrose gets him in the ring and hits the ropes, but Wyatt takes him down with a body block.

The Miz and Maryse make their way to the ring to get a closer look. Ambrose sidesteps an avalanche and waits for The Miz. Wyatt grabs him from behind and goes for Sister Abigail, but Ambrose counters into a roll-up for a one count. Wyatt hits a one-armed slam for a near fall. Wyatt gets him on the top rope and tells the quiet crowd to be quiet. Wyatt goes for a superplex, but Ambrose fights out and knocks him to the mat. Ambrose then dives into an uppercut, but he rebounds off the ropes with a clothesline. The Miz picks up the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose is not happy about that. Wyatt grabs him, and Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds. Wyatt gets out. Ambrose ducks a clothesline and hits Miz with a suicide dive. Wyatt attacks him from behind, but Ambrose soon comes back. Miz hits Ambrose in the back of the head with the title. Wyatt gets him in the ring for a near fall. Wyatt then hits Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Bray Wyatt

The Miz announces Bray Wyatt as the winner of the match. Miz continues to attack Ambrose. Miz says next week, he won’t be just holding the title in his hand – he’ll be wearing it around his waist. Then the whole world will look at him as the Intercontinental Champion and simply say, “Awesome!”

Quick Match Results

* Finn Bálor def. The Miz

* Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James (non-title)

* Braun Strowman NC Kalisto

* Sheamus and Cesaro won Tag Team Turmoil

* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe via DQ

* TJP def. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

* Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox

* Bray Wyatt def. Dean Ambrose

Thanks for reading!