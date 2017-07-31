WWE RAW Results – 7/31/17 (Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Joe headlines)



WWE RAW Results

July 31, 2017

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video recaps Kurt Angle making the Fatal 4-Way match for SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Tonight’s main event will see Roman Reigns face Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match.

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle returns home

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle makes his entrance to a big reception from his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle welcomes the crowd to Monday Night RAW live in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is his first time back as RAW GM. SummerSlam is right around the corner, so he has an incredible show planned. In a battle of 7-foot giants, it’ll be Big Show versus Big Cass. Miz TV strikes home with him as his son Jason Jordan is the guest. Finally, in a PPV worthy match, it’ll be Braun Strowman versus Roman Reigns versus Samoa Joe in a triple threat match. Before he starts, he wanted to address the WWE Universe. This is the 21st anniversary of his Olympic Gold Medal win with a broken freakin’ neck. Though he’s had some ups and down, he wouldn’t be here without any of them, so he thanks them. Oh it’s true… it’s damn true!

Angle goes to leave, but Brock Lesnar’s music hits. The WWE Universal Champion makes his way to the ring with his advocate, Paul Heyman. Heyman says he knows what Angle is doing. He figured out the scam. Heyman sees the “angle” he’s playing here. Angle wants to, needs to, and has to take the Universal Title off Brock Lesnar. Why else would he put his client in a Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam? It’s the most stacked Fatal 4-Way in WWE history. First there is Braun Strowman. The sheer size, strength, and speed of this monster among men would be, could be, and should be the Universal Champion. Then there’s The Undertaker slaying Roman Reigns. Reigns’ name gets big boos. Reigns is born, bred, and groomed to be champion. Heyman bets Angle thinks Reigns is ready to be Universal Champion. Then there’s that Samoan disgrace. Heyman gets it. Angle hopes Samoa Joe wins to stick it to Brock Lesnar. Heyman gets and respects what he’s doing. Angle has a Board of Directors to answer to. Angle has to get the title off Lesnar. All three of these title worthy contenders will gang up on Lesnar to the point a beast can’t survive. Then they’ll fight it out amongst themselves like tonight. At SummerSlam, Lesnar doesn’t need to be in the pinfall or submission equation to lose the title. Why don’t they just rename this SummerSlam 2017: Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Title? It boils down to this. If Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he’ll leave WWE. Heyman will leave with him because here comes a piece of news Kurt Angle won’t like. His client, Brock Lesnar, will not his Universal Title at SummerSlam. At the end of the night, there will be an announcement at WWE SummerSlam. That announcement will be, “Ladies and gentlemen, your winner and still the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar!” Heyman drops the microphone and walks off with Lesnar.

Roman Reigns will take on Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. We’ll also Jason Jordan on Miz TV. The Hardy Boyz will take on Gallows and Anderson, next.

-Commercial Break-

The Revival will be on commentary for the next match.

The Hardy Boyz vs. Gallows and Anderson

Replays are shown of The Hardy Boyz attacking The Revival after their match last week.

Matt Hardy will start against Karl Anderson. They lock up, and Matt applies a side headlock. Anderson backs him into the ropes and goes for a cheap shot, but Matt blocks it. Matt reapplies the side headlock, but Anderson whips him off. Matt shoulder blocks him down and connects with a headlock takeover. Anderson fights up and gets out of the headlock with a back suplex. Matt quickly hooks the side headlock on again. Jeff Hardy tags in and attacks the arm. Matt tags back in and comes off the second rope with an elbow to the arm. A “Brother Nero” chant breaks out. Matt wrenches the arm and twists it. Jeff tags back in, and they hit a double-team leg drop/splash combination. Matt blocks Luke Gallows from coming in, and they catch him with Poetry in Motion.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Gallows throw Jeff to the corner and punch away at him. Gallows picks up a two count. During the commercial, Gallows gave Jeff a superkick. Jeff makes a comeback and hits a sit-out Twist of Fate. Anderson tags in and prevents Jeff from tagging Matt. Anderson puts him in the corner, but Jeff sidesteps him. Matt tags in and starts bouncing him off the turnbuckles to “DELETE” chants. Matt clotheslines him in the corner and follows up with a bulldog for a two count. Anderson tries to boot him back, but Matt blocks it and elbow drops him off the second rope. Matt hits a flying elbow and connects with a Side Effect for a near fall. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate, but Anderson pushes him off. Matt elbows him, and Gallows gets a cheap shot with a kick to the head. Gallows tags in, and they go for the Magic Killer, but Jeff breaks it up. Gallows uppercuts Jeff and big boots Matt. Matt sidesteps an avalanche and hits a Twist of Fate. Jeff tags in, and he connects with the Swanton Bomb for the win!

Winners by Pinfall: The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz celebrate on the ramp and wave at The Revival. The Revival tells them to keep moving. They’ll never hit a Swanton Bomb on them. The Revival gets up from commentary, and a brawl breaks out between the two teams. The Hardy Boyz make a comeback and throw Gallows into the LED screens. They then knock Dash Wilder and Anderson off the stage. Jeff hits Scott Dawson with a sit-out Twist of Fate, and Matt follows up with a regular Twist of Fate. Finally, they hit Poetry in Motion off the stage onto Wilder and Anderson. The Hardy Boyz celebrate.

Renee Young is backstage with (her husband) Dean Ambrose. Replays are shown of Ambrose and Seth Rollins beating The Miz and The Miztourage. Ambrose then avoided giving Rollins a fist bump. She asks if he’s getting back together with Rollins. Ambrose says they looked good out there and felt like old times, but as far as getting back together… Seth Rollins walks up to him. Rollins agrees with Ambrose about last week being special. Ambrose says he still doesn’t trust Rollins. As much as the WWE Universe might want it, and maybe he does too, he got burned by Rollins once. It won’t happen again. Ambrose walks off.

-Commercial Break-

Cesaro and Sheamus come up to Seth Rollins and gloat about how they trust each other. Rollins and Ambrose came up together, but Rollins stabbed him in the back. Sheamus says Rollins is all alone. Rollins can’t even be on “Ride Along.” That’s how isolated he is. Cesaro says he can be on a new show: “Ride Along.” Rollins says if they want a fight, they can fight. Rollins tells them to consider it a challenge. They need to figure out which one wants to take him on, tonight. Sheamus she he will. Rollins is in a hole. When you’re in one, stop digging.

Cruiserweight Match

TJP, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari vs. Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, and Akira Tozawa w/ Titus O’Neil

Tomorrow night on WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa takes on Ariya Daivari with the winner facing Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Tozawa’s elbow is taped up. Tony Nese starts against Cedric Alexander. Nese quickly stops to flex his muscles. They lock up, and Nese wrenches the arm. Alexander flips through and gets out. Alexander avoids a clothesline and hits a backflip head-scissor takeover. Ariya Daivari is tagged in, so Alexander tags in Rich Swann. They criss-cross the ropes before Swann hits a hurricanrana. Swann applies an arm bar. Akira Tozawa tags in, and he comes off the top rope with a sledge to the arm. Tozawa hits a snapmare and follows up with a kick before hitting a senton splash for a near fall. Daivari quickly takes him down with an arm breaker. O’Neil wants to call the match off, but Tozawa refuses.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Daivari working on the arm, but Tozawa quickly fights out and tags in Swann. TJP is tagged in as well. Swann hits a 360 leg drop before knocking Nese off the apron. Nese breaks up the pin. Alexander tags Nese out and hits a summersault senton. Swann hits a summersault senton onto TJP in stereo with him. Tozawa then takes Daivari out with a suicide dive. Swann gets TJP in the ring. Nese tries to attack, but Alexander stops him. Swann gets out of a Detonation Kick and rolls him up. Tozawa tags in, and Swann superkicks TJP. Tozawa follows up with a Super Senton Splash for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, and Akira Tozawa

Up next, Jason Jordan will be a guest on Miz TV.

-Commercial Break-

Jason Jordan appears on Miz TV

The Miz makes his entrance with his wife, Maryse, and The Miztourage. The Miz says he hates Pittsburgh, but the show must go on. Miz welcomes them to Miz TV. This show is all about what’s buzz-worthy. Nothing has people buzzing more than Pittsburgh’s own Kurt Angle revealing he has an illegitimate son. Without further adieu, his guest at this time is Jason Jordan.

Jason Jordan comes out with some new music. Miz says he’s story reads like a movie of the week. He finds out he’s adopted and Kurt Angle, an Olympic hero and Jordan’s hero, is his father. How does he feel? Miz quickly cuts him off. Miz asks how it feels to have the people boo him. Jordan says people will boo or cheer. That’s cool. They both know that when it comes to boos, Miz is the expert on them. Miz says when it comes to RAW, he is indeed an expert. Jordan looked impressive in his debut last week. Miz says he’s very much like his father. Miz offers him a proposition to guide his career. Miz is offering him the opportunity of a lifetime. Jordan can join The Miztourage. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel try to welcome him over. Jordan declines. Miz says he’s done it all, including main eventing WrestleMania. When you main event WrestleMania, you are bigger than every single person in the locker room. In the locker room, vultures will try to leach off his newfound lineage. Miz can make him a success inside and outside the ring. Jordan needs his help. Jordan appreciates the offer, but he passes anyway.

Miz sarcastically says he doesn’t need the Intercontinental Champion when his father hands him all the opportunities. Jordan made it clear he doesn’t want anything handed to him. Miz mocks him and tells him he’s foolish. This company will chew you up and spit you out. Jordan says he’d rather be chewed up and spit out rather than associate with someone like The Miz. Miz says he’s a success and a champion whereas Jordan latches onto an old Olympian. Jordan’s father is an old jock that’s washed up and made horrible decisions. Angle wasted the best years of his life. It’s no wonder he’s from Pittsburgh because he’s sad and broken down pining for glory days that are never coming back. Jordan says Miz can say what he wants about him, but if he says one more thing about Angle, he’ll regret it. The Miztourage step between them, but Miz tells them to back off. Miz tries sneak attack him, but Jordan hits him with a belly-to-belly overhead suplex into The Miztourage. Jordan then leaves the ring.

Tonight’s main event will be Roman Reigns taking on Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match.

Roman Reigns says for months Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe have tried to break him down. He sent Strowman to hell once, so he’ll send him back again. As for Samoa Joe, if it weren’t for distractions he’d be standing tall. He beat The Undertaker, so this is his yard. He’ll remind everyone who he is. Then he’ll walk out of SummerSlam as the new Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins will be in action against Sheamus, next.

-Commercial Break-

Sheamus w/ Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

They lock up, and Sheamus powers him to the corner. Sheamus gives a clean break and backs up. Rollins applies a hammerlock, but Sheamus elbows out and hits a headlock takeover. Rollins fights up and whips him off. Sheamus shoulder blocks him down, hits the ropes, and goes for a powerslam, but Rollins slides off. Rollins knees him and kicks him down. Rollins dropkicks him down. Sheamus elbows him in the head while he tries to pick him up. Sheamus head-butts him and sends him into the ropes, but Rollins comes back with a dropkick out of the ring. Rollins goes to hit the ropes, but Cesaro distracts him. Sheamus then hits him trying a suicide dive. Sheamus then drives him into the barricade.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Sheamus hit Rollins with a rolling senton off the second rope, but Rollins kicks out. Rollins snaps Sheamus off the top rope before the 10 Beats can be hit. Rollins goes for a springboard, but Sheamus counters into an Irish Curse backbreaker for a near fall. Sheamus shoulders him in the corner before diving off the top rope, but Rollins moves. Rollins hits a reverse STO into the turnbuckle. Rollins punches away at him before Sheamus connects with a brutal forearm. Rollins then knocks him out of the ring and hits a suicide dive. Rollins hits a springboard clothesline followed by a Sling Blade. Rollins goes to the top rope and knocks Cesaro off the apron. Sheamus knees Rollins, but Rollins comes back with a roll-up for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Seth Rollins

Cesaro attacks Rollins from behind and checks on Sheamus. Rollins attacks Cesaro, so Sheamus makes the save. They start to double-team Rollins. The crowd is chanting, “Dean.” They hit a super White Noise. Referees run down to help. A “We want Ambrose” chant fires up, but he doesn’t come out.

Sheamus and Cesaro go to leave, but they get back in the ring and attack. Dean Ambrose finally runs down and makes the save. They soon overwhelm Ambrose, and Cesaro hits the Gotch Neutralizer. Sheamus and Cesaro pose in the ring and go to leave, but Ambrose invites them to give him more. Cesaro attacks Ambrose and chokes him with his t-shirt. Sheamus then levels him with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus and Cesaro pose again and leave the ring.

Samoa Joe talks about the main event tonight. Most competitors sacrifice their entire lives and don’t come near the Universal Title. Joe has come within inches. No one has dominated Roman Reigns like him. As for Braun Strowman, he stuck his nose in his business, so he has to pay.

Bray Wyatt will appear before the crowd, next.

WWE honors Special Olympian Justin Jones. Jones is at ringside for this event.

-Commercial Break-

Bray Wyatt addresses attacking Finn Bálor

Bray Wyatt makes his entrance, and Pittsburgh fills up with the fireflies. Wyatt says there is no escape for you or your children and certainly not for Finn Bálor. No mortal man can escape darkness. Everyone is held down by humanity’s shackles trying to cope with pain. They’re pitiful. Pittsburgh is pitiful. They’re trying to be something they’re not, but they can’t hide from him. He is Bray Wyatt, and he is everywhere. The crowd is giving him the “WHAT” treatment. Wyatt is there for the sins and when they proclaim to be part of the Bálor Club. They think they can vicariously live through Bálor. They think their lives will be special. Bálor is an ordinary man doing extraordinary things. They foolishly rejoice when he rises through the ashes. Not him. Wyatt sees Finn Bálor for what he truly is: the putrid shell of a man that never was. Bálor exists off borrowed time like them. They believe nothing can stop them. Wyatt falls down laughing. How did it feel last week when he took their hero and twisted his body to turn him into a mangled heap of broken promises? Did it hurt? Did they travel down the path of decayed hope or did they see the world for how it is? When Bray Wyatt knocks you down, there’s no return or escape. Wyatt bows.

A heartbeat starts up. Finn Bálor is standing right behind Wyatt when the lights come on. Bálor has his back to him. Wyatt says he likes this. Wyatt goes to attack him, but Bálor takes him out with an overhead kick out of the ring. Bálor baseball slides him and dropkicks him into the barricade. Wyatt escapes through the crowd.

Braun Strowman says most so called men like to settle their differences over the phone, behind a keyboard, or in a sitdown. Not him. He causes chaos and goes further than most imagine. Tonight he wants to hurt Roman Reigns again. As for Samoa Joe, Reigns tried to bury him in four tons of twisted metal. What can Joe do to him? Tonight, he’ll destroy them because he wants Brock Lesnar for himself. He’ll prove he’s not just a monster among men – he’s a champion among men.

The triple threat match is next!

-Commercial Break-

Triple Threat Match

Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

The bell rings, and Strowman levels Samoa Joe with a forearm. Strowman puts Reigns in the corner and starts avalanching both men. Strowman gets Joe out of the ring before avalanching Reigns again. Strowman throws Reigns out of the ring before screaming, “This is my yard!”

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Reigns sidestep a Strowman avalanche. Joe hits a corner kick, and Reigns drops Strowman with a leaping clothesline. They then throw Strowman out of the ring. Reigns and Strowman then fight. Reigns punches him and connects with a pair of clotheslines. Joe reverses a whip and counters a leaping clothesline into an arm bar. Reigns nearly gets his left arm to the bottom rope, so Joe applies an arm bar on that arm. Strowman pulls Joe out of the ring, bounces him off the apron, and sends him into the barricade. Reigns gets out of the ring and punches Strowman into the crowd. Reigns bounces him off a divider, but Strowman soon fights back. Strowman bounces him off a crate and throws him back to ringside. Joe then applies the Coquina Clutch on Strowman at ringside. Joe releases to try to attack Reigns, but Reigns punches him. Joe elbows him and hits an overhead kick to take him down at ringside.

Joe puts Reigns in the ring, but he eats a kick getting in. Joe goes for a uranage, but Reigns backs him to the corner and clubs away at him. Reigns then big boots him down. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but Joe gets out of the ring to recover. Reigns then comes off the steel steps with a Superman Punch. The crowd loudly boos him. Reigns puts Joe in the ring and sees Strowman getting to his feet. Reigns signals and goes for a spear at ringside, but Strowman big boots him down! Strowman takes a moment before driving Reigns into the ring post. Strowman then elbows Joe and clotheslines him on the floor. Strowman sends Reigns into the steel steps and stands over him. Strowman then runs over and knees Joe in the face. Strowman goes back to Reigns and throws him into the ring. Strowman grabs the top half of the steel stairs and throws them into the ring. Strowman goes to grab Joe, but Joe hits an overhead kick before hitting a senton splash on the floor. Joe gets in the ring and hits Reigns with a senton splash for a near fall. Joe sets up the steel steps in the corner and grabs Reigns. Reigns counters with a Samoan Drop attempt, but Joe applies the Coquina Clutch. Strowman runs in and avalanches them both down. Strowman then hits a Running Powerslam, but Reigns breaks up the pin!

Strowman viciously whiplashes Reigns into the corner a few times. Strowman then grabs the steel stairs and stares at Reigns. A loud “YES” chant fires up. Reigns hits Strowman with a Superman Punch to loud boos before hitting him with the stairs to knock him out of the ring. Reigns then spears Samoa Joe for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Roman Reigns

Later tonight, we’ll see Big Cass take on The Big Show. Replays are shown of Big Cass dominating Enzo Amore last week on RAW.

Enzo Amore comes up to Big Show and apologizes for getting him involved in his feud with Big Cass. Enzo says it means a lot that he helped him out. Big Show says he doesn’t mind this fight. Big Cass needs a lesson in respect, and he can teach that.

-Commercial Break-

Elias (no longer Samson) is in the ring. Elias strums the guitar and greets the crowd before asking, “Who wants to walk with Elias?” The crowd loudly cheers him. Last week, he laid Finn Bálor’s soul to rest. Now he’s back where he grew up, Pittsburgh. The thing that stands out to him the most are the people. The people of Pittsburgh inspired him to write a song. Elias says it’s a city of bridges, but it’s really a city of pits. Elias then makes fun of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kalisto interrupts him to no reaction.

Elias vs. Kalisto

They lock up, and Elias powers him to the corner before giving a clean break. Kalisto applies a side headlock. Elias tries to whip him off, but Kalisto holds it on before climbing the ropes to hit a takedown. Kalisto kicks him before hitting the ropes and trying for a move, but Elias throw him out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Elias applying a chin lock. Elias cinches it in, but Kalisto eventually fights up and hits a jawbreaker. Kalisto hits the ropes, but Elias drops him with a big boot. Elias puts him in the ring and stomps him down. Elias hits a backbreaker for a two count. A “CM Punk” chant fires up. Elias hits a suplex for a two count. Elias then applies a modified torture rack. Kalisto backflips over a clothesline and kicks him. Kalisto kicks him back and hits a springboard seated senton. Kalisto dropkicks him in the knees and hits a hurricanrana DDT. Elias quickly knees him in the face. Elias hits Drift Away (rolling cutter) for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Elias

Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She asks about facing Bayley at SummerSlam. Bliss says she’s ecstatic because she’s routinely beat this Bayley. She didn’t want to face Sasha again. She didn’t get herself intentionally counted out at Great Balls of Fire, but it’s not true. Never in a million years did she think Bayley would beat Sasha. Sasha is off on a promotional tour, so Bayley is all alone with Nia Jax. Tonight will be a massacre.

Bayley will face Nia Jax, next.

-Commercial Break-

