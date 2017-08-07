

WWE RAW Results

August 7, 2017

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

We go live to Toronto after the RAW intro hits.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman takes place tonight in a Last Man Standing match.

MizTV with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Inside the ring, The Miz has a mic and is joined by Maryse, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Miz is demanding “Kurt Angle’s illegitimate son” come out here tonight.

Here comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead. Big reaction for Angle in Toronto. He tells Miz that his son Jason Jordan won’t be a guest on the show tonight and reveals Jordan will be facing Curtis Axel later tonight. Angle has instead booked another guest for Miz.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman head to the ring. Lesnar and Heyman circle the ring. When they enter, Axel and Dallas stand in front of Miz. The crowd in Toronto starts up a loud “SUPLEX CITY” chant.

Miz says when his hand goes up, Heyman’s mout goes shut and Heyman throws down the mic. He tells Lesnar and Heyman this is his show. Miz says Lesnar is pretty much guaranteed to lose at SummerSlam. He revisits the claim by Lesnar and Heyman last week where they threatened to leave the company if Lesnar loses at SummerSlam. Miz asks Heyman if he has anything to add to his comments. Heyman smiles.

Heyman picks up his mic and introduces himself and his client. He asks if Miz and his lovely wife ever role play? Heyman said he’s all about the role play. He says Miz can play Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas can play Samoa Joe and Curtis Axel can play Braun Strowman. Lesnar puts his championship on the shoulder of Heyman. Heyman says his client will now give you a preview of SummerSlam. He exits the ring. Lesnar with a double clothesline to Dallas and Axel. German suplex to Miz. German suplex to Axel. German suplex to Dallas. Lesnar with an F5 on Axel. F5 on Dallas. F5 to Miz. Big reaction for Lesnar in Toronto.

Fun opening segment, I could watch Lesnar give F5's to dorks all day #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 8, 2017

Seth Rollins is in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus w/ Cesaro

Rollins catches Sheamus with a dropkick in the corner right away on Sheamus. Sheamus catches Rollins on the outside off a springboard. Rollins with a kick to the head and then dives off the ring apron to take out Sheamus with Cesaro looking on. Rollins with a springboard clothesline that catches Sheamus back inside. Sheamus crotches Rollins on the top rope in the corner and then knocks him off sending him to the floor.

-Commercial Break-

Sheamus with forearms to the chest of Rollins against the ropes. Sheamus with a rolling senton planting Rollins on the ring. Sheamus with a high knee to Rollins. Rollins immediately fires back with a big kick to the head. Both of those looked pretty stiff. Rollins with a top rope huricanrana and superkick combo for a two count. Rollins with a sling blade and tosses Cesaro off the ring apron. Cesaro with a distraction jumping back up, Rollins tries to knock him away and Sheamus with a roll up for the pinfall.

Winner: Sheamus

After the match, Seth Rollins with a suicide dive catching Cesaro. Sheamus jumps in. Sheamus and Cesaro send Rollins back first into the barricade. Sheamus and Cesaro again whip Rollins into the barricade. They glance back expecting Dean Ambrose. No Ambrose as the Toronto crowd chants for him. Sheamus and Cesaro toss Rollins back inside as they hit a double team side slam and elbow from the corner.

Not much to the match between Sheamus and Rollins, they might be on to something here for once with Ambrose #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 8, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Seth Rollins is recovering from the beatdown when he walks by Dean Ambrose. Ambrose told Rollins to not do that again and now he looks like a jerk. Rollins said Ambrose is a jerk and that it’s been three years since he turned his back on him. Ambrose isn’t sticking around to find out and plans to go it alone tonight against Cesaro.

Jason Jordan heads to the ring. Backstage, a doctor is refusing to clear Curtis Axel for the match next. Angle walks up to an unknown local wrestler backstage and tells him tonight is his big chance. The wrestler is in action next against Jordan.

Jason Jordan vs. Jean-Pierre Goulet

Jordan with a single leg trip quick on Goulet. Toronto starts a “LET’S GO JOBBER” chant. Jordan with another quick takedown. Jordan suplexes Goulet on his shoulder. Goulet throws a big shoulder to the nose of Jordan. Jordan launches Goulet to the corner and then connects with an overhead suplex. Jordan drops the straps and splashes Goulet in the corner. Jordan connects with his lifting neckbreaker for the win.

Winner: Jason Jordan

Bayley, in a sling, is heading to the ring to discuss her injury next.

-Commercial Break-

