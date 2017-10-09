

WWE RAW Results

October 9, 2017

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

A video package opens focusing on last week’s match between The Miz and Roman Reigns for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. We see Reigns taking out the Miztourage and then getting attacked by Sheamus, Cesaro and Miz setting up the DQ finish. The video focuses on Sheamus, Cesaro and Miz doing The Shield triple powerbomb and pose.

We go live to Indianapolis where The Miz and Curtis Axel are already in the ring.

MizTV: The Shield is back!

Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. Tonight is The Mizzies Part 2 awards ceremony. He said when you attack one of them you attack them all. Miz said the first Mizzie for perseverance goes to: Curtis Axel. Axel dedicates his award to Bo Dallas. “This is for you, Bo!” Miz says they are thinking of Bo and tells him to get well soon. He then describes last week as the destruction of Roman Reigns. The next Mizzie for Best Supporting Actor goes to: Sheamus and Cesaro. We have a tie. The Miz then points to the entrance area.

Sheamus and Cesaro are out next and head to the ring. Sheamus says what an honor as he holds the Mizzie award. He said last week they proved they can set the bar very high. Sheamus wants to thank the man who made it all possible: Roman Reigns. “Yo Roman, we did it!” Cesaro, with a mouthpiece on his upper teeth, also wants to thank Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for knocking his teeth up into his jaw. He reiterates they are the bar.

Miz says they have all changed the landscape of WWE by putting an end to Roman Reigns, something Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and John Cena were unable to accomplish. This brings him to his next Mizzie award winner: The Miz. Miz dedicates this award to his unborn child and any other child who needs a role model right now.

Here comes Roman Reigns to interrupt. Reigns tells Miz to shut up and is giving them once chance to leave his ring. Miz says Reigns isn’t going to do anything because it is 4 vs. 1. He says rumors of The Shield reuniting his all hype. Reigns adds he didn’t say anything about rumors. Dean Ambrose walks out on a stage and stands next to Reigns. Seth Rollins is out next and stands next to Reigns as well. All three men stare down Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Axel from the top of the stage. Big reaction from the crowd in Indianapolis.

Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins walk down and surround the ring. They jump in. Reigns goes after Miz on the outside. Superman to Sheamus. Superman to Cesaro. Rollins with a knee to Sheamus. Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins clear the ring as Miz looks on. They jump out and close in on Miz. They chase Miz back in. Dirty Deeds on Miz. Triple powerbomb on Miz. Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins all do the Shield fist pose above The Miz. Corey Graves says it is time to release the hounds. All three men continue to celebrate inside the ring.

The Shield is back folks, hell of a way to open this show tonight, worth going out of your way to see if you missed it #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson w/ Luke Gallows

Jordan with a takedown early on Anderson and Anderson gets to the ropes to break it up. Jordan with another takedown, Anderson gets up and Jordan again takes him down. Anderson catches Jordan with a big right hand and goes to a side headlock. Jordan catches Anderson on his shoulder and dumps him down face first. Luke Gallows with a distraction on the outside. Anderson kicks out the left knee of Jordan as we head to a break.

During the break, Anderson connected with a spinebuster on Jordan. Back live, Jordan with elbows as Anderson works over his left arm. Jordan with a side back suplex. Jordan drives Anderson to the corner and connects with an overhead belly-to-belly. Jordan with a spear to Anderson in the corner. Another distraction by Gallows. Anderson with a roll up holding the tights. Jordan fights out and knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Anderson crotches himself in the corner. Jordan with a lifting neckbreaker and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Jason Jordan

Really good match tonight between Karl Anderson and Jason Jordan, probably the best Jordan has looked in a singles setting so far #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

Elias debuts a new song next.

Backstage, The Miz is being checked on by medical staff. Kurt Angle walks up and asks Miz if he has any broken bones. Miz mocks him. Angle books Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Shield at TLC in two weeks in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

Elias is sitting inside the ring with his guitar in hand. He asks who wants to walk with Elias. Elias says one person who doesn’t want to is Apollo Crews. He has a song to sing. Titus O’Neil interrupts Elias walking out and playing a banjo. He asks who wants to walk with Titus Worldwide tonight in Indianapolis. Titus asks everyone to follow Apollo because he has a song for him. He’s about to play banjo for the first time on live TV.

Elias vs. Apollo Crews w/ Titus O’Neil

Back live, Elias is dropping the left arm of Crews over the ring apron. Elias channels The Undertaker and walks the ropes dropping a shot over the shoulder of Crews. Crews catches Elias with a boot and jumping clothesline combo. Crews with his standing moonsault and gets a two count on Elias. On the outside, Crews with a springboard moonsault off the ring apron on Elias! Back inside, Crews with right hands and stomps to Elias. Elias trips up Crews and connects with the Drift Away. Elias hooks the leg to pick up the win.

Winner: Elias

Another good match in the first hour between Elias and Apollo Crews, Elias did a great job reacting to the banjo playing of Titus #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is up next.

Enzo Amore wants answers from Kurt Angle

We are back live and here comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Enzo does his usual introduction on the mic. Enzo jumps in the ring and wants to talk about “Sexy Kurt.” He talks about the no-contact clause created to prevent anyone in the “Loserweight” division from touching him or they would be fired. Enzo talks about Kalisto signing with RAW and assaulting him. He reveals Angle has booked a title match for TLC.

Here comes RAW GM Kurt Angle. Angle thanks the crowd for the reaction. Enzo wonders why he thanks the crowd for chanting that he sucks. He has something he needs to talk about with Angle. Enzo pulls out the contract Angle signed. Angle confirms he signed it and agreed to the terms. Enzo wants to know why Kalisto can assault him and then be awarded a championship match at TLC. Angle says he signed Kalisto to a deal after that clause.

Enzo says Angle hustled him. He talks about being the champion for Angle and putting this division on the map finally. Enzo wants Angle to worry about making him happy. Angle does want to make him happy and says forget about the match at TLC because he is going to defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto tonight. Enzo is not happy. He gives Angle credit for dropping that announcement. Enzo agrees to defend his title, but he will only do it if it takes place in the main event. Angle agrees and they shake hands. Enzo dances to Angle’s music. Before he leaves, Angle tells Enzo that he is going to lift that no-contact clause tonight and announces the title match will be a Lumberjack match.

Solid segment involving Enzo Amore and Kurt Angle, I'm actually interested in a #Cruiserweight title match for tonight, go figure! #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

Video of The Shield reuniting earlier tonight is shown.

Braun Strowman is in action next.

Braun Strowman vs. Matt Hardy

Lock up and Strowman pushes Matt down immediately. Second lock up and Strowman again throws Matt back to the corner. Matt with a right hand and Strowman launches Matt across the ring. Matt gets boots up in the corner. Matt with repeated body shots. Strowman counters a Side Effect attempt and connects with a big tackle.

Back live, Strowman has a headlock applied on Matt. Matt avoids a charge and Strowman hits the corner with force falling to the outside. Back inside, Matt catches Strowman with a tornado DDT off the corner. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate and connects. Matt hooks the leg and Strowman quickly kicks out after a one count. Strowman avoids a second Twist of Fate attempt and chokeslams Matt to the mat. Strowman picks up Matt by his neck and again slams him down with a quick chokeslam. Strowman has Matt up on his shoulders and connects with his powerslam. Strowman hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Strowman tosses Matt out of the ring. Strowman puts Matt on his shoulder and heads up the ramp. The Shield walks out on stage and Strowman drops Matt. The Shield is staring down Strowman. Strowman goes after Reigns and lifts him up sending him into the LED wall. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins go after Strowman. They pull Strowman back. Reigns levels Strowman with a big spear. The Shield stomps away at Strowman on the entrance stage. They look over at the nearby announce table and start clearing it off. The Shield drags Strowman near it. The Shield connect with a triple powerbomb on Strowman crashing him through the announce table! The Shield stands tall over Strowman.

Wow, The Shield is back and in a big way tonight! Solid match between Strowman and Hardy and a great follow up attack by The Shield #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

Baron Corbin defends the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles on Smackdown Live tonight night. Our live coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Backstage, The Shield says they are ready to take on anyone. “We are the three workhorses that run this business now,” adds Reigns.

Mickie James invites Alexa Bliss to the ring

Mickie James heads to the ring and grabs a mic. She talks about returning to WWE and the people in the back not really understanding her. James jokes it might be her age. She realized she has one person to thank for feeling this way: Alexa Bliss. James talks about Alexa spending all her time taking cheap shots at her. She talks about being attacked by Alexa and thinks it is time she jump out of her “booster seat” and put on her big girl pants. James is all woman and doesn’t play games. She adds age isn’t anything but a number and she will make history in two weeks at TLC and become a 7-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Here comes the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with something to say. Bliss isn’t here to cause any trouble or make fun of her age. She apologizes and realizes James has been treated unfairly for so long. Bliss talks about spending all weekend putting together a career retrospective and how the young fans may not even know who she is. She introduces a tribute to Mickie James video. The video is in black and white showing superstars of yesteryear. Back live, Bliss is laughing. She tells James to go home and play some shuffle board. Bliss says she will run circles around James at TLC.

Bliss teases going after James, but turns around and leaves. James jumps out and tosses her back inside the ring. James with a few shots, goes for a kick and Bliss bails.

Pretty good back and forth with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss, the black and white video package mocking Mickie was a nice touch #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

A video promoting the debut of Asuka in two weeks at TLC airs.

Backstage, we see Kurt Angle, Bayley and Sasha Banks watching it. Bayley volunteers her services to welcome Asuka to the RAW roster. Banks wants to be the one who faces Asuka saying a match with The Boss. Alicia Fox, acting crazy, wants the match and points out she’s been here a decade without one t-shirt. Dana Brooke walks up and feels like she doesn’t even exist around here. Emma walks up saying she started the revolution and deserves the match with Asuka. Angle books a fatal five way and the winner gets Asuka.

Cruiserweight Division

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

We start with Cedric Alexander and The Brian Kendrick. Jack Gallagher pulls Mustafa Ali off the corner. Kendrick launches Alexander to the corner and tags in Gallagher. Gallagher keeps Alexander grounded with a face lock. Gallagher levels Alexander with a dropkick and tags Kendrick back in. Kendrick with a butterfly suplex for a two count. Tag to Gallagher who kicks away at Alexander in the corner. Alexander catches Gallagher with a kick to the head. Hot tag to Mustafa Ali. Ali with a big dropkick to Gallagher. Tag to Kendrick who eats a kick to the face in the corner from Ali. Ali with a rolling neckbreaker. Gallagher tosses Ali out of the ring to break up the pin. Ali sends Gallagher into the barricade. Kendrick with a messy looking takedown into a pinfall. Kendrick with Sliced Bread #2 for the win on Ali.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

Nothing like a #Cruiserweight match to bring the show to a screeching halt, Mustafa Ali botched two transitions badly with Kendrick #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

A video recap airs of The Shield taking out Braun Strowman earlier tonight.

Backstage, The Miz confronts Kurt Angle. He wants to hold The Shield to their words earlier tonight that they could take on as many people as they want. Miz proposes adding a fourth member to the team at TLC. Angle reluctantly agrees. Miz says he’s already found his fourth partner in two weeks. The door slams open and it’s Braun Strowman.

Finn Balor addresses Bray Wyatt once again

Finn Balor heads to the ring next. He grabs a mic and says this is Balor Club right here in Indianapolis. Balor talks about Bray Wyatt introducing the world to Sister Abigail last week. He’s speechless. Balor says Wyatt is like a virus that keeps mutating with more lies and mind games. He calls Wyatt desperate for attention. Balor isn’t afraid of Wyatt. The Balor Club isn’t afraid of Wyatt. “The Demon isn’t afraid of you.” He dares Wyatt to bring Sister Abigail or the entire Wyatt Family with him because he doesn’t care.

Video hits the screen. Bray Wyatt sits down on his rocking chair. He says Balor may not be afraid of him, but he will be afraid of Sister Abigail. Wyatt talks about how “they” turned her into some kind of monster. “She chose me. Together, we promised we were going to make them all burn. Now the season of the witch is upon you. She’s here.” Wyatt’s image changes. He is now wearing white makeup with a black cloth over his face. They change his voice. He appears to be taking on the form of Sister Abigail. “So here I am.”

Wyatt, in this new form, has advice for Balor. “You can’t beat me. Run.” Wyatt reappears on screen in his normal form laughing. Balor has a confused look on his face.

I'm willing to reserve opinion until I see the execution, but the idea of Bray Wyatt playing Sister Abigail isn't very promising #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

Winner faces Asuka at WWE TLC

Fatal Five Way Elimination Match

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke vs. Emma

Corey Graves is wondering on commentary why anyone wants to wrestle Asuka.

Emma backs off as Fox goes after Bayley and Dana goes after Banks. Dana with kicks to Banks on the outside. Dana and Emma go after Fox in the corner. Dana with shots in the corner until Bayley jumps in throwing right hands. Bayley to Belly on Dana for the pin.

Dana Brooke is eliminated.

Alicia Fox with an axe kick to Bayley and gets the pinfall.

Bayley is eliminated.

Fox and Emma give Banks a double suplex. Emma with a roll up on Fox for two. Fox with a roll up on Emma for two. Banks with a double dropkick to Fox and Emma. Banks with double knees to Fox in the corner and then a shot to the face of Emma. Fox with a roll up on Banks. Banks pushes Fox into Emma. Banks with the Bank Statement on Fox. Fox taps.

Alicia Fox is eliminated.

We are down to Emma and Banks. Emma quickly rolls up Banks for the win.

Winner: Emma

Enjoyed commentary pointing out that Emma winning tonight is basically a death sentence to face Asuka in two weeks #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 10, 2017

Backstage, Finn Balor says after seeing Sister Abigail, he fears Bray Wyatt may have unleashed something awful. He adds he knows what he has to do.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage is set for RAW next week.

Backstage, Kalisto talks about wanting to carry on the tradition of the likes of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero by beating Enzo Amore tonight.

The Cruiserweight Division heads to the ring for tonight’s main event.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Lumberjack Match

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Before the match, Enzo Amore insults the Cruiserweights at ringside.

We get ring introductions for the challenger Kalisto and champion Enzo Amore.

Enzo with a quick kick and headlock early on Kalisto. Enzo with a shoulder block, avoids kicks from Kalisto and then does his dance. Enzo jumps out and the lumberjacks get in his face. Enzo jumps back in and takes a dropkick from Kalisto. The lumberjacks again confront Enzo and he jumps back in. Kalisto pushes Enzo to the corner as we head to a break.

Back live, we see Enzo yelling at the Cruiserweights who are also fighting with each other. Kalisto with a kick to Enzo off the ring apron. Kalisto with a springboard cross body for a two count on Enzo. Kalisto then sends Enzo over the top rope. Mustafa Ali tries to toss Enzo back in, but Enzo pushes him away and gets back in. Enzo bounces the neck of Kalisto off the turnbuckle in the corner. Kalisto is tossed out and the lumberjacks get in a few shots. Back inside, Enzo stomps away at Kalisto in the corner. Enzo drops a leg over Kalisto. Kalisto blocks a kick and connects with a huricanrana. Enzo plants Kalisto near the corner with a big kick. The Cruiserweights start to brawl at ringside. Kalisto with a kick to the face of Enzo as he was climbing up the top turnbuckle. Kalisto with a suplerplex off the corner over all the Cruiserweights at ringside! Enzo and Kalisto roll back inside. Kalisto is trying to fire up the crowd. Enzo falls to his back driving his boot into the face of Kalisto. Mustafa Ali breaks up the pinfall. Enzo with a clothesline to Ali. Enzo crotches Kalisto up on the top turnbuckle. Kalisto connects with Salida Del Sol off the top turnbuckle! Kalisto hooks the leg and gets the pinfall. We have a new champion!

Winner and new WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Kalisto

Quick Match Results:

* Jason Jordan def. Karl Anderson

* Elias def. Apollo Crews

* Braun Strowman def. Matt Hardy

* The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher def. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

* Emma won a Fatal Five Way and will face Asuka at WWE TLC

* Kalisto def. Enzo Amore to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion