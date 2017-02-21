WWE Smackdown Results – 2/21/17 (#1 Contenders Battle Royal)



WWE Smackdown Results

February 21, 2017

Ontario, California

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga, Tom Phillips

A video package opens the show highlighting last week’s show featuring Luke Harper attacking Bray Wyatt and Wyatt going on to retain the WWE Championship in the main event in a triple threat match against John Cena and AJ Styles.

We get a reminder that a No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal is scheduled for tonight where the winner will go on to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan is out first to kick off the show.

Smackdown Women’s Championship relinquished

Bryan gets a big reaction in Ontario. He talks about being on the road to WrestleMania and how it includes many twists and turns. This brings him to what he wants to talk about and introduces WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi.

The new Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi heads to the ring and holds up her championship inside the ring. She grabs a mic as a loud “YOU DESERVE IT” chant starts up in Ontario. Bryan agrees with the crowd and talks about Naomi working so hard when other women got opportunities before her. “Here you are, Smackdown Women’s Champion and we are so proud of you.” This brings Bryan to this hard decision he’s about to make. Bryan says he can relate to becoming champion and then getting injured. “I had to relinquish my championship and it wasn’t something I wanted to do, but it was something that I knew I needed to do.” Bryan talks about reviewing Naomi’s medical records with Shane McMahon and they now know that as a result of an injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber, she will be unable to defend her title in the required 30 days and he is sorry, but must ask Naomi to relinquish the Smackdown Women’s Championship effective immediately.

Noami is not happy about this as she holds the title over her shoulder. She wants to say a few things. Naomi thanks Bryan for the kind words and how he knows exactly what she is going through right now. She talks about crying tears of joy last week accomplishing her dream of becoming a champion in WWE. “And now I’m here today, about a week later, filled with sadness and frustration.” Naomi talks about reaching the top of the mountain and how she is now in a free fall without control. She feels like she is letting her fans down. Naomi begins crying and says if she gives Bryan this title then it probably means her WrestleMania moment is gone as well. She takes the title off her shoulder and hands it to Bryan crying. Bryan motions for the audience to give Noami an ovation. He hugs Naomi. Naomi says whoever “borrows that title” while she is gone, she promises that everyone in the back will “feel the freaking glow” when she makes her return to the ring.

An emotional Naomi exits the ring and heads up the ramp when Alexa Bliss walks out. Bliss grabs a mic and calls what she just saw as “amazing” and begins laughing. She enjoyed getting to see Naomi give up the championship and talks about how all she wants now is her rematch. Bliss talks about Bryan being in a “little of a jam” right now. She says we need a champion and brings up how we are on the road to WrestleMania. Bliss thinks Bryan should return the championship to her. “Give it back,” says Bliss. Bryan says Bliss is the former champion and it does make sense for him to give her back the championship. “But I’m not gonna do that,” adds Bryan. What Bryan is going to do is give her an opportunity. Bryan knows Bliss is ready for a fight tonight and knows someone else is as well. He books a match to crown a new Smackdown Women’s Champion and that match starts right now.

Becky Lynch walks out as Bliss’ opponent tonight to crown a new champion.

Adam’s Thoughts: Bummer about Noami getting injured. The show must go on so this was quite the newsworthy way to kick off the show tonight.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

We return live as Bliss and Becky lock up. Bliss and Becky take turns pushing each other away. Series of pinfall attempts early. Bliss with a takedown into a cover that Becky counters into a backslide pinfall attempt of her own for a two count. Becky with a few arm drags into an armbar on Bliss to keep her grounded. Bliss trips up and drives Becky down into the mat. Becky with an overhead suplex for a two count. Bliss rolls out to regain composure.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Becky works over Bliss in the corner including another big overhead suplex. Becky catches Bliss with a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Bliss distracts the referee, hits a shot to the throat of Bliss and rolls up Becky to get the quick win!

Winner and new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Mickie James walks out and congratulates Alexa Bliss. Bliss smiles back at Becky Lynch with the Smackdown Women’s Championship over her shoulder. Bliss heads to the back and James hits the ring trying to attack Becky. Becky fights off James and kicks her out of the ring. James backs off and smiles at Becky.

Backstage, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose talks about getting attacked by Baron Corbin last week and how he has an opportunity to head to WrestleMania tonight. We also hear from Kalisto and The Miz about the main event tonight.

Adam’s Thoughts: Very sudden finish to the match just as it felt like things were getting going. It was the right call to go back to Bliss in this situation with the Naomi injury.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Natalya talks about Nikki Bella being a bad wrestler.

Non-Title Match

American Alpha vs. Breezango

Before the match, Breezango attacked American Alpha. The referee breaks it up.

We start with Fandango and Jason Jordan. Fandango dumps Jordan over the top rope, tags in Tyler Breeze and Breezango hit a double kick to Jordan. Tag back to Farndango as Jordan gets a tag to Chad Gable. Gable sends Breeze over the top rope. Jordan has Fandango up in an electric chair. Gable jumps off the top turnbuckle and catches Fandango for the win.

Winners: American Alpha

After the match, The Usos show up inside the crowd on the mic congratulating American Alpha. They refer to Alpha as the soon-to-be former Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Both Usos get close to ringside teasing a fight, but say not tonight. They talk about how Gable and Jordan won’t be able to sleep tonight because of them.

Adam’s Thoughts: It’s pretty amazing to see what progress The Usos have made in this new heel role in WWE. It just really improved the overall presentation and kept things fresh. American Alpha is great in the ring, but oh boy does the act leave a lot to be desired.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, AJ Styles stops a random WWE backstage person and asks if he knows where he is going. The man doesn’t know. Styles laughs and says to the main event of WrestleMania. We also hear from Dolph Ziggler (who superkicked a blue screen backdrop for some reason), Mojo Rawley and Luke Harper about the main event tonight.

Backstage, Renee Young gets last words with Nikki Bella. Nikki said she used to feel sorry for Natalya, but not anymore and tonight she is going to prove she is more than just a pretty face. “I was the longest reigning Divas Champion for a reason.”

Nikki Bella heads to the ring. Her match with Natalya is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Nikki tackles Natayla immediately and throws right hands. Natalya rolls out. Nikki chases her down back inside the ring. Nikki gets in a shot and then tries to grab a table from under the ring. Natalya cuts her off. Nikki with a roll up on the floor for a two count. Nikki grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and cracks it over the back and leg of Natalya. Nikki tosses Natalya over the ring barricade into the crowd. Natalya then dumps Nikki into a box area of the floor seating. Nikki catches Natalya with a kick to the face jumping off the box barricade. Back at ringside, Natalya pushes Nikki back first into the ring barricade. Natalya grabs the kendo stick and then decides to clear off the announce table instead. Nikki with shots to Natalya, tosses her back inside the ring, Natalya with a shoulder block, slides under the legs of Nikki and Nikki avoids getting powerbombed over the announce table. Nikki with an Alabama Slam on Natalya over the announce table, but the table doesn’t break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Natalya has the Sharpshooter on Nikki and Nikki pulls herself out of the submission using the ropes for help. Natalya with a suplex on Nikki over the ramp. Nikki sends Natalya into the steel barricade near the entrance area. Natayla throws Nikki into production carts. They brawl backstage as Natalya launches Nikki into Maryse. Nikki ends up tackling Maryse. Nikki then throws Natalya face first into a mirror breaking it and gets a two count off a pinfall attempt. Nikki drags Natalya out to the entrance area brawling some more. Natalya trips up Nikki as Nikki hits her head on the steel ramp. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter, but Nikki counters and gets an STF applied on Natalya. Maryse then runs out with a pipe in hand and starts hitting Nikki repeatedly with it. Miz runs out and pulls Maryse to the back who wants to keep going after Nikki. Natalya covers Nikki to get the pinfall.

Winner: Natalya

After the match, WWE officials check on Nikki Bella at ringside.

Adam’s Thoughts: Pretty decent brawl between Nikki Bella and Natalya tonight. Looks like we are getting things officially setup for the rumored mixed tag team match at WrestleMania involving Maryse, Nikki, The Miz and John Cena.

-Commercial Break-

The new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will join Jonathan Coachman on ESPN SportsCenter tomorrow night.

We hear from Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt about the main event. Randy Orton is with Wyatt and Wyatt tells him he earned the keys to the kingdom. Wyatt says whoever wins tonight will be his sacrificial lamb at WrestleMania. Wyatt starts laughing as Orton looks in the camera adding, “Run.”

John Cena is out next. The No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal is next.

-Commercial Break-

No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal

Winner advances to WrestleMania for the WWE Championship

Involved in the Battle Royal tonight: John Cena, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Mojo Rawley.

Ambrose goes after Corbin right away. Cena works over Ziggler in the corner. Ambrose tries to toss Corbin over the top rope. Styles nearly eliminates both Ziggler and Cena at the same time, but both hang on. Miz is nearly tossed out by Rawley and Crews. Styles hangs on when he is nearly tossed out. Ziggler goes for his jumping DDT and Ambrose counters. Cena goes for an AA on Corbin, but Corbin counters as we head to a break.

-Commercial Break-

