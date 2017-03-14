WWE Smackdown Results – 3/14/17 (McMahon responds to AJ Styles)



WWE Smackdown Results

March 14, 2017

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentary: JBL and Tom Phillips

The show opens with a look back at Talking Smack last week where AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon backstage after his loss to Randy Orton in the main event.

Backstage, we see Daniel Bryan talking on the phone and laughing about tonight being a “very special edition” of MizTV. AJ Styles walks in and demands to see Shane McMahon. Bryan gets off the phone and tells AJ to calm down. Styles says the next person to tell him to calm down he will slap them in the face. Bryan gets in his face and informs him that Shane hasn’t arrived at the building yet. Styles wants to talk to the WWE Universe right now. Bryan tells him to be careful what to say because he has his career to think about. Styles says that is exactly what he is thinking about: his career.

AJ Styles talks to the WWE Universe

AJ Styles quickly heads to the ring and grabs a mic. The crowd in Pittsburgh starts an “AJ STYLES” chant. Styles says he is sick and tired of being messed with my Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. He thinks the red carpet should be rolled out all the way to WrestleMania for the “greatest superstar” today on the roster. Styles says John Cena didn’t have to jump through any hoops. He admits to getting beat by the “great” John Cena, but he accepted it. Styles says he expected his rematch and instead he got a triple threat match “that I didn’t get beat in.” He reminds everyone he didn’t get a rematch after that and instead he got the Elimination Chamber match with five other WWE superstars. Styles brings up a Battle Royal that he clearly won and then he was forced into a match with Luke Harper that he won. He points out Randy Orton burning down a house and never getting arrested. Instead, Orton got a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. Styles said anyone that knows this business knows he had the best 2016 over anyone else. He takes credit for putting butts in the seats and all the subscribers for the WWE Network. Styles points out how he doesn’t even have a match at WrestleMania this year. He refers to Daniel Bryan as a puppet in WWE, but points out that he needs to have a conversation with Shane McMahon tonight about his career. Styles wonders if he even has one at this point and throws down the mic.

Adam’s Thoughts: Decent promo to open the show. It’s pretty interesting to watch the crowd actively cheer AJ Styles and agree with everything he is saying. Nice way to build up the eventual confrontation with Shane McMahon later tonight. Although, I’m inclined to agree with Corey Graves that Styles vs. Shane at WrestleMania isn’t all that interesting.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Becky with a shove and dropkick early on Natalya. Becky with a kick to Natalya in the corner. Becky with a big slap and corner kick to Natalya. Becky gets Natalya down in an STF. Natalya gets to the bottom rope to break it up as we head to a break.

Back live, Becky drops a quick leg over Natalya. Natalya quickly rolls out. Becky runs out and Natalya blocks a clothesline and drops Becky on the floor with a Michinoku Driver. Back inside, Natalya wraps up Becky in the ropes. Natalya with a dropkick to the lower back of Becky for a two count off the pinfall attempt. Natalya with a big slap to Becky. Becky fires back with a series of clotheslines and a dropkick combo. Becky with an overhead suplex. Becky gets the armbar applied on Natalya. Natalya quickly taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Carmella hits the ring and attacks both Becky Lynch and Carmella. James Ellsworth is now in the ring with her. Carmella smiles and bails out with Ellsworth.

Backstage, we see a shot of a very upset AJ Styles waiting for Shane McMahon.

Highlights of John Cena hosting the Kids Choice Awards is shown.

A special edition of MizTV is up next.

Adam’s Thoughts: A very average match between Becky Lynch and Natalya. Natalya is just so boring. Carmella attacking both at the end was a nice touch to build interest involving Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against all eligible women on the roster in three weeks at WrestleMania.

Backstage, Carmella is with James Ellsworth when she is asked to explain her actions. Carmella talks about every “chick” on the Smackdown roster getting a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and that you are looking at the next champion.

Special edition of MizTV

We go live to the ring where The Miz is in the ring with Maryse. He introduces a very special edition of MizTV. Miz said his guests tonight are high profile: The Miz and Maryse.

He has footage played from last week on Smackdown when John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated James Ellsworth and Carmella. Miz and Maryse attacked both after the match. He also has footage played of Miz criticizing Cena and Nikki during Talking Smack.

Back live, Miz talks about John Cena only loving himself. Maryse calls Nikki 10 times worse. Miz brings up Nikki not wanting something aired on “Total Divas” on the E! Network. Maryse tells a story about having a contract in her hands to be part of the first season of “Total Divas” along with former WWE star Kelly Kelly. She says Nikki told her not to sign it so they could get more money. WWE declined the offer at that point. Maryse brings up how she uses John Cena as clout and how she is “untouchable.” She notes how this helped reintroduce The Bella Twins back to WWE television and texted Maryse hoping she didn’t mind. Maryse talks about Nikki stealing money and time away from her. She wants to make Nikki suffer. Maryse calls Nikki a “lying, backstabbing bitch.”

Here comes John Cena and Nikki Bella. Cena and Nikki hit the ring as Miz and Maryse bail. Nikki grabs a mic and tells Cena to hold off because she wants to talk. She calls Maryse crazy and points out that if she had the power to block her job, why is she here today? Nikki claims Maryse stabbed her and her sister in the back. She calls Maryse embarrassing and how she really steals the money away from fans by only standing out here and squeezing the arm of The Miz. Nikki wants to give Maryse the opportunity to prove herself so she can kick her ass. Nikki drops the mic as Miz starts smiling at ringside. Miz says Nikki doesn’t get to book matches and asks who she thinks she is, John Cena? He informs Nikki she isn’t getting a fight and that she has nothing to prove inside that WWE ring. Miz says MizTV is over.

Daniel Bryan walks out to interrupt. He’s not pleased because Miz promised him a special edition and instead all Miz did was run his mouth and run away, “just like every MizTV.” Bryan says Miz not delivering makes him want to punch him in the face. He says that clip from Talking Smack reminds him of how many times Miz interrupts him and reminds he that he can’t compete in a WWE ring anymore. Bryan is also not pleased that he is forced to watch Miz attempt to wrestle in a ring. He adds the fact that he can’t punch Miz in the face and Miz knows that makes him want to do it even more. Bryan knows two people who can punch him in the face. He books John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

Backstage, we still see AJ Styles waiting on the arrival of Shane McMahon.

Randy Orton will address WWE Champion Bray Wyatt later tonight.

Up next, Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James in a non-title match.

Adam’s Thoughts: The Miz and Maryse might be the best act going today in WWE. Between the Talking Smack appearances and the role they are playing on television, it’s been very effective and executed really well. Wrestling fans might be a bit underwhelmed by Cena’s role at WrestleMania this year, but they’ve done a really good job building up this match involving all four and it gives the Cena boo-birds something to complain about.

Non-Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

Bliss and James shove each other and then lock up. James tosses Bliss down still locked up. They stand back up and the referee breaks it up. Bliss works over James in the corner. Bliss pulls James out by her legs and plants her hard on the floor on the outside.

Back live, Bliss is tossed down face first by James who gets a single leg Boston Crab applied. Bliss crawls and gets to the bottom rope to break it up. James with a clothesline, snapmare and dropkick to the face combo on Bliss resulting in a two count. Bliss tosses James hard down on her head and then tosses her aside for a second time. Bliss with a roll up from the corner resulting in two count on James. James with a kick to Bliss. Bliss with a roll up for two. James with a roll up of her own for two. Bliss with a huge right hand that drops James. Bliss with knees and misses her standing moonsault. James catches Bliss with a kick to the head and gets the pinfall victory.

Winner: Mickie James

Backstage, we still see Styles waiting for Shane McMahon to show up. Renee Young wants to get word with Styles about his intentions tonight. Styles says he doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania and he plans to get his “thrills” where he can. We see a car pulling in and Styles ducking down behind another car. Styles attacks Shane sending him into a table nearby and throwing big right hands. He tosses Shane into a car and then into an ice machine nearby throwing more right hands. Styles then throws Shane face first through a car window. He looks down at Shane saying he asked for this. Fit Finlay shows up to break it up. Shane is busted open over his head as Styles gets in a quick boot to the head before leaving.

Adam’s Thoughts: Pretty good match between James and Bliss. Crowd is pretty quiet tonight in Pittsburgh. One scary spot where it looked like James landed bad on her head/neck. They are working pretty hard to build up this championship match at WrestleMania. The attack by Styles on Shane was really well done. I may not be thrilled about a match between the two, but this was executed well.

Backstage, WWE medical staff checks on Shane McMahon. The WWE doctor wants to take Shane to the emergency room. Shane refuses. He then takes Shane to the medical room inside the arena with help from arena security.

We see a shot of AJ Styles in the dressing room. The Usos and Curt Hawkins tell him he is going to get fired for what he did to Shane McMahon. Daniel Bryan cuts him off and calls Styles a coward. “I have lost all respect for you.” Styles asks Bryan what he is going to do about it, fire him? Bryan agrees and tells Styles to leave the arena now.

Mojo Rawley vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler wraps up the leg of Mojo in the corner. Mojo tackles and lifts Ziggler to the other corner. Mojo tosses Ziggler up and Ziggler plants on the mat. Mojo tosses Ziggler over the top rope to the outside. Ziggler jumps back in and Mojo tosses him over a second time. Ziggler tosses away JBL’s hat at ringside when Mojo grabs Ziggler by the hair. Ziggler drops Mojo’s jaw off the top rope and then catches Mojo with a dropkick back inside. Mojo then tosses Ziggler over the top rope a third time. The referee starts the count. Ziggler gets up on the ring apron, but then backs off and the referee reaches 10.

Winner via count out: Mojo Rawley

Footage is shown of AJ Styles attacking Shane McMahon earlier tonight.

Adam’s Thoughts: Dolph Ziggler has been a heel for many weeks now and it’s still not that exciting or thrilling. While you never like to see someone get injured, the Zack Ryder injury has opened up an opportunity for Mojo Rawley and I’d like to see what we can get out of it before completely writing him off as another NXT talent that didn’t fair so well on the main roster. He has lots of upside as a babyface, but it’s very early.

